Society Solicits Public Partnership For Greater Results

The National President, Nigeria Mining and Geoscience Society ( NIMGS), Alabo Charlesye David-Charles, has said that partnership with the public and the union will lead to greater work benefit.

David-Charles said this at a press briefing to mark the union’s 57th annual conference held in Port Harcourt last Friday.

He noted that the partnership was necessary due to its relationship with all sectors of the society.

According to him, MIMGS has over 10,000 professionals in the society and so the number alone proves the union as a strong entity.

“We want partnership with members of the public. We are the bed rock of the society. We also want to know how well we have impacted on the society”, he said.

The theme of the conference: “Geoscience, Mining and Environmental Sustainability”, he said, was apt given the present environmental challenge facing the people.

The union’s henchman explained its partnership with the government to mean, the presence of its members in all sectors, and hinted that there was no clear Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, between the government and the association.

On the issue of soot, he revealed that some how Governor Nyesom Wike read the mind of the union, thus the measures put in place to fight the menace.

He also blamed key players of the society including security operatives as perpetrators of illegal crude oil refining which he said was the major source of soot.

“ About soot, it was like the Rivers State Government read our minds. The cause of the soot is not far from us. All residents know the source “, he said.

In his opinion, the immediate past president of the union, Engr Obadiah Nkom, noted that all had responsibilities towards making the society a better one, and linked the press with the greatest of such responsibilities due to the nature of their job.

Nkom maintained that all were partners that must work together and revealed that the wealth of the nation was at the reach of all.

