Niger Delta
NSCDC Boss Wages War Against Oil Vandals In A’Ibom
The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Commandant in Akwa Ibom State, Mr Abidemi Majekodunmi, has said that no fewer than 14 suspected persons will be facing the wrath of the corps for allegedly vandalising Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) facilities in the State.
Briefing journalists at the command’s exhibits yards in Uyo recently, the NSCDC commandant said they would not leave any stone unturned in making sure vandals faced the wrath of the law, stating that the 14 suspects were arrested on March 10 and 14 within Itu and Onna Local Government Areas of the state.
Majekodunmi said that the activities of the vandals and criminals could lead to bleeding of the Nigerian economy, and that a nation striving towards development cannot afford to allow this kind of things to be happening.
‘’NSCDC Akwa Ibom Command is here because of the arrest we have made. In our custody, we have 14 suspects and we also have as exhibits four trucks laden with suspected petroleum products.
‘’In total capacity , we have 170,000 liters of AGO inside the trucks. They were accosted in four different locations. Three of them fall within Itu LGA while the fourth one was arrested in Onna LGA of Akwa Ibom State.
‘’Definitely, we are suspicious of the content of the trucks. From our preliminary investigation, we are suspecting that this is adulterated petroleum products. We are working on the suspicions that it may be stolen products.
‘’Investigation is underway and we want to tell Akwa Ibom people that there is no breeding space for criminals and vandals in the state.
‘’Majekodunmi said that the commandant -General, Mr Audi Abubakar, had directed that under no circumstance should the command allow vandals to have breeding space.
He also said that the command had inaugurated ‘’Operation Flush’’ to flush criminals out of the state. The commandant added that the action was a contravention of the Nigerian state constitution and NSCDC was committed to ensuring that the nation was free from vandalism.
‘’We want the public to support our progress with credible intelligent information, that we can actually execute our constitutional duties and responsibilities.
‘’The Nigerian economy has a strong presence in the oil industry. We must protect this industry because it is one of the advantages that we have as a nation. ‘’We want to tell the Nigerian people to shun illegalities and crime as NSCDC will not tolerate such activities,” he added.
By: Christopher Tom, Uyo
Niger Delta
NIMC Absolves Staff Of Extortion Allegation
The Edo State office of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) says it is not true that its staff are extorting prospective enrolees before capturing them.
The state Coordinator, NIMC, Mrs Efe Oki, said this when she spoke with newsmen in Benin yesterday.
“It has always been announced that enrolment is free and upload is free, but some of them will go and meet our staff to seek for urgent work and if you meet the wrong person, he will collect money from you. If you ask, we will take you to the table for upload; there is a queue for registration.
“Nobody collects money from people for registration. Some of them even come to me and say Madam, how do we do fast tracking, but I ask what did they mean by fast tracking,? she said.
Oki advised Nigerians wishing to register in the state to meet the inspector at the registration hall in NIMC office. “The inspector will issue prospective enrolees with registration forms and show them the registration queue,” she said.
On the complaint that some enroled persons were turned back in banks, the NIMC senior official said it meant that their work was yet to be uploaded.
“They have to register it for uploading. This is a nationwide issue that is not peculiar to Edo,” she said.
Niger Delta
Sack Of Legislators: Police Barricade C’River Assembly Gate
The police yesterday, barricaded the entrance of the Cross River State House of Assembly Complex in Calabar, following Monday’s court judgment that sacked 20 lawmakers in the state.
The Tide’s source reports that workers of the Assembly and others who had businesses to transact at the complex, were prevented from gaining access into the premises opposite the U.J. Esuene Stadium.
Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Irene Ugbo told newsmen that the proactive action was to mitigate any possible breach, following the Federal High Court judgment in Abuja.
Justice Taiwo Taiwo had on Monday sacked 20 lawmakers from the state, including two members of the Federal House of Representatives, who defected from PDP to APC.
Taiwo’s judgment followed a suit filed by the PDP which sought the removal of the national and state legislators who defected from PDP to APC.
