Anambra Traditional Rulers Blast EFCC Over Obiano’s Video

The Anambra State Traditional Rulers Council has described the online video showing former Governor Willie Obiano in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, as an embarrassment to Obiano and the people of Anambra State.

The council wondered how the video of Obiano got leaked to social media in the first instance.

In a statement signed by its Chairman and Obi of Onitsha, Professor Nnaemeka Achebe, the council stated that it was embarrassed over the viral video showing Obiano dressed in red boxer shorts and a white T-shirt in the EFCC custody.

The statement, which was made available to newsmen in Awka on Monday, decried the “inhumane treatment” to Obiano and queried how the video leaked to the social media.

The council further called on President Muhammadu Buhari and the Attorney-General, Mr Abubakar Malami, to call the EFCC to order, regarding the appalling condition Obiano was being subjected to.

The statement read, “The attention of the council has been drawn to a video clip circulating on the social media showing Obiano in EFCC custody wearing a red boxer shorts and a white T-shirt only.

“The traditional rulers are utterly shocked and disappointed that someone of the status of a former state governor would be treated in such a distasteful and reprehensible manner by an agency of the Federal Government.

“We are equally disturbed that such a video clip found its way out of the highly secure environment of the EFCC onto the social media, obviously, with the intent of causing maximum embarrassment to Obiano and, by extension, the people of Anambra.”

Achebe further stated that “without prejudice to the responsibility of the EFCC to carry out its statutory duties, such treatment to Obiano is absolutely dehumanising and would not bring any value to whatever investigation being conducted by the EFCC”.

He stated that the council, on behalf of all the traditional rulers in the state, called on the EFCC to treat Obiano with due civility.

Achebe further urged that the commission should immediately restore Obiano to his personal comfort, whilst expeditiously working to conclude its investigation.

Obiano was arrested by the EFCC on March 17 at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos.

He was allegedly on his way out of the country shortly after handing over to Professor Charles Soludo.

Meanwhile, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has reacted to a video showing former Anambra Governor Willie Obiano in its custody.

A statement on Monday by EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, condemned the release of the video, announcing that the culprit would face the music.

He said the act was “completely at variance with the established Standard Operating Procedure” of the commission.

“A discreet investigation ordered upon discovery of the leak has revealed the errant officer behind the odious act.

“He is currently being subjected to appropriate disciplinary action”, Uwajaren disclosed.

Obiano is accused of diverting Local Government Councils (LGCs) allocations and alleged purchase of property in Nigeria and abroad.