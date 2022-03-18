Sports
CAF Rejects Cape Coast Stadium For Eagles, Ghana Clash …Approves Baba Yara Stadium For W’Cup Qualifier
The Super Eagles will now play their 2022 World Cup final qualifiers against Ghana’s Black Stars at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi, as Tidesports source gathered that the Video Assistant Referee equipment has already landed at the stadium ready for installation.
This is coming after officials of the Confederation of African Football inspection team visited the Baba Yara Stadium and the earlier slated venue, the Cape Coast Stadium, to inspect their facilities, following a protest by Nigeria.
There have been doubts over the earlier slated Cape Coast Stadium venue for the crucial tie, after the Ghanaian government celebrated the country’s 65th independence anniversary there on March 6, which affected the stadium’s pitch.
Pictures online showed the pitch had large dry portions and holes in some other parts after the massive celebration at the stadium.
Subsequently, the Confederation of African Football rejected the stadium despite efforts by the National Sports Authority to ensure the pitch was ready for the game on March 25 and have now approved the Baba Yara Stadium as match venue.
According to a top CAF official, who spoke to newsmen on condition of anonymity, the football body has already conveyed VAR equipment to Baba Yara Stadium for the play-off first leg match.
“The match is now billed for the Baba Yara Stadium and all VAR equipment are already there,” our source said.
Tidesports source also, reports that Nigeria had asked FIFA to move the match to a neutral ground, with neigbouring Benin Republic their preferred choice, but Nigeria Football Federation president Amaju Pinnick dismissed the reports, describing it as “mere speculation.”
“On what basis are you saying they (Ghana) shouldn’t play there (Baba Yara Stadium)? They should play there. Football is meant to unite and not to divide. What if we get to Benin, is it not 11 players versus 11 players. What’s the guarantee we can beat them there?
Sports
Ex – Football Star Faults Eguavoen’s 32-Man Eagles List
An Ex-Football Star in Rivers State, Christian Isaac has given a thumb-down on Coach Austine Eguavoen provisional 32-man Eagles Squad invited in readiness for the two legged World Cup play-offs against Black Stars of Ghana without non-inclusion of home based players in the list.
Reacting further while speaking with our reporter at Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium Omagwa recently, Isaac wondered the rationale Eguavoen used in his invitation of players ahead of the World Cup play offs against Ghana.
“Honestly, I’m yet to be convinced that there is no good home based player that could fit into the main stream of Eagles team, having seen some exceptional good ones both in Rivers United, Rangers, Enyimba, Plateau United among others who have been scoring goals week in week out in the NPFL games.
“In fact, I will suggest that Coach Austine Eguavoen as a matter of fact, should be asked to revisit his 32-man roaster for Eagles with a view to incorporating one or two home – based players into the team.
“After all, how then can we develop our local league when all attention and invitation of players for the National team are being focused only on foreign based players,” he queried angrily.
Asked on the chances of Eagles team against Black Stars of Ghana, who are already talking tough to stop Nigeria Super Eagles from securing the sole ticket of qualifying, the soft spoken Isaac described the threat of the Ghanaians as one of those boastings often seen among football fans.
Sports
Former Table Tennis Champion Wants National Job
Former table tennis champion, Atanda Musa, has described the number of coaches assigned to handle emerging talent was inadequate, saying the country will not make any meaningful impact in internationally with that number.
Musa said retired stars should be employed to help the young players reach their full potential.
Speaking to The Tidesports source Wednesday, Musa said his last visit to the country gave him an insight into the country’s abundant talents and the need to tutor the young athletes in the right step to success in the sport.
“I must be frank with you, I believe this country still has abundant talents in table tennis, which can be groomed and nurtured to greatness. These youngsters only need to be coached properly to achieve their potential.
“At the Asoju Oba Cup that I watched, I noticed athletes in the cadet and interme diary events, who are very good. I found out, however, that there were inadequate coaches to help them learn from their mistakes and move on to become better players,” he said.
Musa, now based in the United States, said he was open to work with the national team, adding, “What I will do if that happens is to engage some former internationals, who I know will tutor and guide these youngsters to become international stars.
“This is exactly what the Egyptians did when they employed former stars to train their talented youngsters to stardom. It is something we can replicate here if we are to reclaim our position in Africa.”
The former Olympian advised the country’s record holder in appearances at the Games, Olufunke Oshonaike, to quit the sport and help groom the younger ones to stardom.
“My candid opinion is that Funke should leave the stage now and allow upcoming ones to get exposure”, he said.
Sports
NWFL: Rivers Angels Coach Expresses Dissapointment Over Loss
The Head coach of Rivers Angels FC of Port Harcourt, Edwin Okon, has expressed disappointment over his team 3-1 loss to Royal Queens of Warri in the match day 11 at ongoing Nigeria Woman Football League, (NWFL), on Wednesday in Port Harcourt.
According to him, the game was not a good one because this is the very team my team defeated 6-1 in their home ground, adding that, his players failed to play to instructions.
Okon, stated this on Wednesday in his post-match interview with sports journalists shortly after they last at home in the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) Stadium, Port Harcourt.
He disclosed that seven of his players are currently on national assignments and that is affecting the team but by His grace the team will improve subsequently, saying that he will go back to the drawing board to correct the grey areas to bring back the image of the club.
“For years, this is the first time we have lost like this.
We were managing since those seven players left but today’s game was the worst.
Rivers Angels FC lost to a team that they beat 6-1 in their home is a very poor result but we will still go back to the drawing board to see what will can do to get good results in the remaining games.
I know we are going to qualify for the super six.
My players failed toplay according to instructions after all the talks in the dressing room” Okon said.
Also speaking the head coach of Royal Queens FC of Warri Franklin Arinze said his team is still work in progress.
According to him, when coming to Port Harcourt they planned to score early goal and they got it, adding that after getting the early they work harder.
By: Kiadum Edookor
Trending
-
Oil & Energy4 days ago
Prepaid Meter User Raises Alarm Over Illegal Disconnection
-
Oil & Energy4 days ago
IPMAN Blames Aggrieved Members For Nigeria’s Petrol Woes
-
Oil & Energy4 days ago
Fresh Oil Spills From Agip’s Trunkline Rock Bayelsa Community
-
Oil & Energy4 days ago
FG Blames Waning Investment, Insecurity For Declining Crude
-
Oil & Energy4 days ago
Don’t Count On OPEC To Bring Oil Prices Down
-
Editorial4 days ago
As Nigeria’s Constitution Is Reviewed…
-
Oil & Energy4 days ago
Surge In Oil Prices: Rights Group Seeks Refinery Spending Probe
-
Business4 days ago
NNPC Records N123.64bn Deficit In Nine Months