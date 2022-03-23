Rivers State University Wins First NUGA 2022 Gold.

Rivers State University, on Monday, won their first gold medal at the ongoing NUGA Games at the University of Lagos (UNILAG), with its entrant in the women discuss, Glory Tochukwu, beating her counterparts from Kaduna State University (KASU), EuchariaOgbukwo and Linda Nwago of University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) to the silver and bronze medals.

In the male category, UNIPORT’s Etim Ekomobong won the gold medal, while Obafemi Awolowo University’s (OAU) Richard Fatoriji and AgbugbaIkechukwu of Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umuahia, winning the silver and bronze medals respectively.

In men’s handball, UNILAG held Bayero University, Kano to a draw, while University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) beat Lagos State University. UNN women also beat Kaduna State University, while Bayero University defeated Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT).

In women’s chess, UNIBEN defeated UNIZIK as OAU trashed University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID), just as FUNAAB drew with FUTMINNA and UNILAG was held by with Unilorin.

University of Ibadan (U.I) had little to cheer in chess as UNIPORT beat them soundly.

Tidesports source reports that the highly anticipated swimming category delivered as promised with a shocker as the men’s 200m backstroke event saw underdogs, Ignatius Ajuru University of Education (IAUE) beating hosts, UNILAG, to the silver and Nile University taking the bronze medal.

In women table tennis semifinals, University of Calabar beat Niger Delta University, UI defeated IAUE, just as UNIBEN beat AdekunleAjasin University, Akungba, in women football.

In the football event, AbubakarTafawaBalewa University is top of Group A table with Nasarawa State University at the bottom. Group B has UNILAG leading the table, with OOU at the bottom; Unilorin heads Group C table with Sokoto State University at the bottom, while Federal University, Dutse, leads Group D with U.I at the bottom of the table.

UNILAG got its first gold medal at the weekend through Naomi NnamdiChinyere, who outpaced 12 other contestants in the steady 5000 metres walk-race (women category). She recorded in 33 minutes, 27 seconds to beat HabibatAdeshina from UNILORIN and Rita Odigbo of UNIPORT to the second and third positions.

In the men’s category, ApebuAkugbe James of Benson Idahosa University won the gold medal,Danladi Philemon of the University of Maiduguri won silver, while AbdulfataiAbdulahi of Osun State University placed third.

In Basketball, UNILAG’s men defeated UNIBEN 41 to 33 in their opening game, just as the Niger Delta University beat Unilorin in the same event.

In the women category, OAU beat Lead City University, while UNILAG, Lagos State University and the Bayero University had walk over victories in the sport. The competition continues today in all the events holding at UNILAG Sports Centre and TeslimBalogun Stadium.

Rivers State University Wins First NUGA 2022 Gold.

