Ortom Dismisses APC Defection Rumour
Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has dismissed claims by one Philip Agbese that he would return to the All Progressives Congress (APC) soon, insisting that, “I have never met that young man in my life.”
One Philip Agbese had claimed in a newspaper report that Ortom confided in him to plead with the wife of an APC leader in Makurdi that he (Ortom) be accepted back into the APC fold.
According to the governor, “I have never met that young man who calls himself Philip Agbese. So, there is no way I would have whispered to him on any issue. Not to talk of returning to the APC. And why should I return to the APC? What will I be doing in a party that has destroyed Benue, wrecked Nigeria to its knees? In any case, why should I confide or whisper to someone I have never met?”
He went on: “If that young man wants to use my name to climb to wherever he wants to go, then he has failed. I am an enigma. I cannot condescend to the level of engaging with people who are going about looking for crumbs just to fill their stomach against the general well-being of the people.”
The governor emphasised, “That young man is a serial liar who wants to draw attention to himself using my name. There is no truth in that claim. Whoever thinks that I, Governor Samuel Ortom will dump the Peoples Democratic Party now that I am part of the leadership of the party, mapping up plans to rescue Nigeria from the APC led by Muhammadu Buhari administration must be joking.
“Let me make it clear. I am not contemplating rejoining the APC at any time. I am in the forefront, working with other leaders of the PDP to ensure that the party rescues Nigeria from the cluelessness of the APC to win the presidency and other states as well as retains power here in the state”.
IPOB Draws Red Line For Soludo
The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has warned the new Anambra State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo against going after its members.
IPOB also warned Soludo not to succumb to advice of arresting, imprisoning, and killing its members in the state.
The spokesman of the separatist group, Emma Powerful, who gave the warning, yesterday, also cautioned that such a step would mark the beginning of Soludo’s failure as a governor.
Powerful also cautioned the new governor against repeating the same mistake his predecessor, Chief Willie Obiano made while in power.
He, however, assured Soludo of IPOB’s cooperation and support to enable him succeed.
The group was reacting to Soludo’s recent comment that he was willing to work with the group to tackle insecurity in the state.
According to Powerful: “Anambra State Governor, Prof Charles Chukwuma Soludo in other to succeed must not take seriously those or anyone whether part of his government or not that will advice him to arrest, imprison, and kill IPOB family members in Anambra State because if he listen to those criminal political harlots, that will be the beginning of his failure as a governor.
“We, therefore, advise Soludo to remain focused on his vision and mission and shun distractions and bad advice from evil politicians. He should not repeat the mistakes of his predecessor, Willie Obiano, who allowed himself to be used by Fulani people to persecute our people.
“They killed our people at Nkpor in 2016 during the annual remembrance of our fallen heroes and heroines who paid the ultimate price for our freedom between 1967 and 1970, yet, the governor never asked questions.
“IPOB is a peaceful movement working hard to restore Biafra independence. We will never give up on our agitation until we are given a date for referendum to decide our fate as a people.
“We are ready to work with anyone in government who works for the interest and liberty of our people. Prof Charles Soludo is a seasoned technocrat, and an accomplished Igbo who should use his wealth of knowledge to develop our land. We are willing to support him as long as he will not turn to be a willing instrument in the hands of our oppressors to persecute our people, especially Biafra agitators. We wish him success in office.”
2023: Atiku’ll Go Into Extinction After Primary, Afegbua Alleges
Former Commissioner for Information in Edo State and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Kassim Afegbua, has said it would be morally reprehensible to continue to indulge Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and other Northern aspirants in the race on who emerges as the presidential candidate of the party for the 2023 elections.
Afegbua, in a statement, yesterday, stressed that for the sake of justice, equity and fairness, the PDP presidential ticket should be ceded to the Southern part of the country.
“This is how to promote party cohesion, unity and oneness of purpose. It was in realisation of that, that the Southern axis allowed their Northern brothers to take a shot at the presidency alone and all alone in 2019”, he added.
The former commissioner expressed shock that now that it should be the turn of the South, the leadership of the PDP was “talking with its tongue in cheek”.
He stated that “talking about 2023, I read somewhere that Alhaji Atiku Abubakar said PDP would go into extinction in 2023, if they didn’t get it right. How wrong?. The PDP has come to stay as a viable political party that will endure the test of time.
“The fact is, once Alhaji Atiku is beaten at the party’s primaries, he will surely go into extinction and run away to his usual destination; Dubai”.
Speaking on Atiku’s ambition, Afegbua said “there is no sincerity of purpose. What you see is a culture of desperation and a huge sense of self-entitlement as if the party was built or created for him.
“Only last week, the party talked about setting up a zoning committee to look into the issue. The following day, Alhaji Atiku ambushed the party by purchasing the nomination form. Who does that? Where is the honesty and sincerity of purpose? Why wouldn’t he wait for the zoning committee to be composed, meet and come up with a decision? He has also set March 23 for his official declaration at the conference centre without waiting for any position of the party”, he added.
He said Atiku returned to PDP realising that his journey in APC would not give him opportunity to contest the 2019 presidential election.
Afegbua noted that, aside from age, “Alhaji Atiku has not been consistent with the PDP. He’s driven by his ambition always and not the growth of the party to deepen democracy”.
He said, “In 2019, Alhaji Atiku bulldozed his way and emerged the party’s presidential flag bearer. After the election, he couldn’t even wait for us to prosecute the project at the tribunal, he bolted away to Dubai. That was the last we saw him, except for now that he saw another presidential contest coming; he suddenly emerged from the blues and wanted the ticket to be ceded to him against the run of play.
“So, with or without Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the PDP, as an organic party, has remained strong, viable and formidable. It is presently the only hope of the common man following APC’s underperformance in the last seven years. Nigerians are looking forward to the PDP to get it right this time by fielding a candidate from the South.
“This position is an irrevocable one that cannot be compromised by any interplay of forces against the provisions of Article 7 of the PDP Constitution. Alhaji Atiku Abubakar should quit the stage at this time and allow justice to prevail. I am very sure he will run away to Dubai again once he loses out”.
PCN Arrests 16 Illegal Medicine Dealers, Seals 178 Premises In Rivers
The Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN) has confirmed the arrest of 16 illegal medicine dealers and sealing of about 178 premises in Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor local government areas of Rivers State.
The PCN’s Director of Enforcement, Stephen Esumobi, who spoke to journalists in Port Harcourt, last Friday, said the 16 illegal medicine dealers were arrested for breaking the PCN seals while 178 premises were sealed for offences such as operating without registration with PCN, incomplete registration, and selling ethical medicines without the supervision of a pharmacist.
He said many of the premises sealed were not registered with the council, adding that many of them do not have appropriate storage facilities, thereby exposing medicines to adverse environmental factors that either degrade them or transform them to other biologically active substances.
Esumobi said the illegal outlets do not have pharmacists to supervise the dispensing of medicines to the public, stressing that the action has contributed to irrational dispensing of medicines, resulting in treatment failures and untoward effects on patients and other unsuspecting members of the public who patronise them.
“In other to address this challenge, the PCN stepped up enforcement activities across the states. As a result of this intervention, some premises upgraded their facilities to meet conditions of storage of medicines while others have employed pharmacists to supervise pharmaceutical activities.
“However, some of the premises’ owners in the state who refused to comply with guidelines broke the PCN seals and continued with their illegal activities. This prompted this follow up enforcement visit which was jointly carried out with the officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).
“16 illegal medicine dealers have been arrested so far for breaking PCN seals and efforts are ongoing to apprehend and prosecute other suspects who are currently at large. Also, 178 out of 251 premises visited were sealed off for offences such as operating without registration with PCN , incomplete registration, selling ethical medicines without the supervision of a pharmacist among other,” he said.
He added that PCN would do all within its powers to ensure that all those involved in breaking its seals were arrested and prosecuted.
