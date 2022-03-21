Nation
2023: Presidential Aspirant Pledges Quality Services To Humanity
A Presidential aspirant under the Young Progressive Party (YPP), Mr Malik Ado-Ibrahim, has promised to run a government that would bedrock on service to humanity if elected in 2023.
Ado-Ibrahim made the pledge at the YPP’s stakeholders summit which was held on Saturday in Abuja.
He said that it was enough of mediocrity in Nigeria and that his party and he were out to bring back the lost glory of Nigeria where service to humanity in the previous years was invisible.
According to him, I am out by the mandate of the YPP, operating on the rules of service to the people.
“A lot of harm had been done to the country in the last three weeks where the queue for the Petroleum Motor Spirit (PMS), electricity breakdown had now become the order of the day.
“The country needs to put all these pitfalls in order in choosing the right leaders who will have the mind of sacrifice in rendering humanitarian services to Nigerians.
“I am saying this because YPP is capable of leading this country; we need change in leadership. The bar is on the ground, we only have to step over it but we are going to set it so high.
“We are going to set an example, we are going to show what our party can do which the members believe. Power is earned by people who have vision.
“Some motivate their people with disregard but you can also motivate your people with vision.
“I want to tell you my vision so that you don’t think I am trying to win a popularity contest or trying to be something I am not.
“My head is full of ideas for a better Nigeria which I hope you will all join in trying to manifest it through your love for nation, position, through your drive for a country that desires to take its place on the global stage again,” he said.
Ado-Ibrahim added that YPP and he would also run an inclusive government where everyone would be carried along and would be free from religious sentiment.
Mr Debo-Ranti Ajayi, a Governorship aspirant under the same party platform in the June 18, Ekiti State Governorship election pleaded with Nigerians to allow fresh leadership into the country on the platform of YPP.
Ajayi alleged that the country did not have leaders but dealers who were using the country to advance their personal interests and agenda against general interest.
According to him,YPP as a party has qualified and tested individuals who can run leadership position very well.
He said this was the reason he was running for the governorship position in Ekiti State under his party platform.
“I have been tested. I am a former Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning.
“Back in 2013, I was the Commissioner for Trade Investments and Innovations and I already saw the future of Ekiti, it is a knowledge economy worthy of true leaders”.
Police Arrest Two For Killing Motorcyclist, Snatching Victim’s Bike
The Police Command in Ogun State yesterday said it had arrested two armed robbery suspects for allegedly killing a motorcyclist after snatching his bike at the Sango-Ota area of the state.
The Police Spokesperson, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said this in a statement issued to newsmen in Ota, Ogun, adding that the two suspects were arrested on March 15.
Oyeyemi said the suspects, Hammed Ismail and Osoba Yakubu, were apprehended following a report lodged at Sango-Ota Divisional Headquarters by one Bihari Saliu.
“Saliu, the father of the victim reported that his 25-year-old son, Yusuf Bihari, left home with his motorcycle a day before he was found dead in an uncompleted building at Araromi Village via Ilogbo town.
“He reported that his motorcycle was nowhere to be found.
“Upon the report, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Sango-Ota Division, SP Saleh Dahiru, detailed his detectives to the scene where the corpse was evacuated and handed over to the family who insisted on burying him according to their religious belief.
“And the DPO was determined to unravel the mystery behind the gruesome murder of the victim.
“Dahiru and his men embarked on technical and intelligence-based investigation and in conjunction with the community vigilante.
“However, Ismail Hammed was arrested with the motorcycle of the victim. Following his arrest, it led to the apprehension of his accomplice, Osoba Yakubu.
“And they have confessed to the commission of the crime and are helping the police in their investigation,” he stated.
Meanwhile, Commissioner of Police Lanre Bankole has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for discreet investigation
Group Seeks Better Future For Nigerian Children
A child’s rights group, Splendour Child Empowerment Foundation is to host political stakeholders in Abuja, to discuss child’s rights issues as the countdown to the 2023 general elections begins.
The founder of the group, Miss Splendour Joe-King, The Tide source in Abuja yesterday that the event would be used to discuss child’s rights issues in the emerging political dispensation.
According to her, the group will host a dinner to bring key political actors together to discuss the future of the Nigerian child.
She said the event, whose exact date had not been fixed would also seek ways to engender peace and harmony among political players, to make the country conducive for kids.
Joe-King described the planned peace dinner as an off-shoot of a peace project she had earlier initiated, to educate children and youths on the need to sustain peace in society.
She, therefore, pleads for the support and funding of the event, which she tagged: “Nigerian Children Call for Peace.
“As a kid, if you have a mindset of peace you will not want to join any terrorist group because it is extremely bad for the future of children.
“The peace campaign is because if you look at our world today, we are not hearing news that give us joy we are hearing about war and killings.
“We are hearing of death of children in schools. Are these things giving us peace? No. So that is why this peace project is coming at this point in time.
“As the 2023 elections is coming, youths would want to involve themselves in violent activities that is why this peace project is coming to tell them that violent activities are extremely dangerous.
“Sustaining peace and harmony will be the greatest legacy this administration and all lovers of Nigeria will give to us as children.
“We are appealing to our father, President Muhammadu Buhari, the vice-president, governors and other stakeholders to join us in this campaign.
“If America can do it we can do it too.
“America has diverse cultures and peoples from different parts of the world yet they still came together, keeping their differences aside to see that American unity is upheld.”
The peace ambassador said that she wanted to speak to the conscience of Nigerian leaders to understand that election was not a do-or-die affair.
Speaking on partnerships being made by the group, Joe-King said that she had taken her campaign to schools nationwide, establishing peace clubs in schools.
“I would also want international agencies like UNICEF, UNESCO and other organisations to partner with me.
“I’m establishing peace clubs in schools all over Nigeria, so I need volunteers to join me and I also need funding because I’m just a child, trying to carry out a big project.
According to her, I want the project to go far. I want people to see it and I want people to understand the message I’m bringing out.
“But, I cannot do that alone without funding from people. We need to see that our peace campaign gets to every school in every community.”
Joe-King, who is16 years old, says she hopes to study law to enable her carry out her advocacy and humanitarian activities, noting that she also wants to build a hospital and a school for less-privileged kids.
She said that the foundation had also been sensitizing kids on the need to curb violence by speaking up when they notice violent acts against others because when they keep quiet they allow violence to grow and spread.
