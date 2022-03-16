Editorial
Nigeria’s New Terrorism Ranking
Following successes in the battle against Boko Haram insurgents, Nigeria placed sixth in the latest Global Terrorism Index (GTI). The country dropped two places from fourth, a position it has occupied since 2017. This is a positive development and a token of progress in the anti-insurgence war.
The GTI, published by an independent and non-profit think tank, the Institute for Economics & Peace (IEP), signalled that Nigeria, Syria, and Somalia were the only nations, among the 10 most impaired by terrorism, to get an upgraded score from 2020 to 2021. The report found that the number of terrorism-related deaths in Nigeria had diminished. It attributed this to the death of the Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau, and the Federal Government’s efforts to vanquish the group.
“Total deaths from terrorism in Nigeria fell to 448 in 2021, the lowest level since 2011. Terror-related casualties dropped by almost half compared with the previous year. However, the number of terrorist attacks increased by 49 per cent between 2020 and 2021. Thirty-six per cent of attacks are claimed by ISWA, Boko Haram being responsible for eight per cent and 44 per cent not attributed to any group.
“In 2020, ISWA became the deadliest terrorist group in Nigeria. The decline of Boko Haram continued into 2021, with Boko Haram responsible for only 69 deaths, a decrease of 77 per cent from the previous year. This is the lowest number of deaths by the group for a decade. Boko Haram’s decline has resulted in a substantial improvement in terrorism in Borno State, which experienced a decrease of 71 per cent in terrorism deaths when compared with the previous year,” the report said in part.
In addition, the Terrorism Index figured out that law enforcement agents, including police and prison officers, overtook the military and civilians as the most targeted group in 2021. According to the report, these raids were for the most part impelled by a recrudescence of confrontations between security agents and separatist groups, such as the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB).
GTI is an instrument that has been formulated to help governments comprehend whether and how they are making progress in containment of insurgents or animus to the state or communities. The index derives its scores by gauging the direct and indirect effects of terrorism. These include the number of lives lost, injuries, property damaged, business impacts, and psychological impacts on affected communities.
The Boko Haram uprising reached its peak, destabilising communities from the North-East to the capital, Abuja. This has made life in the entire North-Eastern region worse. Boko Haram not only booby-trapped the political status of the area, but also affected the economic and social activities of the population.
What the GTI report hints at is that the country is progressively retreating from the lamentable situation that has earned it a global negative perception as a nation overwhelmed with terror. And to steer it completely from the parlous course, the Federal Government must come to action and address all the indicators used to measure and define the country as one of the most hazardous places on earth.
For years, many Western countries, especially the United Kingdom and the United States, have issued travel advisories that depict dark images of our country. With previous reports on the Terrorism Index, Nigeria steadily found it difficult to attract foreign investments and tourists because of its poor security rating. The current rating will in actual fact soften these measures, stimulate tourism and investment.
The escalation in attacks on local farmers is already touching the country’s food reserves. The surge in insecurity has brought about stocks falling below 30,000 metric tonnes, which is a segment of what the country of more than 200 million people needs. It also harms the education of hundreds of thousands of children who do not have access to school.
Given the favourable disclosure of the GTI, the government must not yield in the war against terrorism because the insurgency is a saddle on the country’s economy. Its toll is huge and unsustainable. Thousands of lives were lost to this enterprise while millions of people fled their homes and farms, as well as economic activities were severely affected by safety concerns.
Efforts should be made to sustain this rating. The Nigerian military must bolster its intelligence-gathering capabilities, operational reach and general momentum. They need to co-operate with their neighbours. Undoubtedly, recent military achievements speak volumes about renewable involvement in the war against the insurgency. The basic principles of professionalism, respect for human rights and rules of engagement should be observed.
In all, the Terrorism Index that classifies our country positively should be another wake-up call for the authorities to deal with the rising insecurity in Nigeria. The government at the centre should operate an open door system to spur all well-meaning and patriotic citizens to pitch in their contributions towards ensuring that insecurity is put to long-lasting rest.
Editorial
As Nigeria’s Constitution Is Reviewed…
To remedy the chronic flaws in the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the National Assembly has again initiated an amendment process. Between May and June of last year, the Senate and House of Representatives Constitution Review Committees held public hearings in Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones.
The committees, statutorily chaired by the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, and the Deputy Speaker, Idris Wase, invited the public, executive and judicial bodies, traditional institutions, political parties, civil society organisations, professional bodies and others to attend and make submissions at the hearings.
During the period, some issues canvassed by Nigerians were the creation of more states, state police, devolution of powers, restructuring of the federation, electoral reforms, abrogation of immunity clause, tenure of office, financial autonomy for the judiciary, state legislature, and local governments including drafting of a brand-new Constitution.
Others are independent candidacies, the age limit for political office contestants, separation of the office of the Attorney General from the office of the Minister of Justice, Land Use Act, women inclusiveness, referendum, increase in derivation, impeachment clause, among others. However, the National Assembly has closed the voting stage for the constitutional amendment. Legislators in both Houses examined 68 constitutional alterations.
This is not the first time that legislators have undertaken the revision of the Constitution, which came into force in 1999 when democracy was restored. Since the Fifth National Assembly, the federal legislators have been making amendments. Although some modifications have been successful in the past, many others have suffered serial failures but have continued to re-appear in new proposals.
Some Nigerians had to take their protests to the National Assembly, trusting that as representatives of the people, their principal reason as lawmakers is to make laws that meet the longings and ambitions of the majority of the people. Their demands focus on electoral reforms, restructuring, state police, control of resources, national security, devolution of powers and financial autonomy of local government and the state legislature.
Sadly, the gender inclusion bills were defeated. This decision to reject the bills has been met with serious criticisms, negative reactions and even protests by members of civil society groups. The rejection once again highlighted the need to systematically call into question the systemic ills and oppression that our patriarchal society imposes on women. It is never too late for reconsideration of this bill.
Contrary to popular opinion, the National Assembly rejected the inclusion of state police in the amendment. Given the high rate of insecurity in the country, it is expedient to listen to the famous opinion of Nigerians on the establishment of state police that forms one of the cardinal ingredients in a federal system of government. However, the legislators are commended for voting for full autonomy to local government councils, the State Assembly and the Judiciary.
In addition, the Senate and the House of Representatives separately declined to adopt a bill to include value added tax (VAT) on the Exclusive Legislative List. The Federal Government, following a favourable ruling obtained by Rivers State, tried to restrict VAT to the Exclusive List. That tax is one of the indicators of true federalism. As a result, its retention in the Concurrent List is appropriate and applaudable. The provisions for immunity and life pension for principal officers of the National Assembly were similarly shot down.
There is a need to review the indigeneity provision to give greater priority to residency. The issue of indigeneity should be excluded from the Constitution and re-qualified so that those who contribute to the socio-economic development of their areas of residence should be considered as indigenous. This clause has made Nigeria virtually impossible to integrate. All Nigerians should look upon themselves as one, regardless of their ethnic origin. Emphasis should be given to citizenship.
Most importantly, the National Assembly must ensure that their work births a workable and acceptable constitution that will serve the interest of the people by allowing for true federalism, where Nigerian states are autonomous entities with the power to run their affairs. The participatory approach of federal lawmakers in amending the Constitution should produce a popular document that will address the socio-economic problems of the country.
But there are reasons for scepticism about true federalism. Almost all previous sessions of the National Assembly had undertaken similar reviews with the inclusion of fiscal federalism, with no tangible results in the exercises. The current effort on this is perhaps not different. There are fundamental deficiencies in the 1999 Constitution. The model federal state is characterised by the existence of several independent and intermediary governments with legislative, executive and judicial authorities. But the grundnorm turns this on its head.
Itse Sagay, Chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, rightly says, “What we have now is a unitary Constitution parading itself as a federal Constitution.” Another SAN, Afe Babalola, argues that “the 1999 Constitution is, in large measure, responsible for the problems we have in Nigeria today. The Constitution has discouraged and crippled development in the states.”
There is an obvious real and existential threat to the existence of Nigeria. It is high time we went through the document, which has some glaring shortcomings. Nigeria’s particularities require its Constitution to reflect the country’s cultural and linguistic diversity. This is more than a simple legislative review. The National Assembly, in cooperation with the state legislature, should work with all other stakeholders to redefine the country as a true federal political entity.
Editorial
Electoral Act, Making Votes Count
Since President Muhammadu Buhari assumed office as Nigeria’s President on May 29, 2015, he had gone
back and forth with the National Assembly on amendments to the crucial Electoral Act. The macabre dance finally ended when he approved 10 alterations to Nigeria’s 2010 electoral law, creating legal safeguards for more transparent voting and collation processes.
Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country, is gearing up for a high-strung general election next February, with some of its outstanding politicians already thrusting themselves into what could result in a fierce campaign season. And while that may be impressive enough, the African giant has now fastened electoral laws, raising anxieties and demonstrating that it can hold elections that are widely seen as credible for the first time in years.
This is an amazing development in a country categorised low on civil liberties, where elections are often prone to extensive vote manipulation and voter arm-twisting. Remarkably, the new emendations give the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) more decision-making powers and reserves early funding for it to avoid the incommodious technical and logistical lags that led to the rescheduling of the 2019 election which disenfranchised some voters in the end.
Perhaps, most fundamentally, the law also furnishes legal support for the use of electronic card readers for accreditation and the electronic transmission of results for collation in Section 50. This gives INEC the legal authorisation for the electronic transmission of election results, a sticking point for some politicians who believe the decrepit state of the country’s telecommunications system could hinder voting in certain areas. Hopefully, it will extensively abate the machination of Nigerian elections.
Conversely, members of civil society groups reckon that the card reader, first used in the 2015 election, aided transparency and diminished the incidence of string pulling. But the admissibility of electronic data in court had been hotly debated because of a lack of legal support for the device. The new Act goes into effect immediately, indicating that INEC can test-run the rules this year, when Osun and Ekiti States in the South-West will hold gubernatorial elections.
Following approval of the bill, President Buhari said in a televised address to Nigerians on the night it was signed that it “could have a positive impact on Nigeria’s elections”, and added that the technological innovations provided “will safeguard citizens’ constitutional right and vote effectively”. But he campaigned vigorously as a clean politician during his successful presidential bid in 2015, yet, seemed very reluctant to assent to the bill.
The President had vetoed parts of the bill, returning it to parliament five times since 2015 and making it one of the longest-debated laws in Nigeria’s history. The rejections were often accompanied by requests for amendments. In one renunciation, Buhari cited grammatical errors. On another event, he impeded until a few months to the 2019 election before contending that it was too close to D-Day to evaluate the bill.
Last December, he asked the National Assembly to lift restrictions mandating parties to hold direct primary elections, rather than hand-pick favourites of more powerful party leaders. The lawmakers acquiesced but introduced more anti-manipulation measures into the bill. For example, when they took off the mandatory direct primaries provision, they added clauses that staved off political appointees from running for office or voting during primaries without giving up their current positions. This is entrenched in Section 84(12) of the Act.
It states: “No political appointee of any rank shall be a voting representative or be voted for at any party’s convention or for the nomination of a candidate for any election.” For Buhari, this provision constitutes a denial of the right to vote or be voted for at any political party’s convention. Before endorsing the bill, the President advised the legislators to revise the provision. Interestingly,the Senate has rejected to act on the request of President Buhari for an amendment of Section 84(12) of the newly assented Act.
Importantly, Section 50 allows INEC to determine the procedure for voting at an election as well as the transmission of results, either electronically or manually. Section 51(2) empowers the Presiding Officer at a polling unit to cancel the results of the election in the polling unit where the number of vote casts surpasses the number of accredited voters in the polling units. Furthermore, the time frame for campaigns by political parties has moved from 90 days to 150 days before the election. This is according to Section 94(1).
Another provision, Section 29(1), makes it a law for political parties to conduct their primaries and submit the list of candidates at least 180 days before the general elections from the previous 60 days. The list of candidates submitted must emerge from valid primaries conducted by the political party. This provision is particularly laudable as political parties have now been compelled to prepare for an early primary election in line with the guidelines.
Section 64(9) criminalises any act of false collation and declaration of results by a returning or collation officer. If a returning or collation officer intentionally collates and announces a false result, such a person commits an offence which is liable on conviction to a fine of N500,000 or imprisonment for a term of at least 3 years or both. In instances where INEC determines that such act was not done willingly or made contrary to the provisions of the law, regulations, guidelines, and manuals for the election, Section 65 gives the Commission the power to review such results.
INEC must be commended for making incremental improvements to the electoral system since 2015 when it first introduced the Permanent Voter Card and Smart Card Reader for elections. It has also upgraded the system to use the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System, a better technology that was deployed during the off-season November 6 governorship election in Anambra State.
Nigeria is crumbling at the seams. It has been significantly weakened by its poor electoral system that allows thieves, mediocres, and incompetent politicians to attain high offices. In many instances, instead of the will of the people prevailing, it is the increasingly tainted courts that determine the fate of Nigerians. Therefore, now that the Electoral Act has been amended, all stakeholders, particularly civil society organisations and the citizens, should rise for democracy, pointing the way forward.
