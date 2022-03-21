Down Syndrome: Addressing The Plight Of Patients 

Today, March 21, 2022, is World Down Syndrome Day (WDSD). The day is marked each year on March 21, beginning in 2006. WDSD is observed to create awareness about Down syndrome, standing up for those suffering from this genetic and bodily disorder. Still on this day, people globally celebrate the lives and achievements of Down syndrome victims.

Every year, the United Nations determines the theme of the commemoration of WDSD. This year’s theme is: “Inclusion Means…” The theme illustrates that we should make efforts to include the people affected with Down syndrome or other disabilities in all matters of life. People suffering from Down syndrome should not be discriminated against or regarded as “ugly” because of their physical appearance.

To identify with the day, the UN advises everyone to wear blue and yellow colours representing sensitivity to Down syndrome. Wristbands, ribbons, or lapel pins of blue or yellow colours can be used to show support or fund-raising for WDSD. Moreover, blue and yellow colour paintings, candles, bulbs, and nail polish of these colours can be utilised on this special day.

Down syndrome is a genetic and physical disorder that is caused by an additional chromosome 21 within the human body of 46 chromosomes (23 pairs). Individuals with the disease can be seen with stunted growth. It takes the form of diminished muscles, a short neck with excess skin, a flattened face and nose and little ears, eyes, mouth, among others.

During the process of cell division and production of sperm and egg, an instructive alteration occurs in the 21st chromosome that causes the likelihood of Down syndrome. It is one of the most commonly occurring chromosomal abnormalities in humans. Statistical analysis, however, shows that the chances of Down syndrome are greater in infants whose parents are either under the age of 20 or over the age of 35.

The goal of WDSD is to demonstrate awareness among people of this disorder and to stand alongside the victims of the illness. The occasion illustrates that a good diet and lifestyle without depression of an expectant mother are necessary. Another purpose that determines the observance of the day is to let people set a suitable age for marriage (between 25 and 34) to decrease the probability of this disorder through these precautionary steps.

The syndrome occurs in all parts of the world without any prior reason. It is estimated that every year 3,000 to 6,000 children are born with this type of chromosomal disorder which threatens the world community regarding the mental and physical health of people at a larger scale and worldwide range. The disease has no remedy. There is evidence that education and appropriate care improve quality of life.

As Nigeria joins the rest of the world to commemorate the WDSD, there is a need to strongly condemn discrimination of all forms against children and young adults living with Down syndrome in the country as it affects their welfare and well-being. Segregation is unwarranted since the condition does not limit, but the bias does.

In line with the global theme, the Nigerian government should undertake activities to raise public awareness, promote inclusion, encourage advocacy and support the well-being of people living with Down syndrome. One of the things we must hope to achieve is to get Nigerians to understand what Down syndrome means and what life can be for people who live with the condition.

Studies on Down syndrome spanning nine years revealed an incidence of one in 865 live births in a Nigerian hospital. Cytogenetic analysis in 386 patients showed 369 (95.5%) cases to be the result of regular trisomy 21, and translocation trisomy 21 was found in nine (2.5%) patients. Six (1.5%) patients were mosaics, and the remaining two (0.5%) cases were classified as miscellaneous. A high incidence rate among young mothers was observed.

This is why there should be massive information campaigns. Media, government, non-governmental organisations, and faith-based groups should be involved in raising public awareness about Down syndrome. Parents must recognise this destructive disease. Limiting campaigns to social media platforms may not be enough, because many parents are not educated enough to participate in social media.

The Federal Government, especially, must play an active role in ensuring the safe education of children suffering from this disease and providing adequate health care systems to improve them. It has to sponsor children with Down syndrome, build and implement diagnostic centres that will help detect kids who may be born with the syndrome to begin early intervention.

Since the challenges in training children who experience the syndrome are enormous for caregivers and parents lacking adequate resources to cater for their needs, the various tiers of government should be committed by enabling patients to be taken to public hospitals for proper care with all expenses paid by the authorities. Wealthy individuals can establish Down syndrome resource foundations to support educational programmes and therapy services for children, youth and young adults with the ailment.

With an average life expectancy of about 50 to 60 years, particularly in the developed world with adequate health care, those with the syndrome demand to be shown passionate love. Children should not be isolated from their peers. Parents or guardians should never abandon victims, as this may worsen the situation. Early identification of this syndrome is helpful. The good news is that Down syndrome can be found as early as pregnancy.