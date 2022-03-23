Nation
Fashola Inaugurates 1.06km Road At Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital
The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, yesterday inaugurated a 1.06-km road rehabilitated by the Federal Government at the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital (AKTH), Kano.
Fashola, represented by the Federal Controller of Works in Kano, Engr. Yahaya Baba-Ali, said the project is part of the Federal Government’s interventions on internal roads in various tertiary institutions.
“President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration has stepped up to lead the process of getting the work done and as well ensure that it cuts across all federal establishments across the country,” he said.
The minister said the gap of the infrastructural need is steadily being bridged by a gradual process of repairs, renewal and construction on major highways.
“It is true that we can have the best quality of infrastructure and good environment, hence we are expressing renewed enthusiasm with regard to some defective roads that have been rehabilitated.
“It is undebatable that quality of various institutions will be impacted by quality infrastructure, learning environment and those who doubt it should simply listen to some of the feedbacks from the benefitting communities where this type of intervention has taken place.
“We have successfully intervened in the internal road networks of 46 tertiary federal institutions and handed over 29 as at 2021 and we now have another 17 ready to be handed over.
“The ministry is currently attending to 30 roads in similar institutions across the country making a total of 76.
“This is consistent with our progressive idea of improving the human condition and that process continue here today as we hand over this road to the hospital as a critical intervention to support a good and ideal environment,” he said.
He said that 83 people were employed during the construction process, thereby contributing to job creation initiatives of government, urging the hospital to ensure that the asset is used properly and not abused.
Speaking, the Chief Medical Director of Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital (AKTH), Prof. Abdulrahman Sheshe, described the road as an important part of the hospital as it allows easy access for patients.
He thanked the Federal Government for acknowledging the importance of the project which was done through Special intervention.
Sheshe also expressed gratitude to Federal controller of works for his tireless efforts towards ensuring the completion of the road.
He said the intervention and the resultant beautiful ambience of the road on the hospital has placed the hospital first among others.
The road was later handed over to the management of the hospital the benefitting institution
Nation
FG, Firm Collaborate To Promote Made In Nigeria Goods
African Legacy International says it is partnering with the Federal Government to promote made in Nigeria goods and ensure more foreign direct investment into the country.
Mr innocent Ogu, President, African Legacy International disclosed this on Tuesday in Abuja while addressing a news conference.
He said the company was collaborating with the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) to host the 11th Nigeria International Trade Fair/Expo, 2022 scheduled for June in Abuja.
He explained that the event with the theme “Diversification as a catalyst to our National development” will go a long way in developing the nation’s non oil sector.
“African Legacy International, in partnership with the Office of the SGF and Paradise Productions Ltd, will be organising the 11th Nigeria International Trade Fair/Expo in Abuja, from June 21 to June 23.
“The expo will focus mainly on ways we can further diversify from the oil sector, promote made in Nigeria goods and showcase our non-oil products for the economic and industrial development of Nigeria,” he said.
Ogu said that over 21 Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) and participants/exhibitors from more the 24 countries will be participating in the event.
He stressed the need for all stakeholders to join the Federal Government in promoting’made in Nigeria goods’ to boost the socio-economic development of the nation.
Earlier, Mr Isreal Edward of Paradise Productions Ltd, Co- organisers of the event emphasised the need to urgently diversity the economy.
He said this will guarantee job creation, food security, economic empowerment and serve as a catalyst for the industrialisation of the country.
Nation
‘Rising Temperatures May Threaten Water Security In Nigeria’
Climate and Sustainable Development Network (CSDevNet) has said climate change and increasing hot temperature levels may threaten water security in the country.
Chairman, CSDevNet Board of Trustees, Dr Ibrahim Choji, said this in a statement to commemorate the 2022 World water Day yesterday.
According to him, in this age of climate change, how Nigeria deals with its water resources will determine its survival in extreme climatic conditions.
He said: “Groundwater feeds springs, rivers, lakes and wetlands and seeps into oceans. It is recharged mainly from rain and snowfall infiltrating the ground, just as it can be extracted to the surface by pumps and wells.
“Climate and Sustainable Development Network believes that climate change impacts are about heat — increased and scorching temperatures- and variable and extreme rain. Both have a direct correlation with the water cycle.
“Therefore, climate change mitigation has to be about water and its management, the rising heat we currently experience across Nigeria has severe implications for water security as it implies greater evaporation from water bodies’’.
He stressed the need for Nigeria to work not just on storing water in millions of structures but also plan for reducing losses due to evaporation, adding that there was need for an underground water storage or wells.
“Increased heat can also lead to a drying up of moisture in soils. It will make the land dusty and will increase the need for irrigation. In a country like Nigeria, where the bulk of the food is still grown in rain-fed regions, irrigated by rain.
“This means water management must go hand in hand with vegetation planning to improve the ability of soils to hold water, even in times of intense and prolonged heat’’.
Choji noted that with an increased demand for water with climate change, it was even more imperative that Nigeria do not waste either water or wastewater.
“Nigeria must begin to think more about flood management to embank rivers and optimise the floodwaters to store them in underground and over ground aquifers, wells and ponds.
“The bottom line is that we must plan deliberately to capture every drop, not just of rain but of floodwater, in this age of climate change’’.
The chairman said Nigeria needed to be obsessive about water and its management, noting that water is the basis of health and wealth.
He added that all stakeholders, including state and non-state actors in Nigeria, must realise that the water agenda was the actual make or break of the future.
The theme for the 2022 World Water Day is, ‘Ground Water: Making the Invisible Visible’.
Nation
UNN, BUK Groups Hold Accountability Forum For Councillors
Aminu Kano Centre for Democratic Studies, Bayero University, Kano (BUK) in collaboration with the University of Nigeria Nsukka Muslim Community (UNNMC) has held accountability forum for councilors in Enugu North.
The event, which took place at Nsukka, was to sensitise the newly inaugurated councilors in Enugu North senatorial district to the need to be accountable as elected public officials.
In a remark, Dr Mausu Saddiq, Director, UNNMC Anti-corruption Project, said the seminar was to sensitise the councilors to be accountable, transparent as well as fight corruption as elected representatives of the people.
“This seminar is to sensitise you to be accountable, transparent, and fight corruption in the discharge of your duties.
“Do your best to fulfill the campaign promises you made to your people and honestly give to them whatever government gives you to give your people.
“Say no to corruption in the discharge of your duties,” he said.
Saddiq, represented by Mr Salawa Sikiru, the Monitoring and Evaluation Officer of the project, said that for the country to take its rightful position in the world all must partner to promote accountability, transparency, and anti-corruption.
“We know corruption cannot be eradicated completely but it can be reduced to the barest minimum,” he said.
Also speaking, Alhaji Abdullahi Anyachonkeya, the Admin Secretary UNNMC and Accounting Officer of the project, said that the collaboration of UNNMC with Aminu Kano Centre for Democratic Studies started in 2018.
He said its objective was to ensure elected officers promote accountability, transparency and fight corruption while performing their functions.
“It’s unfortunate that corruption is increasing on daily basis and if we all fold our arms this cankerworm will continue to eat deep into the fabric of our country.
“There is an urgent need to sensitise Nigerians, especially our elected leaders, to how to fight corruption before this ill-wind destroys this country,” he said.
The secretary said that for the people who elected councilors to enjoy good governance and dividends of democracy, the councilors must be accountable and transparent.
“For you to leave good legacies that generations yet unborn will remember, you must say no to all forms of corruption.
“As a councilor, ensure at all time to be politically, morally, financially, and matrimonially accountable as these will enhance your respect and integrity as a representative of the people,” he said.
He urged them to avoid everything that would mar their future and bring shame to their families, wards and local government areas.
“Try to do the right thing at the right time by saying no to all forms of corruption, no matter whose ox is gored.
“Remember, if you perform very well as councilor, it will open more opportunities in the future for you to serve your people and the country in a greater capacity,” he added.
Anyachonkeya also urged them to remember God in all they did, knowing full well that one day they would stand before their Creator to give account of their stewardship.
“In whatever you do in the discharge of your duties, respect, and fear God, because one day you will stand before Him to give an account of your stewardship,” he said.
The accounting officer disclosed that the UNNMC’s Anti-corruption project is funded by the John D and Catherine T MacArthur Foundation.
Also speaking, Rev. Gabriel Imeri, Senior Pastor in City-Takers International Bible Mission Nsukka, said that to move the country forward public officers must be accountable to the people who elected them.
He said that the mandate was across elected and appointed people in federal, state, and local governments.
Imeri, who is also an Assistant Registrar, Registry Department, UNN, noted that many anti-corruption agencies and commissions created by the Federal Government had not done enough.
“We have Economic Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), Independent Corrupt Practice and other Related Commission (ICPC) and Code of Conduct Bureau.
“Government should put more measures to strengthen these organisations to enable them to fight corruption and restore the country to the enviable standard of respect and dignity within the comity of nations,” he said.
He urged councilors to shun all forms of corruption as they carried out their duties as lawmakers of their various LGAs in Enugu North senatorial district.
Speaking with newsmen, Mr Jude Omeje, the Leader of Nsukka Local Government Legislative Council thanked the organisers of the programme for the sensitisation.
“What I have learned today will help me to promote accountability, transparency as well as fight corruption as the leader of the legislative council,” he said.
Newsmen reports that no fewer than 20 councilors from the district attended the seminar.
