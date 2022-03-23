Ohanaeze Wants Atiku To Drop Presidential Ambition

The Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC) has told former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to drop his presidential ambition to uphold the unity of the Nigerian nation.

The Igbo group advised the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, not to give the former Vice President its 2023 presidential ticket, saying such decision would cause a total disintegration of Nigeria.

Speaking to newsmen in Owerri, Imo State capital, the National President of Ohanaeze Youth Council, Comrade Igboayaka O. Igboayaka, said the council frowned at what he described as “the undue desperation of Atiku Abubakar to pick the presidential ticket of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.”

The Igbo youth group said, “If PDP denies a South-Easterner Presidential ticket, the only thing over 50 million Igbo youths must ensure is to keep Nigeria one by massively voting APC presidential candidate from the South-East, and no PDP office/flag from ward level to state level will stand erect in the South-East. We’ll fight PDP like Yakubu Gowon did to keep Nigeria one.

According to the council, “Atiku Abubakar should go to the history line of PDP formation from G34 led by Dr Alex Ekwueme before it became a political party, to ascertain that the South-East has paid the ultimate sacrifice in PDP more than any other zone in Nigeria.”

Speaking further, the group reiterated that South-Eastern people had contributed to the formation, building, as well as sustaining PDP as the biggest party in Africa.

“Atiku Abubakar’s call to contest in PDP is a call to interrupt the unity and peace in Nigeria and such move will lead to national political disaster, anarchy and tribal crises that will sink Nigeria.

“PDP must avoid using Atiku Abubakar, Aminu Tambuwal and other selfish presidential aspirants that are not from South-East to disintegrate or cause Nigeria her national unity,” Igboayaka said.

“It’s derogatory that Atiku Abubakar boasted how he used Ben Obi and Peter Obi as running mates. Atiku Abubakar should know that if any Nigerian desires to see Nigeria as the ‘Giant of Africa’ as proposed by Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe (Zik of Africa), then it’s high time he dropped his presidential ambition and support a credible and competent presidential aspirant from South-East to build the Nigeria of Zik’s vision,” he said.

“Atiku Abubakar must awaken his human consciousness and realize that among the six geo-political zone in Nigeria, South-East gave him the overwhelming highest vote, which led the present administration of President Mohammadu Buhari to nick-name South-Eastern people 5%. Therefore, it is historical that Atiku Abubakar and PDP family is owing the South-Eastern people reciprocation gratitude in the 2023 presidential election.”