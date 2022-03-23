Sports
FIFA Holds 2022 World Cup Draw, April 1
FIFA has outlined how the Qatar 2022 World Cup draw will be carried out, including the basis for seeding.
The draw is scheduled to take place in Doha on Friday, April 1, by which time 29 of the 32 participants would have been confirmed for the tournament, which is set to run from November 21 to December 18.
World Cup qualifying continues this week, with 17 places still up for grabs for a place in Qatar.
World governing body, FIFA, confirmed hosts Qatar will be among the first seeds, along with the seven top-ranked qualified countries according to the FIFA men’s world rankings, which will be next issued on March 31.
“The countries occupying positions 8-15 in the ranking of the qualified teams will be allocated to Pot 2, while the 16th-23rd best-ranked qualifiers will be placed in Pot 3,” FIFA added in a statement.
“Finally, Pot 4 will include the qualified teams in positions 24 to 28, plus three placeholders representing the two winners of the intercontinental play-offs and the remaining UEFA play-off winner.
“The intercontinental play-offs will be contested on 13-14 June in Qatar, with the AFC representative facing the CONMEBOL representative and the CONCACAF representative taking on the OFC representative, per the draw held on 26 November 2021.
“The final team to qualify through the UEFA play-offs will also be determined in the May-June international window, as per the decision taken by the bureau of the FIFA organising committee on 8 March.”
The nations currently occupying the top seven places in the FIFA men’s world rankings are Belgium, Brazil, France, Argentina, England, Italy and Spain, though this could change when the list is updated at the end of this month.
Portugal is currently in eighth spot, and would therefore take Italy’s place in pot one should they qualify as both are in the same European play-off qualifying path.
Sports
Women’s Sports Under Threat- Lord Coe
Lord Coe has issued a warning over the future of women’s sport, if sporting organisations get regulations for transgender athletes wrong.
At the weekend, American swimmer, Lia Thomas, became the first known transgender athlete to win the highest US national college title with victory in the women’s 500-yard freestyle.
“I think that the integrity of women’s sport if we don’t get this right, and actually the future of women’s sport, is very fragile,” World Athletics president Coe said.
American Thomas swam for the Pennsylvania men’s team for three seasons before starting hormone replacement therapy in spring 2019.
She has since shattered records for her university swimming team.
USA Swimming updated its policy for elite swimmers in February to allow transgender athletes to swim in elite events, alongside criteria that aim to reduce any unfair advantage, including testosterone tests for 36 months before competitions.
“There is no question to me that testosterone is the key determinant in performance,” Coe told the media
“Look at the nature of 12 or 13-year-old girls. I remember my daughters would regularly outrun male counterparts in their class but as soon as puberty kicks in that gap opens and it remains. Gender cannot trump biology.
“You can’t be oblivious to public sentiment, of course not. But science is important. If I wasn’t satisfied with the science that we have and the experts that we have used and the in-house teams that have been working on this for a long time, if I wasn’t comfortable about that, this would be a very different landscape.”
World Athletics rules state a transgender athlete must have low testosterone levels continuously for a period of at least 12 months to be allowed to compete.
On Monday Hungary’s Reka Gyorgy accused the National Collegiate Athletic Association of denying her a “spot in the final” of its swimming championships by allowing Thomas to compete.
Gyorgy missed out on a place in the consolation final by one spot.
“It hurts me,” Gyorgy reportedly said in a letter sent to the NCAA.
“This is my last college meet ever and I feel frustrated.
“It feels like that final spot was taken away from me because of the NCAA’s decision to let someone who is not a biological female compete.”
Gyorgy, 25, competed at the Olympic Games for Hungary in 2016 and has been part of the Virginia Tech swimming team for five years.
She finished 17th in the preliminary races for the 500-yard freestyle, one place away from qualifying for the B final.
Gyorgy acknowledged that Thomas is “doing what she is passionate about and deserves that right” but said she “would like to critique the NCAA rules that allow her to compete against us”.
“I’m writing this letter right now in hopes that the NCAA will open their eyes and change these rules in the future,” Gyorgy said.
“It doesn’t promote our sport in a good way and I think it is disrespectful against the biologically female swimmers who are competing in the NCAA.”
Sports
Ghana Names 27-Man Squad For Nigeria
Ghana’s interim Coach, Otto Addo, has named his 27-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoff against Nigeria.
The two West Africa heavyweights are scheduled to meet in the first leg at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Friday with the second leg scheduled in Nigeria on Tuesday.
Among the players included in the team is defender Daniel Amartey, who plays for Leicester City in England, midfielder Iddrisu Baba of RCD Mallorca, and his Arsenal counterpart Thomas Partey.
Captain Andre Ayew misses out owing to the red card he got in the recently concluded Africa Cup of Nations finals held in Cameroon.
Goalkeeper Joseph Wollacott is expected to start in goal ahead of Orlando Pirates shot-stopper Richard Ofori, while Gideon Mensah might marshal the defence alongside Amartey.
Meanwhile, Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew would be hopeful of leading the line.
The Black Stars are aiming at performing well in the final round of World Cup qualifiers after a poor outing at AFCON, where they were knocked out in the group stage after failing to win a match.
The squad’s full list includes,
Goalkeepers: Joseph Wollacott (Swindon Town -England), Abdul Manaf Nurudeen (KAS Eupen -Belgium), Lawrence Ati Zigi (St Gallen -Switzerland), Richard Ofori (Orlando Pirates -South Africa).
Defenders: Denis Odoi (FC Brugge -Belgium), Andy Yiadom (Reading FC -England), Gideon Mensah (Bordeaux -France), Dennis Korsah (Hearts of Oak -Ghana), Montari Kamaheni (Ashdod FC -Israel), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City -England), Joseph Aidoo (Bordeaux -France), Alexander Djiku (Strasbourg -France), Abdul Mumin (Victoria Guimaraes -Portugal).
Midfielders: Iddrisu Baba (RCD Mallorca -Spain), Edmund Addo (FC Sherif -Moldova), Mohammed Kudus (Ajax Amsterdam -Holland), Elisha Owusu (KAA Gent -Belgium), Thomas Partey (Arsenal -England), Daniel Kofi Kyereh (FC St. Pauli -Germany).
Wingers: Issahaku Abdul Fatawu (Sporting CP -Portugal), Osman Bukari (FC Nantes -France), Joseph Paintsil (KRC Gent -Belgium), Yaw Yeboah (Columbus Crew -USA).
Strikers: Felix Afena Gyan (AS Roma – Italy), Christopher Antwi-Adjei (VFL Bochum), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace – England), Kwasi Wriedt (Holstein Kiel -Germany)
Meanwhile, Nigeria has suffered a major blow ahead of the 2022 World Cup qualification play-off as Maduka Okoye has been ruled out due to illness.
According to a statement made available to news men by the Nigeria Football Federation, the Sparta Rotterdam goalkeeper is ill and will not be available against the Black Stars in Kumasi.
Meanwhile, coach Augustine Eguavoen has invited Enyimba goalkeeper John Noble as a replacement, with Cyprus based Francis Uzoho now in pole position to man the goalposts against the West Africans.
Noble was one of the four goalkeepers that made the three-time African champions’ list to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.
Okoye’s absence will come as a massive setback to the country’s preparations due to his impressive performances for his Dutch Eredivisie outfit.
For ex-Nigeria international Mutiu Adepoju, the news has not shaken his faith in Nigeria’s ability to qualify for the World Cup and is upbeat about the ability of Eguavoen’s men.
“There is no cause for alarm man. Super Eagles will still get the job done because we have the quality. #SoarEagles,” tweeted the former Real Madrid player in response to a tweet confirming the development.
In a related development, 18 of the 25 invited players have arrived at The Wells Carlton Hotel and Apartments.
Expected later yesterday were Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, Zaidu Sanusi, Akinkunmi Amoo, Samuel Chukwueze, and Almeria’s Sadiq Umar.
Leicester City’s Ademola Lookman was billed to join the rest of the team this morning.
Friday’s first leg will be the 58th clash between the two countries at senior level.
Sports
Osimhen, Ighalo To Wreak Black Stars?
Nigeria’s strikers, Victor Osimhen and Odion Ighalo are expected to play a crucial role for the Super Eagles’ quest to beat the Black Stars for a place in Qatar
Coach Augustine Eguavoen must ensure Victor Osimhen and Odion Ighalo get the best of services when Nigeria squares up against Ghana, according to United States-based football administrator, Bayonle Arashi.
The Super Eagles will be banking on the duo to wreak havoc on the Black Stars in the 2022 FIFA World Cup play-off taking into mind their blistering scoring form for their respective club sides.
Osimhen scored a back-to-back brace for Napoli as he joined Mohamed Salah, Samuel Eto’o and George Weah in the hallowed Serie A ranks.
For former Manchester United star, Ighalo, he scored a hat-trick as Al Hilal overcame Al Ahli 4-2 in a Saudi Arabia top-flight encounter on Friday.
Even with their form, there are fears that they could go cold when the three-time African kings square up against their eternal rivals.
Arashi believes that quality service from team mates and a good strategy from the bench could help them replicate their club form against the Ghanaians.
“That is the excitement most Nigerians have going into this [cracker],” Arashi stated.
“Our strikers are in top form and shape, and coach Eguavoen has proven that the team can play good football, which we all saw at the last Africa Cup of Nations.
“He [Eguavoen] must just make sure that these fellas are fed. Moses Simon is in the form of his life and Samuel Chukwueze has also put in some decent amount of time on the pitch for his La Liga side.
“So, we have no excuse not to make Ighalo and Osimhen do what they know how to do best which is scoring goals.”
At the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, Nigeria failed to get past the Round of 16 despite a solid start.
For the founder of ScoutBallers Soccer Recruiting USA, the 2013 African kings will face a strong test by Black Stars, albeit, he highlighted what Eguavoen’s men must do to qualify for the global football fiesta.
“Using the popular saying which is ‘do or die’, I believe this match is one to be given such a name,” he continued.
“Although we have moved on from the disappointment of AFCON 2021, this qualifier is a must-win for the boys and seeing some players reporting early to camp is a good sign.
“Early arrivals to camp will give the manager the opportunity to perfect his plans going into the classic. How we can avoid defeat is by showing up and going on the offence right from the blast of the whistle regardless of playing away from home.
“The Super Eagles have enough firepower upfront, in the middle, and at the back to beat Ghana right there in Kumasi but they have to win the mental battle”.
Trending
-
Oil & Energy3 days ago
Eni Lifts Force Majeure On Brass Terminal, Bonny NLNG, Okpai Plant
-
Oil & Energy3 days ago
Reps Laud NIMASA Over Deep Blue Project
-
Oil & Energy3 days ago
Immigration Sanctions Two Corrupt Personnel
-
Oil & Energy3 days ago
Airlines Ration Flight Over High Operations Cost …May Further Increase Flight Tickets Prices
-
Oil & Energy3 days ago
NCDMB Partners Firm On Lubricants Plant
-
Oil & Energy3 days ago
NSCDC Restates Commitment To Fight Oil Theft, Vandalism
-
Oil & Energy3 days ago
Debt Servicing: Nigeria Spent N2.93trn In 2021 – DMO
-
Oil & Energy3 days ago
Reps Probe Aiteo, Addax Over Oil Spills, MoU