Rivers FRSC Receives Operational Equipment

An OSPAC (local vigilante group) member, simply identified as Elemchukwu was said to have killed himself through an accidental discharge of his dane gun at Ubima Community, in Ikwerre Local Government Area, recently.

The Vice Chairman of OSPAC in Ubima, Mr Amadi Goodluck in an interview with journalists in the community, explained that the OSPAC member died as a result of accidental discharge, contrary to information making the rounds that two OSPAC members were involved in a shootout which led to the death of Elemchukwu.

Goodluck said that he was in his office at about 8am that fateful morning when he received information that Elem as the deceased was popularly called, had shot himself dead.

On a visit to the scene of the incident, he said that an eye witness told him that after the deceased bought some items from a shop and was about to zoom off with his motor-bike , the head of his dane gun mistakingly fell on the ground which resulted in the incident.

“ After buying something from the shop and about to go with his machine, his gun fell on the ground and a bullet discharged from the gun which hit Elem on the head resulting in his death”, the eye witness said.

The Ubima OSPAC second in command also dismissed insinuations that there was a shootout between OSPAC members in the community.

As at press time, we gathered that the deceased victim had been buried.

The Acting Public Relations Officer of Rivers State Police Command, DSP Grace Iringe-Koko, was yet to respond to the matter.

By: Akujobi Amadi