Agency Partners UNICEF To Mitigate Natural Disasters
The Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency (KADSEMA), says it will partner with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) on strategies to mitigate natural disasters.
Muhammed Mukaddas, Executive Secretary of the agency made this known yesterday during a courtesy visit to UNICEF office in Kaduna.
According to him, the aim of the visit is to collaborate with UNICEF, which it described as a key partner in tackling the challenges facing vulnerable groups and affected populations during emergencies.
Mukaddas said that the collaborative strategy included training its members of staff on emergency preparedness and response, contingency planning, disaster supply and logistics.
He said that KADSEMA was the only agency saddled with the responsibility of coordinating international organisations and disaster management activities in the state.
“As stipulated by the National Disaster Framework, the agency has commenced addressing disaster issues from the grassroots level, which prompted the identification of nine persons per LGA in managing disasters.”
“We hope to achieve disaster risk reduction at grassroots level in collaboration with all our international donors,” Mukaddas said.
Zakari Adam, head of UNICEF Kaduna, said that women and children were the most vulnerable in times of emergency, hence the need for UNICEF to support KADSEMA in preparedness towards emergencies.
“Emergencies are always around us but we can build on those disasters to accelerate development,” Adam said.
He assured KADSEMA of the Fund’s continuous support, stressing that UNICEF would always support issues that affect children through its child and social protection systems and WASH (Water, Sanitation and Hygiene).
This, he explained, was a pathway to resilience building.
Adam called for support from other partners to support the state government as it moved to be proactive towards disaster risk reduction.
Recalls that KADSEMA had on March 9, inaugurated Local Emergency Committees (LEMC) to manage disasters across the 23 local government areas of the state.
NGO Engages Stakeholders To Promote Peace, Tolerance
The Global Peace Foundation (GPF) yesterday met with stakeholders to educate them on the importance of peaceful co-existence and tolerance for peace and unity.
Nigeria Country Director of GPF, Rev. John Hayab, said that the interfaith dialogue forum was to enlighten stakeholders on the need to live in peace with one another through love and tolerance.
The Tide source reports that the meeting was attended by over 150 participants including religious and traditional leaders, government officials, women and youths and students in Lapai Local government areas.
It was reported that GPF is a Non-governmental Organisation (NGO) that is working with community stakeholders to strengthen solidarity and mitigate violence in Nigeria.
Hayab, represented by Mr Ahmadu Shettima, a staff in the organisation, said the meeting was also to exchange ideas and strategies on ways to further strengthen the bond existing among communities.
“Interfaith is coming together of people of diverse group to act and speak in one voice irrespective of their differences. This will help them address any misunderstanding that can lead to conflict,” he said.
He added that the essence of the meeting was to help promote shared values across different faiths by working together as one family under God as a basis for building sustainable peace.
According to him, all religions teaches people to do good, non-violence, truth, honesty, and compassion, adding that misinterpretation and ignorance were responsible for religious crisis.
In his remarks, Rev. Adewuyi Davies, Coordinator of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Lapai, called on Christians and Muslims to come together as one entity to address intolerance among them.
“We can only achieve this when we start to trust each other, share experiences and ideas which will give birth to religious tolerance,” he said.
Also, Malam Idris Muhammad, Former Chairman, Interfaith Committee Niger, said that the term ‘interfaith’ does not mean people should stop practicing their religion, but rather understand the similarities and differences that exist in the different religion and tolerate each other.
Minister Urges Signing Of MoU On Tourism Promotion With China
The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has appealed for the signing of two Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Nigeria and China on tourism promotion.
The minister made the appeal yesterday in Abuja when the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Chui Jian Chun paid him a courtesy visit.
According to the minister, the two MoU between both countries are on the Facilitation of Group Travels by Chinese Tourists to Nigeria and Travel Facilitation through the Approved Destination Status (ADS).
“Though the two MoU date back to 2019, they have not been signed.
“It is important that our two countries work together to negotiate and sign these MoU to promote tourism between them,’’ he said.
Mohammed said that the relations between Nigeria and China span about five decades and the visit by the Envoy would further strengthen the very cordial relations.
On the deep cooperation between both countries in the area of culture and tourism, Mohammed said Nigeria and China established Cultural Centres in Abuja and Beijing respectively.
He said in spite financial constraints which led to a temporary closure of Nigeria centre in Beijing, the country had enjoyed cultural exchanges and training from the Chinese Government.
“In tourism, Nigeria and China signed a bilateral Agreement in 2002 to encourage cooperation in the field of tourism between both countries.
“The Agreement focused mainly on exchange programmes, human capacity building, joint marketing and investment.
“Though some of our officers have received short training on tourism in China and online, the dearth of skilled manpower in the tourism sector here has made it imperative for us to seek more advance capacity building.
“We also seek scholarship programme in Tourism Statistics and Tourism Satellite Account (TSA), tourism development, product development, etc., from the Chinese government,’’ he said.
Outside bilateral cooperation on culture and tourism, Mohammed said China had been a worthy ally of Nigeria in the building and upgrading of infrastructure, especially in roads, railways, power and aviation.
Mohammed appealed to the Envoy to use his good offices to fast-track the evaluation and approval process of a 500-million-dollar loan being sought from the China Export-Import Bank for three major projects.
The projects, according to the minister included the digitisation of the Nigeria Television Authority (NTA) and the construction of a headquarters complex and transmission network for Integrated Television Services (ITS).
He said the loan was also to be used for the construction of an ultra-modern Media City in Ikorodu, Lagos state.
For his part, the Chinese Ambassador recalled that his country and Nigeria celebrated 50-year anniversary of robust, healthy and beneficial bilateral relations in 2021.
He said he was willing to consolidate and build more on cordial relations between the two countries, particularly in the areas of culture and tourism.
The Envoy, therefore, presented a document to the minister on his strategy to further strengthen the cordial relations between both countries which he termed “Growth, Development, Progress document’’.
