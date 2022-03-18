Owerri Basketball Classics To Commence, Easter Season

Former table tennis champion, Atanda Musa, has described the number of coaches assigned to handle emerging talent was inadequate, saying the country will not make any meaningful impact in internationally with that number.

Musa said retired stars should be employed to help the young players reach their full potential.

Speaking to The Tidesports source Wednesday, Musa said his last visit to the country gave him an insight into the country’s abundant talents and the need to tutor the young athletes in the right step to success in the sport.

“I must be frank with you, I believe this country still has abundant talents in table tennis, which can be groomed and nurtured to greatness. These youngsters only need to be coached properly to achieve their potential.

“At the Asoju Oba Cup that I watched, I noticed athletes in the cadet and interme diary events, who are very good. I found out, however, that there were inadequate coaches to help them learn from their mistakes and move on to become better players,” he said.

Musa, now based in the United States, said he was open to work with the national team, adding, “What I will do if that happens is to engage some former internationals, who I know will tutor and guide these youngsters to become international stars.

“This is exactly what the Egyptians did when they employed former stars to train their talented youngsters to stardom. It is something we can replicate here if we are to reclaim our position in Africa.”

The former Olympian advised the country’s record holder in appearances at the Games, Olufunke Oshonaike, to quit the sport and help groom the younger ones to stardom.

“My candid opinion is that Funke should leave the stage now and allow upcoming ones to get exposure”, he said.