Kids Football Challenge:  RSG Backs Radio Nigeria’s Initiative

The third edition of Radio Nigeria Kids Football Challenge that held at the Radio Nigeria Port Harcourt premises witnessed the the finals between Great Calvary School, Mgbuoba Port Harcourt and Cedar Mount International School, Location Ada George Road Port Harcourt.

The Great Calvary School which emerged Champion of the tournament came from a goal down to defeat Cedar Mount international School, while the UPE Model Primary School Abuloma won the third place match.

Speaking at the event, the Special Guest of Honour, who is also the Permanent Secretary, Rivers State Ministry of Sports, Sir Honour Sirawoo, said his ministry will encourage talent hunts such as the Radio Nigeria Kids football competition where young football stars will unearthed and blend for National Sports Festival team.

“The Ministry of Sports needs them for the National sports festival, if these stars are discovered in Rivers state they belong to us. That is why I even came here as the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Sports to see how strong the whole exercise is. And for what I have seen, it mean we will encourage them and also encourage others, so that we can discover more talents.’’

Sir Sirawoo, poured encomium on the management of Federal Radio Corporation South South zone for moving above sports broadcasting they are known for, to put food on families table and discover talents for Nigeria National teams.

“The Radio Nigeria Kids football competition is actually a great venture. Radio Nigeria is known for sports broadcasting, from what we are seeing here, they have grown beyond that. Even if it’s to be seen as their social corporate responsible, they are now trying to put food on families table, they are trying to discover talents for our national teams, they trying to increase our tourism potentials as they engage these children at their young ages. We saw at the field here a lot of talents, if starts to polish from now they will be great stars. Someone like Messi was picked at a very young age like this.’’

Sir, Honour Sirawoo who is also the President Sports Writers’ Association of Nigeria (SWAN) admonished Parents and schools administrators to expose their wards to exhibit their God given potentials stressing that sport has gone beyond recreation.

“Sport has gone beyond recreation, its now a money spinning venture that doesn’t need so much education. If a family cannot afford to train their children in the school, and discovers the talent they have particular in sports, you have the opportunity to make money more than a Professor in University. You know Cristiano Ronado, tell me any President in this country that is wealthier than him. We need to let our Parents to know this fact. School administrators and families should allow their wards to exhibit their God given talents’’

Speaking at the event, the zonal Director Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria South South, Lucky Obarein expressed delight that Radio Nigeria is using the Kids football competition to demonstrate their slogan; (uplifting the people and uniting the nation) seeing the gesture as their corporate social responsibility to the society they operates from.

“Radio Nigeria uplifting the people and uniting the nation, we are using this competition to demonstrate that slogan.