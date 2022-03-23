Crime/Justice
OSPAC Member Kills Self In Ikwerre Community
An OSPAC (local vigilante group) member, simply identified as Elemchukwu was said to have killed himself through an accidental discharge of his dane gun at Ubima Community, in Ikwerre Local Government Area, recently.
The Vice Chairman of OSPAC in Ubima, Mr Amadi Goodluck in an interview with journalists in the community, explained that the OSPAC member died as a result of accidental discharge, contrary to information making the rounds that two OSPAC members were involved in a shootout which led to the death of Elemchukwu.
Goodluck said that he was in his office at about 8am that fateful morning when he received information that Elem as the deceased was popularly called, had shot himself dead.
On a visit to the scene of the incident, he said that an eye witness told him that after the deceased bought some items from a shop and was about to zoom off with his motor-bike , the head of his dane gun mistakingly fell on the ground which resulted in the incident.
“ After buying something from the shop and about to go with his machine, his gun fell on the ground and a bullet discharged from the gun which hit Elem on the head resulting in his death”, the eye witness said.
The Ubima OSPAC second in command also dismissed insinuations that there was a shootout between OSPAC members in the community.
As at press time, we gathered that the deceased victim had been buried.
The Acting Public Relations Officer of Rivers State Police Command, DSP Grace Iringe-Koko, was yet to respond to the matter.
By: Akujobi Amadi
Court Remands 50-Year-Old Man Over Defilement Of Minor
Chief Magistrate Court in PortHarcourt presided over by V.L.Kobani-Buzugbe Esq, has remanded a 50-year-old man, Mr Victor Elem, for allegedly defiling a 12 year old physically challenged girl at Ubima community in Ikwerre Local Government Area to Port Harcourt Correctional Centre.
The Court, however adjourned the matter to May 23, 2022 for legal advice.
Speaking to newsmen outside the court, Jane O. Okpamen, lawyer holding watching brief for the compliant on behalf of Legal Care Advocacy Foundation, said that the charge was not read to the defendant , because by the provisions of the Magistrate Court Criminal Trial Practice Direction N0. 1 of 2022, section 3, ‘provides that in offences of this nature the magistrate lacks jusrisdiction to try’,
She pointed out that it would have been brought by way of remand proceeding which according to her, is also provided for in section 300 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law,of Rivers State, N0. 7 of 2015.
By: Akujobi Amadi
Rivers FRSC Receives Operational Equipment
The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Rivers State Command, has received some operations equipment comprising fire extinguishers, traffic and personal protective kits donated by Shell Gas Nigeria PLC.
The State FRSC Sector Commander, Corps Commander Salisu Galadunci, who received the items on Monday in Port Harcourt, appreciated the company for the donation.
The gesture was a demonstration of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and level of synergy between the company and the command.
The FRSC boss also thanked the company for its interventions especially, during its ‘Post Crash Care Volunteer Initiative.’
Galadunci assured the company of equitable distribution of the items across the various units of the command in the state, as well as putting it into effective use.
“Today, we took delivery of 4 Fire Extinguishers, 25 big sized Traffic Cone, 4 First Aid Boxes, 35 Reflective Jackets,15 Warning Tapes, and three and half rolls of hand gloves.
“Others are 20 pieces of rain coats, 20 pairs of rain boots, 1 stretcher and 12 pieces of auto soap dispensers,” he said.
Galadunci said the company has also promised to donate some radar guns to further boost their operations at the various routes in the state.
The Safety and Environment Manager of Shell Gas Nigeria Plc, Mr Sam Pepple, who led the delegation, expressed delight at the command’s level of professionalism and dedication to duty.
“We thank the corps for the robust enlightenment and smooth collaboration over the years, especially the various rescue operations in the state.
“We acknowledge your efforts at reducing road traffic crashes. I want to emphasise that we will continue to support this mission through donations such as this,” Pepple said.
Other members of staff of the company who witnessed the donation include, Mrs Joy Ikhine (External Relations) and Celestine Omeni (Asset Manager East Operations).
