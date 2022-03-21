Editorial
Down Syndrome: Addressing The Plight Of Patients
Today, March 21, 2022, is World Down Syndrome Day (WDSD). The day is marked each year on March 21, beginning in 2006. WDSD is observed to create awareness about Down syndrome, standing up for those suffering from this genetic and bodily disorder. Still on this day, people globally celebrate the lives and achievements of Down syndrome victims.
Every year, the United Nations determines the theme of the commemoration of WDSD. This year’s theme is: “Inclusion Means…” The theme illustrates that we should make efforts to include the people affected with Down syndrome or other disabilities in all matters of life. People suffering from Down syndrome should not be discriminated against or regarded as “ugly” because of their physical appearance.
To identify with the day, the UN advises everyone to wear blue and yellow colours representing sensitivity to Down syndrome. Wristbands, ribbons, or lapel pins of blue or yellow colours can be used to show support or fund-raising for WDSD. Moreover, blue and yellow colour paintings, candles, bulbs, and nail polish of these colours can be utilised on this special day.
Down syndrome is a genetic and physical disorder that is caused by an additional chromosome 21 within the human body of 46 chromosomes (23 pairs). Individuals with the disease can be seen with stunted growth. It takes the form of diminished muscles, a short neck with excess skin, a flattened face and nose and little ears, eyes, mouth, among others.
During the process of cell division and production of sperm and egg, an instructive alteration occurs in the 21st chromosome that causes the likelihood of Down syndrome. It is one of the most commonly occurring chromosomal abnormalities in humans. Statistical analysis, however, shows that the chances of Down syndrome are greater in infants whose parents are either under the age of 20 or over the age of 35.
The goal of WDSD is to demonstrate awareness among people of this disorder and to stand alongside the victims of the illness. The occasion illustrates that a good diet and lifestyle without depression of an expectant mother are necessary. Another purpose that determines the observance of the day is to let people set a suitable age for marriage (between 25 and 34) to decrease the probability of this disorder through these precautionary steps.
The syndrome occurs in all parts of the world without any prior reason. It is estimated that every year 3,000 to 6,000 children are born with this type of chromosomal disorder which threatens the world community regarding the mental and physical health of people at a larger scale and worldwide range. The disease has no remedy. There is evidence that education and appropriate care improve quality of life.
As Nigeria joins the rest of the world to commemorate the WDSD, there is a need to strongly condemn discrimination of all forms against children and young adults living with Down syndrome in the country as it affects their welfare and well-being. Segregation is unwarranted since the condition does not limit, but the bias does.
In line with the global theme, the Nigerian government should undertake activities to raise public awareness, promote inclusion, encourage advocacy and support the well-being of people living with Down syndrome. One of the things we must hope to achieve is to get Nigerians to understand what Down syndrome means and what life can be for people who live with the condition.
Studies on Down syndrome spanning nine years revealed an incidence of one in 865 live births in a Nigerian hospital. Cytogenetic analysis in 386 patients showed 369 (95.5%) cases to be the result of regular trisomy 21, and translocation trisomy 21 was found in nine (2.5%) patients. Six (1.5%) patients were mosaics, and the remaining two (0.5%) cases were classified as miscellaneous. A high incidence rate among young mothers was observed.
This is why there should be massive information campaigns. Media, government, non-governmental organisations, and faith-based groups should be involved in raising public awareness about Down syndrome. Parents must recognise this destructive disease. Limiting campaigns to social media platforms may not be enough, because many parents are not educated enough to participate in social media.
The Federal Government, especially, must play an active role in ensuring the safe education of children suffering from this disease and providing adequate health care systems to improve them. It has to sponsor children with Down syndrome, build and implement diagnostic centres that will help detect kids who may be born with the syndrome to begin early intervention.
Since the challenges in training children who experience the syndrome are enormous for caregivers and parents lacking adequate resources to cater for their needs, the various tiers of government should be committed by enabling patients to be taken to public hospitals for proper care with all expenses paid by the authorities. Wealthy individuals can establish Down syndrome resource foundations to support educational programmes and therapy services for children, youth and young adults with the ailment.
With an average life expectancy of about 50 to 60 years, particularly in the developed world with adequate health care, those with the syndrome demand to be shown passionate love. Children should not be isolated from their peers. Parents or guardians should never abandon victims, as this may worsen the situation. Early identification of this syndrome is helpful. The good news is that Down syndrome can be found as early as pregnancy.
Editorial
Adesina’s Needless Outburst On Fuel Scarcity
Amid the growing scarcity of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) popularly dubbed petrol in the country, Femi Adesina stunned Nigerians when he said the prevailing challenges were not new, after all. The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari indicated this in his recent weekly article titled: “Knock, Knock. Who’s There”, and shared it on his official Facebook page.
Adesina, in a reaction to the fuel crisis plaguing Nigeria, declared that Nigerians encountered similar challenges before President Buhari took possession of power and went on to claim that petrol crisis had been an isochronous phenomenon in the country. According to him, Nigerians had hibernated variously at fuel stations, queuing for petrol on numerous happenstances.
Furthermore, the presidential spokesman arrogantly stated that the heavens would not fall over the current fuel dearth and Nigerians would survive like always. He, however, acknowledged that the fuel dilemma had worsened the living conditions of the Nigerian people, noting that the Buhari’s regime was working assiduously to restore normalcy.
Motorists, transporters, business owners and individuals are going through excruciating pain as fuel shortage nibbles harder in various parts of the country. The cost of transportation is increasing by geometric proportion across the nation following the upgrade in the pump price of petrol. Many PMS outlets now sell the commodity at not less than N200/litre.
Several Nigerians have strongly considered Adesina’s comment offensive. The Tide equally thinks that the presidential spokesman was insensitive and heartless to the plight of Nigerians who have been compelled to go through the existing unprecedented scarcity of the PMS induced by the importation of incredibly contaminated fuel by excessively corrupt members of the present administration headed by his principal.
Adesina should be cautioned. His loony statement indicates that the Federal Government takes Nigerians for granted and are never troubled about the squirming misery inflicted day-to-day on hapless citizens of this country by the rudderless and incompetent regime in Abuja. It is uncharitable to tell a suffering man that he is unquestionably in anguish. That was precisely what Adesina did with his inattentive utterance.
At a time when the Nigerian polity forages with unending insecurity, endemic poverty, and heightened tyrannical disregard for the rule of law, we cannot but denounce Adesina’s superfluous vituperation. One thing he must comprehend is that he will not be in that office permanently. Truly, his days are numbered; he will soon grasp the dingy condition of the common Nigerian.
Rather than burlesque Nigerians, what Adesina should busy himself with is to explain how dangerous fuel found its way into the country and advocate condign sanctions against the felons. In case he does not know, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited supervised by the President who doubles as Petroleum Minister, imported methanol laden petrol. Since then, Nigerians have brooked an erratic supply of fuel for more than a month.
One of the importing firms gutsily claimed that the NNPC substantiated the product before shipment. The question is, at what point did the fuel go bad or degraded? It is widely speculated that excessive methanol was introduced while the product was in transit. This level of corruption in the petroleum sector should engage Mr Adesina’s sense of high-mindedness, if he has any, not his unwelcome piquing preachment.
Nigerians are paying dearly for the gaffe of the NNPC Limited, which as the sole importer of petrol, attracted this mess upon the country. Its ineptitude in running four refineries aground dragooned our country to be pendent on imported petrol in the first place. It has further stoked it by opaque, fraud-prone import practices. Shamefully, Adesina’s comment clearly shrugs off this wrong act.
The NNPC has no hiding place; it is primarily to blame for this scandal, not innocent Nigerians who have been suffering the worst governance in the history of the country. So, too is the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDRA), the regulator, which like the NNPC, failed woefully to detect, isolate, and prevent the filthy consignment from entering the market.
Sadly, beyond the investigation ordered by Buhari, no one has been brought to book. By now, it is expected that the NNPC boss should have been asked to step aside, including those involved in the importation of the adulterated fuel for an unimpeded inquest. A criminal disquisition ought to be opened, while anti-graft agencies need not wait before launching a discreet inquiry.
Buhari’s media aide must realise that Nigerians did not elect the government to import bad fuel, preside over fuel shortages or power outages. Petrol-related matters were among the reasons former President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration got the ire of the citizens. Adesina is an ignominy to the journalism profession. Contemptuously, he talks from both sides of his mouth after constantly reprehending the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), particularly under Jonathan.
The job of a spokesperson is not an all-comers affair. It is a serious responsibility that gives an organisation human form. This category of persons must be trained and familiar with the basic principles of crisis and emergency risk communication. They should play a role in developing messages, so they can “own” and deliver them well. Obviously, Femi lacks those qualities. Therefore, he should invest time and energy in developing the skills of an effective spokesman.
Editorial
Nigeria’s New Terrorism Ranking
Following successes in the battle against Boko Haram insurgents, Nigeria placed sixth in the latest Global Terrorism Index (GTI). The country dropped two places from fourth, a position it has occupied since 2017. This is a positive development and a token of progress in the anti-insurgence war.
The GTI, published by an independent and non-profit think tank, the Institute for Economics & Peace (IEP), signalled that Nigeria, Syria, and Somalia were the only nations, among the 10 most impaired by terrorism, to get an upgraded score from 2020 to 2021. The report found that the number of terrorism-related deaths in Nigeria had diminished. It attributed this to the death of the Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau, and the Federal Government’s efforts to vanquish the group.
“Total deaths from terrorism in Nigeria fell to 448 in 2021, the lowest level since 2011. Terror-related casualties dropped by almost half compared with the previous year. However, the number of terrorist attacks increased by 49 per cent between 2020 and 2021. Thirty-six per cent of attacks are claimed by ISWA, Boko Haram being responsible for eight per cent and 44 per cent not attributed to any group.
“In 2020, ISWA became the deadliest terrorist group in Nigeria. The decline of Boko Haram continued into 2021, with Boko Haram responsible for only 69 deaths, a decrease of 77 per cent from the previous year. This is the lowest number of deaths by the group for a decade. Boko Haram’s decline has resulted in a substantial improvement in terrorism in Borno State, which experienced a decrease of 71 per cent in terrorism deaths when compared with the previous year,” the report said in part.
In addition, the Terrorism Index figured out that law enforcement agents, including police and prison officers, overtook the military and civilians as the most targeted group in 2021. According to the report, these raids were for the most part impelled by a recrudescence of confrontations between security agents and separatist groups, such as the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB).
GTI is an instrument that has been formulated to help governments comprehend whether and how they are making progress in containment of insurgents or animus to the state or communities. The index derives its scores by gauging the direct and indirect effects of terrorism. These include the number of lives lost, injuries, property damaged, business impacts, and psychological impacts on affected communities.
The Boko Haram uprising reached its peak, destabilising communities from the North-East to the capital, Abuja. This has made life in the entire North-Eastern region worse. Boko Haram not only booby-trapped the political status of the area, but also affected the economic and social activities of the population.
What the GTI report hints at is that the country is progressively retreating from the lamentable situation that has earned it a global negative perception as a nation overwhelmed with terror. And to steer it completely from the parlous course, the Federal Government must come to action and address all the indicators used to measure and define the country as one of the most hazardous places on earth.
For years, many Western countries, especially the United Kingdom and the United States, have issued travel advisories that depict dark images of our country. With previous reports on the Terrorism Index, Nigeria steadily found it difficult to attract foreign investments and tourists because of its poor security rating. The current rating will in actual fact soften these measures, stimulate tourism and investment.
The escalation in attacks on local farmers is already touching the country’s food reserves. The surge in insecurity has brought about stocks falling below 30,000 metric tonnes, which is a segment of what the country of more than 200 million people needs. It also harms the education of hundreds of thousands of children who do not have access to school.
Given the favourable disclosure of the GTI, the government must not yield in the war against terrorism because the insurgency is a saddle on the country’s economy. Its toll is huge and unsustainable. Thousands of lives were lost to this enterprise while millions of people fled their homes and farms, as well as economic activities were severely affected by safety concerns.
Efforts should be made to sustain this rating. The Nigerian military must bolster its intelligence-gathering capabilities, operational reach and general momentum. They need to co-operate with their neighbours. Undoubtedly, recent military achievements speak volumes about renewable involvement in the war against the insurgency. The basic principles of professionalism, respect for human rights and rules of engagement should be observed.
In all, the Terrorism Index that classifies our country positively should be another wake-up call for the authorities to deal with the rising insecurity in Nigeria. The government at the centre should operate an open door system to spur all well-meaning and patriotic citizens to pitch in their contributions towards ensuring that insecurity is put to long-lasting rest.
