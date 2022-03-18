Metro
New Face Of Ikoku Auto-Parts Market: The Pains, Gains
As one approaches the popular Ikoku junction by Azikiwe Street in Mile Two Diobu, the new flyover crisscrosses the eyes. But underneath the new flyover still under construction are pockets of people standing on both sides of the road seeking for brisk business- they are the motor spare parts dealers.
Since after they were relocated from their stores and shops sometime last year, the motor and spare parts dealers at Ikoku area are now common sights around the area, as they hang along the road waiting for customers.
They cluster in pockets of five to 10 persons, chatting and sprinting to meet any upcoming vehicle near the adjoining streets of Adelabu, Emole, Okereke, Nwachukwu up to Echue Streets along Ikwerre Road.
One of the motor spare parts dealers, Chibuzor Isaac told The Metro Tide that since after they were removed from their former area at Ikoku, many of them have resorted to survival tactics of standing along the road to wait for customers.
Isaac said, “It has not been easy with business since we were given quit notice. Many of our customers could not locate us again, so we hang on the road to survive.”
He narrated the ordeal of many of his fellow motor spare parts dealers, “Sometimes you stay here all through without a customer”.
In the wake of the urban renewal plans and acquisition of some buildings by investors along the Ikoku area, most of the spare parts dealers lost their goods.\
Isaac said, “Some had to send their families back to the village as a way of survival”.
The Tide Metro learnt that the old buildings acquired by investors were owned by different families and hence, many of the spare parts dealers who had paid rent for shops had to look for new places to get shops, unfortunately, it did not take long when the final quit notice was given by the State Government as the State Executive Council gave approval for a new flyover at the area.
Kingsley Amadi, who was affected by the relocation told The Metro Tide that it was difficult to find his feet initially.” Ikoku has been the heart of motor spare parts business for almost 50 years, “he said.
Amadi said he now hangs in other shops since he could not afford money to rent a new shop. For him, squatting with another businessman is not easy, “As I talk to you now, my goods are scattered. It is difficult to get daily bread and to send money home to my wife and children “.
He disclosed that many of them have to do joint renting of shops to keep business afloat.
The experience of Onyekachi Nnabugwo is quite interesting. He told Metro Tide that he moved thrice. “Initially when our landlord sold his property, I had to look for another shop in Azikiwe. While at Azikiwe for three months, we were asked to leave for the new flyover and the shop was marked for demolition.”
Nnabugwo now stays in one small plaza in School Road, few metres from Azikiwe Street. “I am trying to balance,” he said smiling, but all thanks to God”.
Nnabugwo lamented that he had lost many of his customers, “Many of them do not know I am here, and I do not have their contacts.”
Just few shops from Nnabugwo’s is another popular gear box and motor parts dealer, whose name is Friday Phillip, (aka Fryo). His shop which serves as a workshop is busier than most others.
He said, “We never believed that things will be like this, but we thank God we are surviving.”
Phillip said the relocation “brought some good sides as well, Yes, many of us lost customers, we have also gained customers.”
He urged his fellow motor spare parts dealers to keep on persisting, “ we all need to cope,” he advised.
At Owhonda Street, off School Road, business seems to be moving for the generator and spare parts dealers and repairs. One of such is Okereke Daniel, who said “here is congested because many of our brothers from Ikoku came to join us here”.
Since Ikoku Spare Parts Market was removed, the adjoining streets from Ohonda, Ihute, Odunze and Dickson Streets are much busier and congested.
The axis stretching to Mile 3 area is now a beehive of activities. According to Okereke, shop rents have gone up. “Before the demolition, you can rent a shop for N100,000, but now it is from N200, 000.”
As shop owners make brisk money from the relocation, many spare parts dealers have relocated as far as Ada George, Aba Road while some have moved into streets in Mile 2, Diobu.
“The new trend now in order to survive is through phone,” said Okereke. You have to build new customers by keeping their contacts. I will urge my fellow businessmen to learn to survive.”
Nnabugwo is also optimistic,” there is no need of giving up, a man can fall seven times and also rise seven times”.
The motor spare parts dealer urged government to provide a permanent site for them, so as to reduce their hardship.
One elderly spare parts dealer, who begged not to be mentioned, insisted that one way to reduce their pains is to provide them a permanent site; “We thought government will give us a place to relocate to, but till now nothing is being done”.
Even amid the pains, new businesses are sprouting up: restaurants, drinking bars and bet shops are exploiting the situation.
Moving from Azikiwe to Ikoku is now smooth as the new flyover is gradually taking shape to remove the once bottlenecks that spare parts dealers were known to cause traffic jams.
It is believed that once the bridge is completed, life and business will take a strong footing within the popular motor spare parts district of Port Harcourt.
By: Kevin Nengia
Metro
New Face Of Ikoku Auto-Parts Market: The Pains, Gains
As one approaches the popular Ikoku junction by Azikiwe Street in Mile Two Diobu, the new flyover crisscrosses the eyes. But underneath the new flyover still under construction are pockets of people standing on both sides of the road seeking for brisk business- they are the motor spare parts dealers.
Since after they were relocated from their stores and shops sometime last year, the motor and spare parts dealers at Ikoku area are now common sights around the area, as they hang along the road waiting for customers.
They cluster in pockets of five to 10 persons, chatting and sprinting to meet any upcoming vehicle near the adjoining streets of Adelabu, Emole, Okereke, Nwachukwu up to Echue Streets along Ikwerre Road.
One of the motor spare parts dealers, Chibuzor Isaac told The Metro Tide that since after they were removed from their former area at Ikoku, many of them have resorted to survival tactics of standing along the road to wait for customers.
Isaac said, “It has not been easy with business since we were given quit notice. Many of our customers could not locate us again, so we hang on the road to survive.”
He narrated the ordeal of many of his fellow motor spare parts dealers, “Sometimes you stay here all through without a customer”.
In the wake of the urban renewal plans and acquisition of some buildings by investors along the Ikoku area, most of the spare parts dealers lost their goods.\
Isaac said, “Some had to send their families back to the village as a way of survival”.
The Tide Metro learnt that the old buildings acquired by investors were owned by different families and hence, many of the spare parts dealers who had paid rent for shops had to look for new places to get shops, unfortunately, it did not take long when the final quit notice was given by the State Government as the State Executive Council gave approval for a new flyover at the area.
Kingsley Amadi, who was affected by the relocation told The Metro Tide that it was difficult to find his feet initially.” Ikoku has been the heart of motor spare parts business for almost 50 years, “he said.
Amadi said he now hangs in other shops since he could not afford money to rent a new shop. For him, squatting with another businessman is not easy, “As I talk to you now, my goods are scattered. It is difficult to get daily bread and to send money home to my wife and children “.
He disclosed that many of them have to do joint renting of shops to keep business afloat.
The experience of Onyekachi Nnabugwo is quite interesting. He told Metro Tide that he moved thrice. “Initially when our landlord sold his property, I had to look for another shop in Azikiwe. While at Azikiwe for three months, we were asked to leave for the new flyover and the shop was marked for demolition.”
Nnabugwo now stays in one small plaza in School Road, few metres from Azikiwe Street. “I am trying to balance,” he said smiling, but all thanks to God”.
Nnabugwo lamented that he had lost many of his customers, “Many of them do not know I am here, and I do not have their contacts.”
Just few shops from Nnabugwo’s is another popular gear box and motor parts dealer, whose name is Friday Phillip, (aka Fryo). His shop which serves as a workshop is busier than most others.
He said, “We never believed that things will be like this, but we thank God we are surviving.”
Phillip said the relocation “brought some good sides as well, Yes, many of us lost customers, we have also gained customers.”
He urged his fellow motor spare parts dealers to keep on persisting, “ we all need to cope,” he advised.
At Owhonda Street, off School Road, business seems to be moving for the generator and spare parts dealers and repairs. One of such is Okereke Daniel, who said “here is congested because many of our brothers from Ikoku came to join us here”.
Since Ikoku Spare Parts Market was removed, the adjoining streets from Ohonda, Ihute, Odunze and Dickson Streets are much busier and congested.
The axis stretching to Mile 3 area is now a beehive of activities. According to Okereke, shop rents have gone up. “Before the demolition, you can rent a shop for N100,000, but now it is from N200, 000.”
As shop owners make brisk money from the relocation, many spare parts dealers have relocated as far as Ada George, Aba Road while some have moved into streets in Mile 2, Diobu.
“The new trend now in order to survive is through phone,” said Okereke. You have to build new customers by keeping their contacts. I will urge my fellow businessmen to learn to survive.”
Nnabugwo is also optimistic,” there is no need of giving up, a man can fall seven times and also rise seven times”.
The motor spare parts dealer urged government to provide a permanent site for them, so as to reduce their hardship.
One elderly spare parts dealer, who begged not to be mentioned, insisted that one way to reduce their pains is to provide them a permanent site; “We thought government will give us a place to relocate to, but till now nothing is being done”.
Even amid the pains, new businesses are sprouting up: restaurants, drinking bars and bet shops are exploiting the situation.
Moving from Azikiwe to Ikoku is now smooth as the new flyover is gradually taking shape to remove the once bottlenecks that spare parts dealers were known to cause traffic jams.
It is believed that once the bridge is completed, life and business will take a strong footing within the popular motor spare parts district of Port Harcourt.
By: Kevin Nengia
Metro
Mgbuoshimini-Rumueme: Excitement, Fears Over New Roads Construction
Mgbuoshimini community in Rumueme Kingdom in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State is undergoing huge urban renewal.
The ancient community which is part of Rumueme Kingdom has in the past six months witnessed various development projects. Apart from hosting the new Slaughter house, the area is now being transformed to fit into a metropolitan centre.
During a survey of the area by Metro Tide, not fewer than six internal roads in the community are being constructed and reconstructed.
As one gets to the junction that forks into Mgbuoshimini- Oroakwo and Mgbuoshimini-Oroazi, the new face of the community becomes visible with the relocation of the old market that sat at the centre of the road. However, some traces of the old market still beckon with few market women displaying their wares over fear of the taskforce on street trading and parking.
The Tide Metro learnt that the old market has now been moved to the waterside close to the new Slaughter site at Ahiamakara or fish market.
Nonetheless, the new face of the community is laced with new roads being constructed at Okochi Street, Chief Benson Street, New School Road and Deeper Life Street terminating at Chief Minikwu Street, which shares boundary with the Federal Housing Estate.
This is not the first time effort is being made to transform the area that hosts multinational, Nigeria Agip Oil Company, as various attempts have been botched as contractors abandoned sites few months after building drains.
This might have compelled the Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, who during his last visit to the area two years ago, promised that he will construct new roads and give the community a facelift.
To give force to the governor’s promise, many buildings were earmarked for demolition since last year, as a lot of the residential houses were haphazardly constructed.
The new developed area did not have a master plan, hence, most of the houses encroached on the right of way and had to be pulled down for the new infrastructure.
Chief Prince Wachuku, whose fence was pulled down along Minikwu Street described the situation as, “one of the cost of development “.
He said, “ It is a social service government is giving us and that is why we support the new development.”
The royal father who is a landlord lauded the Wike government for the road project, saying “it will reduce flooding and besides, our vehicles will not suffer frequent breakdown due to bad roads.”
In addition to that, Chief Wachuku stated that the new roads will transform the area, “rents will go up and business will grow.”
His view was supported by another resident at Chief Benson Street, Miriam Daniel, who said, “we are happy because it is a good thing”.
She, however, lamented that the rain on Wednesday led to flooding since most of the drains were under construction and blocked.
An elderly woman, who gave her name as “Grandma” in Chief Benson Street told The Metro Tide that a small lad and one of her neighbour’s son fell into the new drain being constructed, “they need to fasten the pace of work,” she urged the contractor.
Benson Ukachukwu also lamented the flooding caused by blocked drains”. We are yet to see any serious work done since they demolished the houses last Monday.”
Mrs Joy Ekalaso, who owns a restaurant in Chief Benson Street narrated how her neighbours helped her to save her things when the street got flooded on Wednesday.
She said, “if not for the rain, I do not have any problem with the project. But if the contractors delay it, then, we are in trouble, because the drains are blocked.”
Mrs Joy Wachuku who has a church and a ministry at Minikwu Street said her church hall was flooded after the rains last Wednesday.
Her fear is that the rainy season is around the corner,” we all know that Minikwu Street is flood-prone and with most of the drains blocked, it will be worse if the project is delayed.”
It was learnt that the governor gave the contractor 150 days to deliver on the project, but with the look of things, they might not beat the target date.
An engineer and resident at Minikwu Street, Benneth Chike told The Metro Tide that since his shop was pulled down a week ago, he has not opened for business.
Engr Chike runs a POS outlet together with his construction firm and has been shut down since last Friday the bulldozers tore through Deeper Life and adjoining streets to pave way for the new road.
In the view of Chike, most of the landlords were poorly compensated, thus, making it difficult to repair and adjust their buildings.
An indigene of the community, William Obinna assured that the project will be delivered at the stipulated time.
Said Obinna, “As far as I am concerned, the contractors are fast. 150 days are just about four months and so far, they have done one month. “
Obinna told The Tide Metro that the people were happy, “ many of us have to sacrifice our property so we can enjoy this new development. I shut down my shop since last week because of this road. And I believe that when it is finished, it will improve business”.
By: Kevin Nengia
Metro
Mgbu-Osimini -Nkpor Road Enlivens Rumuolumeni, Boosts Traffic
Anybody who plied the Mgbu-Osimini/ Nkpor Road in the past would be surprised to find out that the former dilapidated route is now smooth as a new nail.
From the Big Tree and St John’s axis of Rumuolumeni, it now takes about five minutes drive to get to Mgbudohia from where many residents board boats to Eagle Island and Agip, to avoid the trap and craters along the Mgbu-Osimini/Nkpor route.
Many commuters have to avoid the gridlock and bad road from Npkor to Mile 3, Diobu, which ordinarily would take 15 minutes to drive through. Rather, they prefer the boat crossing which takes five minutes to Agip or Eagle Island, even with the dangers associated with river crossing without life jackets and poorly navigated dug out boats.
The Mgbu-Osimini-Nkpor Road is a three kilometre road that links Rumuolumeni to Chinda and Agip on the South and Ogbogoro to the North and Rumueme to the East.
It harbours over four communities of Mkpikiti , Azumini, Mgbudohia, and Nkpor stretching from the St John’s and Big Tree Bus stops at Rumuolumeni, terminating into the river hosting the Naval base at Iwofe.
Nonetheless, last Wednesday, 2nd March, 2022 marked the end of their agony and will ever remain green in the memory of indigenes and residents of the area as they rolled out drums and the red carpet to welcome Rivers and Bayelsa States Governors who came to unveil the newly reconstructed Mgbu-Osimini -Nkpor Road.
As far as Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike was concerned, the road was a testament of his administration to give a facelift to the area that once hosted some companies.
Governor Wike said the project was to shame those who thought the area was fit for abandon over the years.
Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri who inaugurated the road said he was surprised that few years after leaving Port Harcourt; he could not identify any of the routes because of the urban renewal efforts of Chief Wike.
He maintained that roads were landmarks that bring development and expressed hope that the people of Rumuolumeni will be transformed with the road project.
Apart from giving the area a facelift, a traditional ruler in the community, Eze Ikechi Wabara, said the reconstructed road has brought hope to the people.
He recalled that despite promises from previous administrations, the road was abandoned for many years.
The former State House of Assembly member in the Third Republic told The Metro Tide that plans to rebuild the road commenced in 1983.
Unfortunately, the plans were aborted during the Gen. Buhari-led coup that ousted the Shagari regime, and since then, the road had been in disrepair.
In the words of Eze Wabara,” we are quite happy, you can see it in the faces of everybody. I was surprised over the turn out, because it surpassed what I expected.”
He was optimistic that the road will open up and revitalise the economy in Rumuolumeni area, following the exit of many companies and businesses.
According to the traditional ruler, “As I am talking with you now, there are no more empty shops on the road. Those shops they abandoned two to three years ago have been taken up. There are no shops empty now.”
On the other hand, he pleaded that some of the dilapidated internal roads should also be given attention. They include Eliata, Mgbu-Alimini, Royal Highness and Onunwor Roads.
An indigene of Mgbu-Osimini, Collins Obasi, said he was elated because most of the companies that left the area will come back, “we used to host some companies here”, he said, “we had SAIPEM, Eagle Cement and the Aka Base and so many others will come back now that the road has been reconstructed.
Mr Obasi however wants the community to ensure the road was maintained, “they need to work out plans on how the road will be maintained in area of cleaning the drains and securing the infrastructure.”
A seamstress, Usoro Ekaete, said at a time they had to trek as commercial vehicles stopped plying the road. She told The Metro Tide that she had lived in the area for 10 years, as she expressed joy that their suffering has come to an end.
For many residents and business owners, the new road is an elixir. Jake Ogbowu, a shoe seller at Big Tree junction told The Metro Tide that they lost customers when the road was dilapidated.
Said Ogbowu, “before now, it was difficult to access Mgbodohia from here, even the Aka base road was also bad. So we are happy.”
In the view of a hair saloon owner, and barber at St John’s axis, Magnus Francis, more vehicular traffic along the road will improve patronage.
Francis recalled that few years back, it was difficult to get vehicles, except tricylce that charged N100 instead of N50 to Nkpor village.
As far as Fumilayo Mutiu is concerned, the road will reduce her stress of getting vehicles plying Mile 3 route from the area. “ We used to have the challenge of getting bus from here to Mile 3 since the road was bad.”
Mrs Mutiu who owns a grocery shop by the St John’s bus stop area, noted that since the road was reconstructed, most of the buses she boarded carried her with loads down to the front of her shop by the road side.
An indigene from the area, Comrade Miller Azunna, described the road as one of the best in the city, “In Rivers State now, this is the best road…The truth is that we will enjoy this road for at least 30years”.
But while the excitement and joy of the new road still hover, some residents have expressed fears over possible road mishaps that may trail the development.
Comrade Azunna said apart from the new road, some internal roads like the Royal Highness, Mgbodohia and Onunwor Road need attention as well in the area.
Mrs Mutiu observed that the road was too smooth and sought for construction of speed breakers, “a lot of us have children and school children cross the road to school. I will urge the government to build speed breakers to protect children from being hit by vehicles while crossing the road.”
Her fears were expressed by Francis, “if you notice, today many of the vehicles are driving without caution because the road is smooth. Imagine what happens if the road is without bumps. Let the contractor construct speed breakers to reduce road accidents.”
Already, the governor has ordered the contractor to lay the road with more asphalts and street lighting. This, he believed will further add to the beauty and improve safety on the road.
By: Kevin Nengia
Trending
-
Oil & Energy4 days ago
Prepaid Meter User Raises Alarm Over Illegal Disconnection
-
Oil & Energy4 days ago
IPMAN Blames Aggrieved Members For Nigeria’s Petrol Woes
-
Oil & Energy4 days ago
Fresh Oil Spills From Agip’s Trunkline Rock Bayelsa Community
-
Oil & Energy4 days ago
FG Blames Waning Investment, Insecurity For Declining Crude
-
Oil & Energy4 days ago
Don’t Count On OPEC To Bring Oil Prices Down
-
Editorial4 days ago
As Nigeria’s Constitution Is Reviewed…
-
Oil & Energy4 days ago
Surge In Oil Prices: Rights Group Seeks Refinery Spending Probe
-
Business4 days ago
NNPC Records N123.64bn Deficit In Nine Months