ITF Trains 100 Youths, Donates Starter Packs
The Industrial Training Fund (ITF) has trained about 100 Rivers State youths in two selected trades; catering and event management and plumbing and pipe fitting.
The 100 Rivers State youths were recruited in collaboration with the Ministry of Employment Generation and Economic Empowerment as part of the National Industrial Skills Development Programme (NISDP) in Rivers State.
Speaking at the graduation ceremony on Thursday, the Commissioner for Employment Generation and Economic Empowerment who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Mr Samuel Aguma, commended the training organisation and said the state government was pleased to partner with any organisation that would develop the economy of the state.
The Commissioner urged the graduands to ensure that they did not sell the starter packs given to them but should use the opportunity to train others and develop themselves in their chosen trades.
Earlier, the Area Manager ITF, Port Harcourt, Mrs Ifeyinwa Osagie, explained that the National Industrial Skills Development Program (NISDP) was basically designed and developed by the Industrial Training Fund to equip the youth between the ages of 18 and 35 years with the requisite skills, knowledge and attitude needed to create wealth for themselves and the nation at large.
Mrs Osagie noted that the ITF has inculcated into these youths a higher value on the right attitude because in the organisation, it is believed that the right attitude is what makes one successful in any chosen career.
She revealed that in the last week of their training, the trainees were exposed to enterpreneurship development programme (EDP) during which they were trained on how to use their newly acquired skills to create wealth thereby reducing unemployment and poverty in the country.
According to her,” the Bank of Industry (BOI) has been notified about its responsibility in giving soft loans to those of them that meet the requirements for such loan”.
In his message at the occasion, the Director General/ Chief Executive of ITF, Sir Joseph Ari, disclosed that NISDP was established in 2016 not only to facilitate the achievement of the federal government policy on job and wealth creation and breed a new generation of enterpreneurs to transform the economic landscape of the country, but above all drive the achievement of the economic recovery and growth plan.
Ari further disclosed that since the inception of the NISDP, it has equipped thousands of Nigerians nationwide with skills for employability and enterpreneurship.
He also disclosed that about 3,905 Nigerians were equipped with skills in two trade areas across the country.
By: Ike Wigodo
Group Lauds Cleric’s Humanitarian Gestures
Asocio-political group in the Niger Delta, Patriotic Forum Of Niger Delta (PAFOND) has praised the Founder/General Overseer of Christ The Life Bible International Church, Prophet Omuanwa E.S. Okenna for his humanitarian activities.
The forum said this during the conferment of patronship on Prophet Okenna at Omuanwa Community in Ikwerre Local Government Area.
A statement made available to news men and signed by the National Chairman of the Forum, Comrade Owo Udo said Prophet Okenna has done so much to improve the conditions of the less privileged in the society.
According to the statement, PAFOND is a socio political and economic organisation that meant well for the citizens of the region, adding that their mission is to help build the region as well as project the good work of government.
The statement further stated that PAFOND is in a mission to unite Niger Delta indigenes across board to ensure the region speaks with one voice on matters and issues that affect them irrespective of political affiliations and lineage.
The group maintained that PAFOND, is growing each day but wants members to be more united by working with the leadership structures of the organisation, adding that the most important point is for all its members to get registered while state chairmen of the body are urged to commence immediate appointment of state excos and creation of chapters.
The body hinted that through the grace of God, the forum’s cooperative society will soon kick start its financial empowerment to members in order to enhance their economic drive and wellbeing.
The National Chairman, Comrade Udo equally used the opportunity to advise youths across the region to channel their minds on things that will bring development and progress, while admonishing them also to shun acts that are capable of bringing their family name to disrepute.
By: John Bibor & Oribim Ibama
LG Revenue Chairman Bags Award, Lauds Council Boss
A non-governmental rganisation under the aegis of Coalition of Supporters of Democracy and Good Governance in Rivers State (CSDGGRS), has conferred an award of excellence on the Revenue Commitee Chairman in Oyigbo Local Government Area in the State, Senibo Samuel Chijindu.
Receiving the award at the weekend, in his office, in Oyigbo, Senibo Chijindu lauded the Chairman of the area, Hon Akara Okechukwu, for giving him the opportunity to serve.
According to him, the chairman has demonstrated quality leadership that has bought the minds of Oyigbo people.
“I want to say that the people of Oyigbo did not make any mistake to have elected Hon. Akara Okechukwu as the Chairman because the area is witnessing fast development thereby complimenting the efforts of Governor Nyesom Wike, in terms of development and security.
The people of Oyigbo will attest that the chairman has not disappointed them in any way following his performance, mostly in the area of empowerment.
“First, I will return all glory to God and to the executive chairman of Oyigbo who found me worthy to occupy this position, I may not necessarily be the best but grace found me”, Senibo Chinjidu said.
The revenue commitee chairman restated his commitment to improve the revenue base of the area, saying that his aim was to surpass what others have done previously.
“I can assure the chairman of the area, as well as those who entrusted the position to us that we are going to increase our revenue generation.
“I also use this forum to say that I remain grateful to the best performing state PDP Chairman in the State, Amb Desmond Akawor, as well as relevant stakeholders in Oyigbo for their unalloyed support to Governor Wike in the last seven years. Wike’s sterling performance has earned him the next president of Nigeria as people are clamouring for him to make himself available”, he stated.
He further thanked the organisation for finding him worthy for such an award, adding that it is an indication that a dancer does not see his back.
Earlier, the coordinator of the organisation, Comrade Bob-Emmanuel Garshion Achor, had said that the award was well- deserved and aimed at encouraging youths to do well on any position they find themselves.
According to him, the excellent performance of the revenue committee chairman has hitherto placed Oyigbo on a fast lane of infrastructural development
“I call on other evenue committee chairmen across the state to emulate the Oyigbo revenue chairman,” Comrade Achor said.
By: Tonye Orabere
