Monarch Warns Against Land Grabbers’ Invasion Of Community

The Paramount ruler of Rumuagholu Community in ObioAkpor Local Government Area, of Rivers State, Eze Samuel Kinikanwo Nyewga, has warned those into land grabbing to steer clear of his community or face the wrath of the law.

Nyewga gave the warning during his 70th birthday celebration in the community recently.

He pointed out that his community was blessed with land and said that those who do not have boundaries with them now use unlawful means to lay claim on some parts of their land.

“Those who do not have boundaries with us are now using their evil connection to take away what rightfully belong to us”, he said.

The Rumuagholu monarch also lamented how he was detained for days sometime in the past and subsequently charged to court.

According to him, such charges were on frivolous grounds on the sponsorship of the alleged land grabbers.

He also revealed how he was vindicated and described himself as a man of truth and justice.

The monarch, who also is the Nkpor II, thanked the dignitaries that joined in the celebration of his 70th birthday.

He recalled how he voluntarily resigned from active sevice as Deputy Director in Rivers State Schools Board in a bid to serving his people.

The process he said, inloved an election into the stool which he emerged victorious.

Also speaking, one of sons of the celebrant, Engr Stephen Nyewga, explained that his father has contributed immensely to the development of his community as exemplified by his effort to increase the number of the polling units with additional 10 units.

Nyewga noted that at 70, his dad has touched lives positively, hence the multitude of guests that celebrated with him.

The 70th birthday celebration of the royal father had in attendance, dignitaries from all walks of lives, cutting of cake, special numbers, and display by different dancing groups were the high point of the event.

By: King Onunwor