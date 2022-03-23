Politics
Our Candidate Must Have Capacity To Win Abia Guber – PDP
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abia State has said that any aspirant that wins its governorship ticket must possess the capacity to win the general election in 2023.
The Chairman of the party, Chief Alwell Asiforo, said this recently, when a governorship aspirant, Mr Enyinnaya Nwafor, came to declare his interest to pick the party’s ticket for the poll.
Asiforo, represented by his deputy, Chief Obinna Nwachukwu, said that whoever desired to win the ticket must show that he had the capacity to win the governorship for the party.
“It is for this reason that the leadership of the party has resolved to conduct a free and fair primary election.
“This time around, votes must count in ensuring that the most credible aspirant with the capacity gets the ticket,” he said.
Earlier, Nwafor said he was seeking the party’s ticket because he was passionate and competent to serve.
“I am passionate about Abia and a patriotic investor,” he said, adding that over 90 per cent of his investment were domiciled in the state.
The aspirant, who is an engineer by profession, said: “I am coming to re-engineer Abia and make it work.
“If you are going on a journey, you must be prepared.
“I want to bring on board practical governance. This is not rocket science”.
He said he had the knowledge, expertise, exposure and competence to transform the state, if given the mandate.
Nwafor also promised to address road infrastructure, healthcare, education, security and youth develpment.
“I shall ensure that workers salaries must be prompt and regular.
“Teachers welfare must also be given top priority so that they would be encouraged to impart knowledge in our children,” he said.
Nwafor also promised to introduce vocational studies for the youths to ensure they were gainfully engaged in order to shun social vices.
He said that he would purchase Hilux vans for security personnel to be able to man the “2016 critical junctions” in the state.
“This will help to ensure adequate security of lives and property and also attract investors to the state,” he said.
The aspirant, son of a one-time deputy governor of the state, late Dr Chima Nwafor, said he had structures in all the political wards in the state.
He, therefore, urged the party leadership to consider him for the governorship ticket, promising to be a good ambassador of the party.
“I appeal to you to seek the face of God and leave sentiments aside in deciding who gets the governorship ticket,” he said.
He called on the people of the state “to come on board for us to build the Abia of our dream”. (NAN)
Politics
Edo Sheds Light On Anti-Grazing Bill
The Edo State Government has clarified its stance regarding the ban on open grazing, saying it is still a work in progress.
This was contained in a statement issued on Monday by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Osarodion Ogie, in Benin City, the state capital.
According to Ogie, the members of the State House of Assembly have yet to conclude legislation on the bill seeking to criminalise open grazing.
He said, “The State’s Anti-Open Grazing Bill is still undergoing legislation at the Edo State House of Assembly and has not been passed into law neither is it a state policy.
“Members of the public who are concerned about parts of the bill can make input before its passage by the House. Civil society groups who are raising concerns about sections of the bill can constructively engage with the Assembly and not resort to acts that could cause a breakdown of law and order in the state.”
The SSG also warned citizens against actions that might lead to a breakdown of law and order pending a comprehensive assessment of the bill.
“The law-making process is one that involves a comprehensive assessment of a bill before passage, and it is refreshing that the conversation on the bill is generating public interest, but this must not degenerate to civil disturbances capable of being hijacked by unscrupulous elements,” Ogie said.
“We hereby call on all those who have reservations about sections of the bill to explore the statutory provisions of the law in making their contribution,” he added.
Politics
PDP Govs Eulogise Ugwuanyi At 58
The Peoples Democratic Party Governors’ Forum has described Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State as an instrument of stabilisation for the forum.
The Chairman of the forum and Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, stated this while felicitating with Ugwuanyi at his 58 birthday anniversary.
Tambuwal commended the prudence and fiscal responsibility that Ugwuanyi brought to bear on the management of the lean resources of his state.
He said that the forum was happy to note and associate itself with Ugwuanyi’s sagacity in office and inclusive governance over the past six years, which had endeared him to all and sundry as “the peoples Governor”.
“You have been an instrument of stabilisation for our forum. We wouldn’t fail to mention your astute handling of affairs in Enugu and your preferred option of peace, dialogue and tranquility as a governance model.
“We commend the successful conduct of Local Government polls in Enugu State recently, at which all political parties were provided a level playing field to canvass their ideas and votes of the people in a free and fair atmosphere,” the governors said.
The forum further noted Ugwuanyi’s other giant strides in office, especially in the area of urban and rural renewal initiatives, modernisation and upgrade of the tertiary institutions.
The forum also commended Ugwuanyi for prompt payment of workers’ salaries over the years.
“We note also your sustained efforts in infrastructure provision, education, health and poverty alleviation initiatives.
“We indeed commend the prudence and fiscal responsibility you have brought to bear on the management of the lean resources of the State.
“The Forum appreciates your valuable contributions to its progress, the much needed reforms in our party PDP and the country generally. We recall with nostalgia how you expertly handled the zoning issue in PDP as Committee Chairman.
“We heartily join your people at home and abroad, in prayers to the Almighty Father to grant you more wisdom and favour in the line of national service, even as you achieve more developmental strides in Enugu State. Enugu is truly in the hands of God”.
The Forum assured Ugwuanyi of brotherly cooperation.
Politics
Ohanaeze Wants Atiku To Drop Presidential Ambition
The Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC) has told former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to drop his presidential ambition to uphold the unity of the Nigerian nation.
The Igbo group advised the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, not to give the former Vice President its 2023 presidential ticket, saying such decision would cause a total disintegration of Nigeria.
Speaking to newsmen in Owerri, Imo State capital, the National President of Ohanaeze Youth Council, Comrade Igboayaka O. Igboayaka, said the council frowned at what he described as “the undue desperation of Atiku Abubakar to pick the presidential ticket of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.”
The Igbo youth group said, “If PDP denies a South-Easterner Presidential ticket, the only thing over 50 million Igbo youths must ensure is to keep Nigeria one by massively voting APC presidential candidate from the South-East, and no PDP office/flag from ward level to state level will stand erect in the South-East. We’ll fight PDP like Yakubu Gowon did to keep Nigeria one.
According to the council, “Atiku Abubakar should go to the history line of PDP formation from G34 led by Dr Alex Ekwueme before it became a political party, to ascertain that the South-East has paid the ultimate sacrifice in PDP more than any other zone in Nigeria.”
Speaking further, the group reiterated that South-Eastern people had contributed to the formation, building, as well as sustaining PDP as the biggest party in Africa.
“Atiku Abubakar’s call to contest in PDP is a call to interrupt the unity and peace in Nigeria and such move will lead to national political disaster, anarchy and tribal crises that will sink Nigeria.
“PDP must avoid using Atiku Abubakar, Aminu Tambuwal and other selfish presidential aspirants that are not from South-East to disintegrate or cause Nigeria her national unity,” Igboayaka said.
“It’s derogatory that Atiku Abubakar boasted how he used Ben Obi and Peter Obi as running mates. Atiku Abubakar should know that if any Nigerian desires to see Nigeria as the ‘Giant of Africa’ as proposed by Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe (Zik of Africa), then it’s high time he dropped his presidential ambition and support a credible and competent presidential aspirant from South-East to build the Nigeria of Zik’s vision,” he said.
“Atiku Abubakar must awaken his human consciousness and realize that among the six geo-political zone in Nigeria, South-East gave him the overwhelming highest vote, which led the present administration of President Mohammadu Buhari to nick-name South-Eastern people 5%. Therefore, it is historical that Atiku Abubakar and PDP family is owing the South-Eastern people reciprocation gratitude in the 2023 presidential election.”
