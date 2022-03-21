News
‘Emerging Technologies Veritable Tool In Combating Insecurity’
The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami has reiterated that the use of emerging technologies in combating insecurity remains a veritable tool which Nigeria would continue to capitalise on, as government and stakeholders are pointing towards digital technology as the next available option to help reduce the scourge of insecurity in the country.
Pantami, who was represented by the Director General of National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Kashifu Inuwa, said this during a paper presentation at the National Students Security Summit 2022 organised by National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.
He said that the rapid advancement of technology has brought about the term emerging technologies that are new and they have not been fully explored or are still under development, and new cases are discovered every day.
According to the minister, the technological revolution was transforming lives at breakneck speed, dramatically altering the way people work, learn and live together.
He stated that emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, Cloud Computing, Quantum Computing, Augmented Reality, Internet of Things and Robotics, were exponentially growing and finding new applications in an ever-increasing number of sectors, including the way people receive, exchange and process information for security activities.
The minister further said that unstoppable as insecurity was, the country has continuously explored various approaches to mitigate security challenges.
“You would all agree that the ongoing Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR), characterised by digitalisation and automation, is cutting across all sectors of industry and humanities. The copious role of digital technology in tackling insecurity can never be underestimated; making it a veritable tool for defeating all security threats in the country.
“It is pertinent to understand that advances in technology are reshaping global security capabilities, from enhancing the way borders are monitored to helping mitigate insecurity, the impact of natural disasters to intelligent detection, the identification of criminal activities to automatic detection of crime associated menace in the society,” he added.
Pantami further stated that these new challenges and opportunities are currently being utilised in facilitating digital solutions and building capacities to address national security challenges in Nigeria, adding that Federal Government is not unmindful of the role of emerging technologies in a sustainable digital economy and national security issues.
He said that the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), National Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics has been established to foster the development of emerging technologies in preparing Nigeria for the Fourth Industrial Revolution via research and development of technologies like drones, robotics and Artificial Intelligence.
Pantami said to curb cybercrime activities, NITDA rejigged its Computer Emergency Readiness Response Team (CERRT) in response to the increase rate of cybercrime and fulfilment of the requirement of the National Cybersecurity Strategy.
He added that CERRT functions in coordinating and facilitating information sharing, providing mitigation strategies and recommendations for the incident response and recovery, researching and analysing trends and patterns of incident activity for government Ministry, Department and Agencies (MDA) with extension to the private sector.
“We are taking steps to establish National Public Key Infrastructure to ensure the protection of Nigerian systems in cyberspace. We are establishing National Emergency lines in almost every part of the country to ensure citizens’ communication access. We are creating cybersecurity awareness across geopolitical zones to educate Nigerians on the potential of cyber threats. Every Nigerian must be aware of his responsibilities as far as security is concerned, and each person must be safe,” he added.
In an attempt to create a safe digital environment, the minister said that President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the designation and protection of relevant telecommunications infrastructure across the country as Critical National Infrastructure (CNI) towards supporting implementation.
The minister added that government at all levels, private and other critical stakeholders in the technology ecosystem are expected to respond more rapidly and effectively to the unique opportunities emerging technologies could bring to Nigeria’s security administration.
Pantami stressed that, “as government, we would channel our energy towards creating an enabling environment for innovation in emerging technologies that could be harnessed and utilised effectively to the country’s advantage.
“We would develop integrated frameworks and approaches for adopting and deploying Information and Communications Technology (ICT) in national security architectures. We will continue to create suitable platforms to foster trustworthy collaborations between the country’s public and private technology community and civil society organisations”, Pantami said.
News
IPOB Draws Red Line For Soludo
The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has warned the new Anambra State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo against going after its members.
IPOB also warned Soludo not to succumb to advice of arresting, imprisoning, and killing its members in the state.
The spokesman of the separatist group, Emma Powerful, who gave the warning, yesterday, also cautioned that such a step would mark the beginning of Soludo’s failure as a governor.
Powerful also cautioned the new governor against repeating the same mistake his predecessor, Chief Willie Obiano made while in power.
He, however, assured Soludo of IPOB’s cooperation and support to enable him succeed.
The group was reacting to Soludo’s recent comment that he was willing to work with the group to tackle insecurity in the state.
According to Powerful: “Anambra State Governor, Prof Charles Chukwuma Soludo in other to succeed must not take seriously those or anyone whether part of his government or not that will advice him to arrest, imprison, and kill IPOB family members in Anambra State because if he listen to those criminal political harlots, that will be the beginning of his failure as a governor.
“We, therefore, advise Soludo to remain focused on his vision and mission and shun distractions and bad advice from evil politicians. He should not repeat the mistakes of his predecessor, Willie Obiano, who allowed himself to be used by Fulani people to persecute our people.
“They killed our people at Nkpor in 2016 during the annual remembrance of our fallen heroes and heroines who paid the ultimate price for our freedom between 1967 and 1970, yet, the governor never asked questions.
“IPOB is a peaceful movement working hard to restore Biafra independence. We will never give up on our agitation until we are given a date for referendum to decide our fate as a people.
“We are ready to work with anyone in government who works for the interest and liberty of our people. Prof Charles Soludo is a seasoned technocrat, and an accomplished Igbo who should use his wealth of knowledge to develop our land. We are willing to support him as long as he will not turn to be a willing instrument in the hands of our oppressors to persecute our people, especially Biafra agitators. We wish him success in office.”
News
2023: Atiku’ll Go Into Extinction After Primary, Afegbua Alleges
Former Commissioner for Information in Edo State and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Kassim Afegbua, has said it would be morally reprehensible to continue to indulge Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and other Northern aspirants in the race on who emerges as the presidential candidate of the party for the 2023 elections.
Afegbua, in a statement, yesterday, stressed that for the sake of justice, equity and fairness, the PDP presidential ticket should be ceded to the Southern part of the country.
“This is how to promote party cohesion, unity and oneness of purpose. It was in realisation of that, that the Southern axis allowed their Northern brothers to take a shot at the presidency alone and all alone in 2019”, he added.
The former commissioner expressed shock that now that it should be the turn of the South, the leadership of the PDP was “talking with its tongue in cheek”.
He stated that “talking about 2023, I read somewhere that Alhaji Atiku Abubakar said PDP would go into extinction in 2023, if they didn’t get it right. How wrong?. The PDP has come to stay as a viable political party that will endure the test of time.
“The fact is, once Alhaji Atiku is beaten at the party’s primaries, he will surely go into extinction and run away to his usual destination; Dubai”.
Speaking on Atiku’s ambition, Afegbua said “there is no sincerity of purpose. What you see is a culture of desperation and a huge sense of self-entitlement as if the party was built or created for him.
“Only last week, the party talked about setting up a zoning committee to look into the issue. The following day, Alhaji Atiku ambushed the party by purchasing the nomination form. Who does that? Where is the honesty and sincerity of purpose? Why wouldn’t he wait for the zoning committee to be composed, meet and come up with a decision? He has also set March 23 for his official declaration at the conference centre without waiting for any position of the party”, he added.
He said Atiku returned to PDP realising that his journey in APC would not give him opportunity to contest the 2019 presidential election.
Afegbua noted that, aside from age, “Alhaji Atiku has not been consistent with the PDP. He’s driven by his ambition always and not the growth of the party to deepen democracy”.
He said, “In 2019, Alhaji Atiku bulldozed his way and emerged the party’s presidential flag bearer. After the election, he couldn’t even wait for us to prosecute the project at the tribunal, he bolted away to Dubai. That was the last we saw him, except for now that he saw another presidential contest coming; he suddenly emerged from the blues and wanted the ticket to be ceded to him against the run of play.
“So, with or without Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the PDP, as an organic party, has remained strong, viable and formidable. It is presently the only hope of the common man following APC’s underperformance in the last seven years. Nigerians are looking forward to the PDP to get it right this time by fielding a candidate from the South.
“This position is an irrevocable one that cannot be compromised by any interplay of forces against the provisions of Article 7 of the PDP Constitution. Alhaji Atiku Abubakar should quit the stage at this time and allow justice to prevail. I am very sure he will run away to Dubai again once he loses out”.
News
PCN Arrests 16 Illegal Medicine Dealers, Seals 178 Premises In Rivers
The Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN) has confirmed the arrest of 16 illegal medicine dealers and sealing of about 178 premises in Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor local government areas of Rivers State.
The PCN’s Director of Enforcement, Stephen Esumobi, who spoke to journalists in Port Harcourt, last Friday, said the 16 illegal medicine dealers were arrested for breaking the PCN seals while 178 premises were sealed for offences such as operating without registration with PCN, incomplete registration, and selling ethical medicines without the supervision of a pharmacist.
He said many of the premises sealed were not registered with the council, adding that many of them do not have appropriate storage facilities, thereby exposing medicines to adverse environmental factors that either degrade them or transform them to other biologically active substances.
Esumobi said the illegal outlets do not have pharmacists to supervise the dispensing of medicines to the public, stressing that the action has contributed to irrational dispensing of medicines, resulting in treatment failures and untoward effects on patients and other unsuspecting members of the public who patronise them.
“In other to address this challenge, the PCN stepped up enforcement activities across the states. As a result of this intervention, some premises upgraded their facilities to meet conditions of storage of medicines while others have employed pharmacists to supervise pharmaceutical activities.
“However, some of the premises’ owners in the state who refused to comply with guidelines broke the PCN seals and continued with their illegal activities. This prompted this follow up enforcement visit which was jointly carried out with the officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).
“16 illegal medicine dealers have been arrested so far for breaking PCN seals and efforts are ongoing to apprehend and prosecute other suspects who are currently at large. Also, 178 out of 251 premises visited were sealed off for offences such as operating without registration with PCN , incomplete registration, selling ethical medicines without the supervision of a pharmacist among other,” he said.
He added that PCN would do all within its powers to ensure that all those involved in breaking its seals were arrested and prosecuted.
Trending
-
Business4 days ago
CBN Introduces Cash Collection Centres For Withdrawal, Deposit
-
Business4 days ago
Ijaw Communities Urge Akpabio To Account For N800bn NDDC Fund
-
Business4 days ago
Meter Bypass: How We Lost N36m Revenue To Mexis Group – DisCo
-
Business4 days ago
Sugar Master Plan: We’ve Created 15,000 Jobs – FG
-
Editorial4 days ago
Adesina’s Needless Outburst On Fuel Scarcity
-
Entertainment4 days ago
Fave Emerges Spotify’s Music Ambassador For March
-
Social/Kiddies4 days ago
Rivers Joins The World To Celebrate Adolescents
-
Social/Kiddies4 days ago
Tackling High Rate Of Adolescents’ Deaths