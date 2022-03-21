Environment
Ministry Identifies Insecurity, Water Pumps Theft As Bane Of Water Supply
The Federal Ministry of Water Resources has identified insecurity and theft of water pumps, as major challenges to the provision of potable water supply in rural areas.
Mr Isaiah Ademoroti, the ministry’s Deputy Director, Rural Water Supply, said this in an interview with The Tide source in Abuja.
Ademoroti said that the challenges in implementing the projects had been identified through effective monitoring and evaluation, with solutions already being proffered for better planning.
He said the ministry always ensured absolute completion of all water schemes before being paid.
Ademoroti said this had given the contractors a huge responsibility to secure the schemes from theft before handing them over to communities.
“Due to the delay in handing over of some completed water points, we have seen the theft of pumps at various stages.
“Most of their targets is stealing the pumps, because they can easily get them and sell them off.
“For instance, something we are buying for almost N1 million, they may sell them off for between N200,000 and N400,000.
“In the cost of implementing the first phase of the project, we had to design a protection method for the pumps with the contractors, in which an iron concrete is used and sealed up in the ground.
“This makes it difficult for them to be stolen, so to break such concrete, it will take many hours.
“Also, we have agreed with the contractors to employ security to manage these water points to prevent theft,” he said.
The deputy director said due to insecurity, it was difficult to get to some hard-to-reach communities.
Ademoroti said that although risky, the ministry ensured that huge investments did not go to waste by ensuring value for money.
Environment
Ministry Identifies Insecurity, Water Pumps Theft As Bane Of Water Supply
The Federal Ministry of Water Resources has identified insecurity and theft of water pumps, as major challenges to the provision of potable water supply in rural areas.
Mr Isaiah Ademoroti, the ministry’s Deputy Director, Rural Water Supply, said this in an interview with The Tide source in Abuja.
Ademoroti said that the challenges in implementing the projects had been identified through effective monitoring and evaluation, with solutions already being proffered for better planning.
He said the ministry always ensured absolute completion of all water schemes before being paid.
Ademoroti said this had given the contractors a huge responsibility to secure the schemes from theft before handing them over to communities.
“Due to the delay in handing over of some completed water points, we have seen the theft of pumps at various stages.
“Most of their targets is stealing the pumps, because they can easily get them and sell them off.
“For instance, something we are buying for almost N1 million, they may sell them off for between N200,000 and N400,000.
“In the cost of implementing the first phase of the project, we had to design a protection method for the pumps with the contractors, in which an iron concrete is used and sealed up in the ground.
“This makes it difficult for them to be stolen, so to break such concrete, it will take many hours.
“Also, we have agreed with the contractors to employ security to manage these water points to prevent theft,” he said.
The deputy director said due to insecurity, it was difficult to get to some hard-to-reach communities.
Ademoroti said that although risky, the ministry ensured that huge investments did not go to waste by ensuring value for money.
Environment
Expert Wants FG To Revoke Frequent Polluters’ Licences
Awell-known environmentalist,Mr Iniruo Wills, has advocated for the revocation and re-awarding of licences only to oil firms that operate in an environmentally sustainable manner.
Wills made the call in a paper he presented at the ongoing 57th conference of the Nigerian Mining and Geosciences Society, in Port Harcourt, Rivers.
The Tide source reports that the paper was titled: ‘Environmental responsibilities for hydrocarbon development in divested Fields.’
Wills, a former Commissioner for Environment in Bayelsa, recommended that the Minister of Petroleum Resources, the Minister of Environment and Nigerian Upstream Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) should jointly administer the licencing policy.
The environmentalist noted that such an approach would be in harmony with the current legal framework in respect of two to three oil blocs, in line with the welcome provisions in section 96 of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).
He urged oil companies operating in the Niger Delta region to review their operational processes and take responsibility for their actions that usually lead to discharge of oil and gas.
According to Wills, in one of the oil fields divested in Bayelsa by an International Oil Company (IOC), there was a massive rig explosion that led to displacement of the host communities.
“No Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) was conducted in the first place for the project in which the rig explosion occurred.
“This was pre-divestment, but the impacts continue and might last for decades. There has not been satisfactory ecological and social remediation. Now the asset has reportedly been divested.
“Besides the egregious default of not doing an EIA for the base project, what kind of Environmental Effects Statement could have been prepared, if any, to warrant regulatory approval for such a divestment, with the huge environmental baggage outstanding?
“Who will eventually pay for the cost of remediation and compensation in line with best practice?
”The present operator, its predecessor, NNPC as a dominant JV partner with controlling influence, or the regulators who may have failed in their regulatory duty of care to the entire spectrum of stakeholders?
“Are the host state, communities and the environment not left with the short end of the stick? To add to this, for most of November 2021, there was a major gas leak from one of the divested fields and facilities,” he said.
According to him, in another divested field, also in Bayelsa, the new operator claims that it was not allowed to do any environmental due diligence by its predecessor, so it cannot assume liability for the series of unattended pollution before it took over.
Environment
Don Tasks Govts On Environmental Laws Enforcement
A university teacher, Professor Sodienye Augustine Abere, has urged governments at all levels in the country to enforce all known laws and regulations against environmental degradation.
He said this at the 74th Inaugural Lecture of the university with the theme, “Green Cities Eco-Tourism and Forest Ecosystem Service: Benefits for Sustainable Development, Climate Change Mitigation and Adaptation”.
Abere who is a Professor of Wildlife Ecology and Eco-Tourism in the Department of Forestry and Environment said preserving the ecosystem is dependent on government’s commitment to enforce all extant laws and regulations against the environment.
According to him, the ecosystem contributes to the sustenance of both humans and other creatures. He noted that the destruction of the ecosystem will mean the end of life and the earth.
The university teacher also said bioremediation practices should be enforced to check degradation and pollution of the environment, adding that the government should employ adequate political will to discourage defaulters of environmental laws.
According to him, “improved and clean agricultural practices must be encouraged to engage the rural communities as improved livelihood to avoid vandalisation of infrastructures used for tapping natural wealth”.
Abere said the university can also contribute its quota to climate change mitigation through the establishment of a Centre for Knowledge Exchange and Climate Solution within the Department of Forestry and Environment.
According to him, the centre if established will further build up the conservation of forest resources and climate change mitigation and adaptation.
Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof Nlerum Okogbule described the lecture as thought-provoking.
He said the university will continue to play a leading role in teaching and research especially in the areas of agriculture and climate change.
By: John Bibor
Trending
-
Business4 days ago
CBN Introduces Cash Collection Centres For Withdrawal, Deposit
-
Business4 days ago
Ijaw Communities Urge Akpabio To Account For N800bn NDDC Fund
-
Business4 days ago
Meter Bypass: How We Lost N36m Revenue To Mexis Group – DisCo
-
Business4 days ago
Sugar Master Plan: We’ve Created 15,000 Jobs – FG
-
Editorial4 days ago
Adesina’s Needless Outburst On Fuel Scarcity
-
Entertainment4 days ago
Fave Emerges Spotify’s Music Ambassador For March
-
Social/Kiddies4 days ago
Rivers Joins The World To Celebrate Adolescents
-
Social/Kiddies4 days ago
Tackling High Rate Of Adolescents’ Deaths