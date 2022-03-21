Maritime
Sea Piracy: Boat Owners Urge Navy To Deploy Gunboats
Boat owners in Rivers State have urged the Nigerian Navy and Marine Police to deploy the 14 ballistic gunboats donated to the security agencies by Governor Nyesom Wike to curb piracy and other criminal activities in the State’s seaways.
Stating that the ballistic gunboats should not be used for commercial purposes, they urged the authorities to ensure that the boats are used to “comb the creeks and channels of the waters to curb illegal oil refining and piracy”.
A Marine Safety Officer, Comrade Kins Dimkpa, who stated this in Port Harcourt in an exclusive interview, said the 14 ballistic gunboats donated by the State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike should not be commercialised by security agencies.
The gunboats, he said, “should be judiciously used to save lives and aquatics and not for selfish gains”.
He appealed to the Nigerian Navy and the Marine Police to ensure that the boats serve the purpose for which they were donated and not personalised.
While commending the Governor for the donation, Dimkpa noted that the ballistic gunboats will help in curbing illegal crude oil refining in the State and end sea robbery in our rural communities.
The Safety Officer appealed to the security agencies to ensure regular patrol of all the creeks, channels and waterways to curb all forms of criminal activities in the waterways in of the State.
He used the opportunity to warn boat drivers who indulge in overspending, saying that anyone caught would be sanctioned for six months.
Dimkpa also appealed to security agencies, especially the Nigerian Navy and Marine Police, to arrest and prosecute any driver caught over speeding, overloading and and those involved in reckless driving.
The mariner called on boat passengers to always wear their lifejackets before boarding a boat to save their lives, especially during accident.
Recall that the State Governor specifically charged security agencies to use the gunboats to tackle the menace of sea piracy and illegal bunkering activities within the state.
He also assured on his administration’s commitment to the fight against illegal bunkering in order to reduce soot and oil theft.
By: Chinedu Wosu
Six Ships With Frozen Fish, LPG, Others Arrive Rivers Port, Today
The management of Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) says about six ships laden with different cargoes will arrive Rivers Port Complex, today.
In its latest weekly Shipping Position Magazine, the NPA said the ships would arrive; at different berths in the terminals to discharge their cargoes.
The Magazine gave the names of the vessels as Sunlight; MSC Wave.F, CS Jaden; Cool Girl; Alfred Temple, and ERA .S respectively.
The Authority also gave the names of the shipping agents as AMCO Logistics; MSC; JFDOR; Samcham and West Atlantic Port Services Nigeria Limited.
It added that the six ships were laden with frozen fish; Liquidified Petroleum Gas (LPG); Raw Sugar Bulk; Bulk Salt and Bulk Wheat respectively.
The magazine noted that the arrival of the ships would boost socio- economic activities in the State and its environs, while also increasing trade and commerce in South-South region.
The shipping position further urged traders, importers, businessmen and those working in the maritime sector to expect a boost in trading activities.
Rivers Port Complex is located in Port Harcourt City operating as one of the four Ports located in the Eastern Ports Complex.
The three others include Onne, Warri and Calabar Ports, all in South-South.
Marine Police Impound 2,000 Illegal Logs Of Wood At Port
In a bid to rid the nation of illegal wood loggers, the Marine Police have impounded over 2,000 logs of wood at the Gelegele Seaport in Edo State.
The police also said the loggers escaped arrests by jumping into the river on sighting the officers.
Disclosing this in a statement, the spokesman of the Command, Bello Kontongs, said the logs were being shipped to Lagos State for onward transmission to other parts of the world.
Kontongs, a Superintendent of Police said the logs that were intercepted in Ondo State would be sent back to Edo State.
He noted that the 2,000 logs were seized after the State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, gave an order to the Commissioner of Police, Philip Ogbadu, to arrest and check the activities of these criminals.
“The state government has banned the felling of trees in the 49 forest reserves in the State.
“The wood is being taken illegally to all parts of the world, which the state government is against, as the forest reserves are for the benefit of all Edo people“, Kontongs said, noting that the illegal activities of these loggers are impacting negatively on wildlife in the State.
He noted further that the recovered logs will be handed over to the state government by the Commissioner of Police in due course.
