NANS Gives FG, ASUU March 28 To Resolve Strike
National Association of Nigerian Students(NANS) has given the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities(ASUU), till March 28 to resolve their differences and ensure that the union’s ongoing strike is called off or leave the students across the country with the option of the new university called ‘the University of the Street.
The university as created by the Federal Government and ASUU would have its main campus at the Airport Road, Annex Campuses in all the major roads in Abuja and Distance Learning Centres in all the federal roads across the 36 states of the federation.
In a statement, NANS’ President, Sunday Ashefon threatened that Nigerian students would take to the streets at the expiration of the ultimatum should the strike continue.
The statement said “i advise the Federal Government and ASUU, in their best interests, to reach a compromise between now and Monday, March 28, 2022 or risk our unprecedented fury.
“We hope the time between now and March 28 will afford our influential past leaders the window of opportunity to lobby their friends in government to see the danger our collective rage will cause the nation.
“The National Assembly should also do everything possible within this time to end the strike. Since they rejected the bill prohibiting public officers from sending their wards to institutions abroad, they have the mandate to make our public institutions work and now that they are failing in that responsibility, the public will respond appropriately.
“Should the strike continue after our ultimatum, students across the country will resume to the new university created by the Federal Government and ASUU called ‘The University of the Street’, with main campus on the Airport Road, annex campuses in all the major roads in Abuja and Distance Learning Centres in all the federal roads across the 36 states of the federation.
“I therefore direct students to bring their mattresses and cooking utensils while resuming in their new campus in Abuja and all the designated campuses across the country.”
The students’ body further passed a vote of no confidence on the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige and the Minister of Education, MallamAdamuAdamu, on their continued leadership in the government’s negotiation team.
According to the association”they are either incompetent to engage productively with ASUU at the highest level or they lack the goodwill and trust to build consensus and find an amicable resolution”.
By: Lady Godknows Ogbulu
Akah Wants Communities To Protect School Infrastructure
Executive Chairman of the Rivers State Universal Basic Education Board (RSUBEB),Ven Fyneface Akah, has called on communities where school projects and infrastructure are sited to stand with the government to ensure that those projects are protected from vandalism and destruction .
Akah said the school projects are built and provided for the good and educational development of their children and the entire communities at large, hence, they need to support government in that regard.
The RSUBEB boss made this call when he granted audience to the community leaders of Kwawa in Khana Local Government Area,Umuoga Community in Etche Local Government Area Ogbumnum abali Community in Port Harcourt City Local Government Area in the state ,as well as Anglican Women Association in Port Harcourt ,over the weekend .
The chairman averred that the meeting has provided the needed opportunity to sensitise the people on their expected responsibilities towards providing security to government schools in their areas ,adding that the assumption and belief system people have that government properties and infrastructure domiciled in communities do not belong to the people must be descarded.
“Don’t be lackadaisical in protecting the schools in your area. They are built to serve the education needs of your children. We want community partnership and engagement on the management of schools in these areas .”he stated
Akah told them to ensure they have functioning SBMC in their areas so as to stand the opportunity to benefit from Federal Government interventions,adding that positive collaboration with the board and various stakeholders in the management of schools was necessary.
By: Akujobi Amadi
Reps Committed To Building A Resilient Education System – Gbajabiamila
The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has stressed the need for the Nigerian nation to build a resilent education system to guarantee uninterupted learning, even in difficult times.
Gbajabiamila made the statement at the launch of “Back to School Jump Start Project”, a project organised by the office of the speaker in collaboration with the National Lottery Trust Fund in Lagos, Friday.
Represented by Rep. AdemorinKuye (APC-Shomolu), Gbajabiamila said the COVID-19 pandemic and the attendant lockdown in 2020 impacted education negatively adding that many students were shut out of school during the period as they could not access learning owing to poor digital infrastructure in schools.
Gbajabiamila said the Jump-Start Project, therefore, was aimed at digitising the teaching and learning process as well as inculcating a culture of basic hygiene in schools across the nation.
“The reason for tagging the first leg of the Jump-Start project as “No School Left Behind in Surulere” is to address the widening of the educational disadvantage heightened by the COVID-19 pandemic.While the health implications of the pandemic are all too obvious, its consequences for education are subtle, but nonetheless, devastating.
.”For students in Nigerian public schools, the lockdown in 2020 was a huge setback.Thus, the Jump Start Project is designed to mitigate the disadvantages caused by the lack of digital infrastructure in public schools, as well as ensure that there are no breaks in teaching and learning in the event of future pandemics”, he said.
The Speaker described education as the best possible investment in people, saying “It is the silver bullet that lifts people out of poverty, encourages a broader perspective that expands their worldview”.
He stated that the National Assembly was committed to building back a better and stronger education system, resistant to the eventualities of the “new normal”.
While noting that he was personally committed to improving the lives and livelihoods of his constituents through education, Gbajabiamila said the first phase of the project would see 46 junior and senior schools in Surulere 1 Federal Constituency receiving E- learning equipment such as laptops, android tablets, phones, stationery and sanitation material.
