OPM Marks World Down Syndrome Day In Style …Preaches Inclusion, Non-Discrimination
The Omega Power Ministries (OPM) Worldwide, joined the rest of the world, on Monday to celebrate the World Down Syndrome Day to actually draw attention to children born with the condition, with a view to creating awareness on their plight, particularly in Rivers State.
As a way of truly marking the day and giving it meaning, the church organised and packaged a special programme at its Free Special School for Children Born with Autism and Down Syndrome in Umuakpu-Rukpokwu Community in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the State, with the General Overseer of OPM, Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere; the state Commissioner for Education, Prof. Kaniye Ebeku; and other personalities in attendance.
In keeping with the theme of this year’s event, which is “Inclusion Means…”, Apostle Chinyere and Prof. Ebeku, stepped out in grand style and danced with the children, wriggling their bodies and waists in ecstasy to the admiration of those present. The special way the General Overseer in particular stooped and danced with the children drew thunderous applause from the audience, who were mostly parents of the victims, amid laughter and jocularity. The children and their teachers wore special T-shirts designed specifically for the event.
The crowning moment, however, came when a handful of normal children, decked in their school uniforms, drawn from OPM Free School, presented the famous. “We Are One” rendition to their physically challenged counterparts, assuring them that like the rest of humanity, they were not supposed to be treated less than other human beings by circumstances of their birth, and telling them in essence that they had indeed not been forgotten by the society, as epitomised by all that OPM is doing for them.
As captured by the presentation, the reality of this assurance is underscored by the sheer fact that OPM itself through the uncommon magnanimity of the General Overseer had deemed it necessary to establish on January 11,2021 a special school for them where they are provided educational materials and among other items free of charge.
Another strong point about these special children is the fact that some of them, through the tutelage of their teachers, who the General Overseer described as core professionals and God-sent, are now able to do what they were not able to do before now.
Cakes, weavons, among other items made by them were actually displayed and exhibited at the event.
To crown it all, a special cake was also cut by the children alongside the General Overseer; Prof. Ebeku; among other dignitaries, to mark the day, while a popular radio presenter in Port Harcourt, Mr. Akas Baba anchored the proceedings.
In his remarks, Apostle Chinyere gave reasons for establishing the free special school in the first place, hinting that children of the wealthy, with similar conditions were privileged to be sponsored in special schools by their rich parents unlike the poor children who were more or less sent to public schools, where ordinarily they could not blend.
The General Overseer further noted that he decided to site the special school in the same environment with a regular school for the purpose of inclusion, a situation where, according to him, physically challenged children could conveniently blend and interact with normal children.
Chinyere stressed the need for the society not to discriminate against children born with autism and down syndrome because, according to him, they are created by God, adding that everything created by God is good and beautiful.
He disclosed that within 90 days, he was going to establish a department where persons with autism would be employed so that multinational companies would borrow a cue, to drive home the point that disability is not limitation.
Chinyere was full of praises for teachers in the special school whom he said were given adequate incentives to effectively do their work, contending that persons with disabilities actually needed to be accepted by the society instead of being seen as a curse.
On his part, the State Commissioner for Education, Prof. Kaniye Ebeku thanked Apostle Chinyere and the OPM Foundation for complementing the state government’s efforts in anchoring free schools and special schools in the State, describing the General Overseer as an icon of education. He said it was an act of great respect for the man of God that he personally decided to grace the occasion.
He said the state government is always happy with organisations that help to promote the process of governance, stressing that the government has spent a lot of money to revamp and reactivate special schools in the state.
“What Apostle Chibuzor is doing is to complement that effort. This is practical Christianity,” he said.
Ebeku also condemned in strong terms discrimination against persons with disabilities, which he said violates the Constitution of the country, and stressed the need for inclusion.
The Principal of the OPM Free Special School, Mr. Idoh Francis said the vision of the church is to alleviate the sufferings of parents and make the society a better place for all, and commended the General Overseer for the bold initiative of establishing the special school where both the regular pupils are playing together with the physically challenged ones.
In her welcome address, the OPM Director of Schools and Welfare, Dr (Mrs) Maureen Chukwu said the church is the only organisation running a free school for children born with autism and down syndrome, and commended the General Overseer for all that he is doing for mankind, describing him as the icon of quality free education.
She further hinted that the special school only recruited teachers with cognate experience in special children care, contending that the school believes in the synergy between teachings, extra-curricular activities and medical attention as well as prayers/spiritual impartations from the General Overseer in order to bring out the best from pupils.
By: Donatus Ebi
RSUBEB Wants Women To Venture Into Mission Schools
The Rivers State Universal Basic Education Board (RSUBEB) has called on religious women groups in the state to have the desire of venturing into establishment of schools especially mission schools in order to drive home the essence of Christianity in the society.
The Executive Chairman of the board, Ven Fyneface Akah also said the board was looking up to seeing the return of more mission schools in the state, saying that if women are involved in the management of schools, they will do better than those private individuals who are running schools as enterprenuers in the state.
Akah, who made this call when an Anglican women organisation paid him a familiarisation visit in his office last Friday in Port Harcourt, said women are good in terms of management.
He told the women group that time has come for them to grow a level of knowledge as mothers that would impact more positively to the society.
According to him, any religious group that emphasises more on spirituality devoid of social actions impact has no Kingdom of vision on it, adding that the mission of Christ curriculum has to do with education and health.
“Today, churches are growing more on monuments than in the mission of life impact on education and health and the church is preoccupied with building mansions, rather than investing in education and health. Those who brought Christianity came with education and health, so as Christian mothers, we need to sensitise our members so as to provide the educational needs of the society,” he stated.
Akah, who was excited over the visit by the Anglican women group described the visit as an important advocacy opportunity, and assured that the board would continue to collaborate with any group whose interest is to advance the development of education in the state.
The RSUBEB boss used the opportunity to call on members of the public to collaborate with the board to ensure that school properties and infrastructure domiciled across various communities in the state are protected from vandals and destruction.
By: Akujobi Amadi
Rivers Cooperative Elects Executive Six Years After
Six years after, the Rivers State Cooperative Federation, has finally elected new executives to run its affairs.
The election follows a court order which directed the state Ministry of Commerce and Industry to set up an electoral committee as well as accredit members to vote in accordance with the Nigerian Cooperative Societies Act, Regulations and Bye Laws.
It would be recalled that since 2016, the society has been without an executive following a legal tussle by two factions of the society.
However, before the election, a faction led by one Elder Michael Chinwo staged a walk out, protesting alleged lopsidedness by the Ministry.
According to their spokesman, Binoye Sunday, the election did not comply with the court order as some of those accredited were not affiliated members of the society.
The Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Commerce and industry, Mr. Lawson Ikuru, said the election was in compliance with the court order which directed the Ministry to constitute an electoral committee to conduct the election.
Ikuru said those protesting are doing so for their selfish reason as the election was twice postponed due to similar reason.
Also speaking, Chairman of the Electoral Committee, Emmanuel Nwankwo, said the election was free and fair.
He called on the new executive to extend an olive branch to all aggrieved members with a view to building a formidable cooperative society in the state.
Newly elected chairman, Mr. Brilliant Amadi, said there was no victor, no vanquished and called on all to join in moving the society forward.
Those elected are Brilliant Amadi, President; Tamuno-tonye Dikibo, Vice President; Ajibade Isaac, Treasurer; and Dumnia Lucky Ledogo ,Director of Farmers.
Also elected are Amadi Aaron, Director of Education/Publicity and Training; Friday .B. Baravule, Director of Fishery; Mrs. Mina .K. Okogba, Director of Women Affairs; Dr. Nemi Tamuno, Director of Transport/Housing; Moses Ahiaba, Director of Marketing/Business Promotion; Njoku Stanley, Director of Insurance/Finance; and Engr. A.B Jack , Director of Industrial Relations.
By: John Bibor & Oribim Ibama
