CBN Promises More For Tennis Development
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said it will sustain its involvement in the development of sports in the country.
The Governor of the apex bank, Godwin Emefiele, stated this during the final of the 2022 CBN Junior Tennis Tournament held in Lagos.
The CBN Governor, who was represented at the event by the Corporate Communications Director of the bank, Osita Nwanisobi, stated that the journey in the last 16 years had witnessed the discovery of an array of talented young boys and girls, some of whom have gone on to achieve great feats in the game locally and on the international scene.
“When the Central Bank of Nigeria conceived the idea of sponsoring the CBN Junior Tennis Tournament in 2007, the main goals were to discover and groom teenage talents as well as nurture them.”
Murewa Egbeyemi and Seun Ogunsakin retained their titles at the 16th edition of the CBN Junior Tennis Championship at the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club (LLTC), Onikan.
Tidesports source reports that in the Boys 10 and under category, defending champion, Egbeyemi showed exceptional determination to overcome Dubem Amasiani, who won the last ITA Junior Circuit tournament in Port Harcourt, which Egbeyemi did not attend. It was a dogfight that lasted over an hour with some points going up to 30 solid rallies. But, once Egbeyemi broke for a 4-3 lead, he consolidated and held firm to retain his title 9-5.
It was a similar close and fiery contest between Nigeria’s two leading 16 and under players – Ogunsakin and Ganiyu Mubarak.
Mubaral led 5 – 3 and then 6-5 before Ogunsakin, popularly called Nadal by his fans, surged through to win four straight games from an obviously tiring opponent to retain his title.
The Girls’ events also recorded some upsets and interesting duels.
Jasmine Benjamin from the Apapa Club program followed through her semifinal upset of defending champion Khadijat Mohammed with a convincing 9-4 victory over second seed Success Ogunjobi from Ekiti. Ndifreke Benjamin, another player from the Apapa Club, won the Girls 12 & under beating Ndidi Osaji from the LLTC.
The host club also won the Girls 10 & under through Mofi Atilola, who beat Favour Okon-James from Akwa Ibom 9-3.
‘S’ Eagles Will Qualify For W’ Cup’
Ex-Enyimba International Football Club player, Mbah Agwukalu says he is very optimistic that Super Eagles will qualify for 2022 World Cup Championship given the array of tested foreign based players invited by coach AustineEguavoen in readiness for the two legged world cup playoffs against Ghana.
Reacting to the 32 man- provisional list made public by coach Eguavoen last week, Agwu held the view that the list was okay even without the inclusion of the home based players, having known the crucial settings and magnitude of the game which would determine the fate of Eagles qualifications.
“No doubt, Eguavoen is aware of the importance Nigerians attach to this match, little wonder, he is not taking chances in his invitation of players by going for the best tested legs in foreign based players who are more exposed and capable to hold their game against their arch rivals, the Ghanaians, who have been talking tough about the match”.
The self-confident Mbah Agwu, however, admitted that there were good players in NPFL game except that Eguavoen was mindful of using the best for now until Nigeria got the qualification ticket before he would invite one or two home based players into the main stream of Eagles team.
He however, used the opportunity to call on Nigerians to affirm faith in the 32-man squad invited by Eguavoen, believing that they will not let the country down by winning the Ghanaians very convincingly.
Rangers Thrash Lobi Stars 5-3
There appears to be no respite for embattled Lobi Stars of Makurdi as they lost 5-3 to Enugu Rangers in Match Day 19 fixture to end the first stanza of the 2022 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPL) season on a sour note.
The match played at the newly constructed Awka Township stadium was a one-way contest in the first half but the visitors rallied back to end with a more respectable score line on Coach Eugene Agagbe’sNPFl debut.
Rangers took the lead early when KenechukwuAgu converted the penalty kick that was awarded to his side in the 10th minute after former Lobi Stars striker Ossy Martins was tripped in the box.
Martins himself doubled Rangers lead in the 21st minute before bagging his brace in the added minutes of the first half to ensure Rangers took a comfortable lead into the break.
On resumption, Rangers continued from where they left-off in the first half as ChidebereNwobodo made it four for the ‘Flying Antelopes’.
However, in the 57th minute, Raphael Ayagwa started Lobi Stars fight back with his goal from the spot, Joshua Akhabue then got among the goals in the 66th minute to trim Rangers’ lead to two but the hosts were not done as KenechukwuAgu again restored their two-goal lead in the 79th minute before Douglas Achiv’s scored Lobi Stars final goal in the 81st minute.
Following the defeat, Lobi Stars have sunk deeper into relegation putting their vice-chairman, Tama Aondofa’s job in jeopardy.
Before the match, the Deputy Governor and Chairman of the club, Engr. Benson Abounu, had told his vice-chairman to win against Rangers or be sacked.
Going by the result and the marching order from the government, Tama’s days as Lobi Stars vice-chairman may be over.
In other week 19 matches played yesterday, Katsina United forced Abia Warriors to a 2-2 draw in Okigwe, MFM also picked a crucial point in Owerri after holding Heartland to a barren draw while Dakkada outclassed Niger Tornadoes 2-0 in Uyo.
Week 19 matches will be concluded today as table toppers, Rivers United host Akwa United, second placed Plateau United welcomes Sunshine Stars, Enyimba travels to Wikki Tourists, Nasarawa United visit 3SC, Remo Stars entertain Kwara United while Pillars host Gombe United in Katsina.
Fuludu Warns Eagles Against Black Stars
Former Super Eagles midfielder, Edema Fuludu has cautioned the team to avoid ‘school boy errors’ in the first leg of the Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifier against Black Stars of Ghana at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on Friday.
The 71-year-old rivalry between the two African football powers will continue with an opening leg in Kumasi on March 25, with the return leg fixed for March 29 in Abuja.
Fuludu, a member of the Super Eagles’ squad that won the Africa Cup of Nations title at Tunisia ’94, told Tidesport source, yesterday, that any mistake in the first leg might be difficult to erase in the second game.
“Playing the first leg in Ghana is good for the Super Eagles in the sense that it will give the technical crew the room to amend some of the tactical mistakes made. But our players must try as much as possible to avoid unpardonable errors. The football rivalry between the Super Eagles and the Black Stars has come a long way, and we mast stop Ghana this year.”
Fuludu also advised the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to stay away from all technical issues in the build up to the match.
“Giving the technical crew its freedom is very key,” he said. “Coach Augustine Eguavoen should be allowed to do his job without any interference from the NFF. Nobody should dictate for him, or impose players on him when it comes to final team selection for the match.”
For majority of Ghanaians, Kumasi is a ‘slaughter ground’ following Black Stars’ 6-1 defeat of Egypt at the venue nine years ago.
With just a week to the crunchy first leg match of the Ghana-Nigeria World Cup play-off, troubled Ghanaians are trying to console themselves, claiming that the alternative home ground for the encounter, the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi, has always been the slaughter ground for the home team.
According to reports from Ghana, some of the locals say the Baba Yara Sports Stadium evokes good memories for the senior national team after recording some great wins at the venue in both Africa Cup of Nations and World Cup qualifiers.
The Black Stars whitewashed Egypt 6-1 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on October 15, 2013, making the second leg in Cairo a mere formality. Ghana qualified for the World Cup in 2014, thanks to the win in Kumasi.
“The 6-1 drubbing is not the only famous win by Ghana in Kumasi, a year before the game against Egypt; the Black Stars thrashed Lesotho 7-0 at the same venue. The Black Stars also defeated Ethiopia 5-0 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium during the qualifiers for AFCON 2019. Kumasi produces goals for the Black Stars, hence a reason for the Super Eagles to panic,” one of the fans said.
