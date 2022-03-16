Health
Kidney Disease: Expert Harps On Healthy Life Style
An expert in kidney disease, Dr Manda David-West, has stated that in general terms, living a healthy life style is one sure way of preventing heart related diseases.
Dr. David-West, who made the disclosure during events marking this year’s World Kidney Day in Port Harcourt, said living a healthy lifestyle entails noting habits that will enhance healthy living.
Such habits, she said, include limiting salt intake, reduction of alcohol consumption, quitting smoking, and drinking adequate amount of clean water.
It also include exercising regularly, going for regular medical checkups, especially for Blood Pressure (BP), blood sugar check, and undergoing yearly screening of urine test, kidney function test , as well as desisting from patronizing herbal remedies and using over-the-counter pain killers.
“Generally, living a healthy lifestyle is what is required to stay free from kidney diseases.
“Too much salt, for instance”, she said, “can raise up the BP, and once the BP is raised, if you are not on medication, It can damage the kidney over time”.
The Nephrologist further stated that to prevent kidney disease, there was the need to cut down on carbohydrate and callory intake as well.
This, she continued, should be alongside checking food in-take capable of increasing chances of developing diabetes mellitus.
David West, a Consultant Nephrologist at the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPTH), therefore, called for a general healthy lifestyle in accordance with recommendation from a specialist.
As part of events marking this year’s World Kidney Day, the Rekiff Kindney Support Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organisation in Rivers State embarked on health talks, screening of UPTH community and school children, as well as creating awareness on kidney disease through television and radio.
Urinalysis diagnosis were also carried out on over 300 people at the Haemodialysis Unit, Department of Paediatrics, UPTH, and at the Graceland Internal School in Port Harcourt.
The theme for the 2022 World Kidney Day is “Kidney Health For All – Bridge the Knowledge Gaps to Better Kidney Care”.
By: Sogbeba Dokubo
Health
‘Prioritise Preventive Health, Not Curative’
An Associate Professor of Political Science, Dr. Aaron Ogundiwin, has called on the three tiers of government to place emphasis on preventive health and not curative, so as to overcome challenges in the country’s health sector.
Ogundiwin, who is the Chairman, Governing Council of the Oyo State College of Health Science and Technology, Ibadan, Oyo State, made the appeal during a news conference held in the institution.
He said, “The health sector in Nigeria is suffering from challenges of planning priority and misplacement of priority. We place priority on curative medicine than preventive medicine. So, we need to place emphasis on preventive above curative medicine.”
Ogundiwin noted that the genesis of international health was based on curative health, adding that the World Health Organisation was not the first global response to health issues.
He explained that emphasis on international health began in 1920 and had to do with sanitary issues, and that the event led to the establishment of the college in 1933 before WHO was inaugurated in 1948.
“So, sanitary issues started international health around 1922, which led to the establishment of sanitary training institutions and training centre for sanitary inspectors. These were the first set of health workers globally. This led to the establishment of College of Health Technology, Yaba, Lagos, in 1922,” he added.
Ogundiwin said that government, however, did not place priority on preventive health, noting that it was one area that dominated the beginning of professional healthcare practices.
He said, “If you are able to lay emphasis on preventive medicine, there won’t be much need for curative medicine. When COVID-19 came, one of the non-pharmaceutical measures that evolved against the virus was sanitary ways of living to prevent the spread of the viral infection. Lassa fever is now on the increase, and it can be prevented by adhering to sanitary ways.
“So, if we are able to spend a lot on sanitation or preventive measures, we won’t be going to hospitals for curative measures. We can use masks, wash our hands, ensure physical distancing, which are preventive measures for COVID-19, instead of engaging in use of drugs. If we are able to focus on preventive health, the problem of health sector or response or whatever would not be there,” he said.
On efforts made to improve academic excellence at the Oyo State College of Health Science and Technology, the professor revealed that the institution received books worth 55,000 dollars from a non-governmental organisation based in the United States.
Health
IWD 2022: NACA Urges Protection Of Women At Risk Of HIV
The National Agency for the Control of AIDS calls for more efforts to reduce the gender inequality and violence that women and girls at risk of HIV face in the country.
The agency made the call in a statement it released ahead of the 2022 International Women’s Day.
The statement which was signed by the NACA Head of Media and Protocols, partly read, “This year’s International Women’s Day comes on the heels of an unprecedented global movement for women’s rights, equality and justice.
“Poverty, sexual harassment, violence and discrimination against women have captured headlines and public discourse, propelled by a rising determination for change.
“This theme for this year’s IWD will provide an opportunity to transform this momentum into action, to empower women in all settings, rural and urban, and celebrate the activists who are working relentlessly to claim gender equality for women to enable them to realise their full potential. This strategy is equally important in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals of leaving no one behind.
“Evidence exists that most gender-related interventions have focused on breaking the intergenerational cycle of poverty, particularly for disadvantaged women and girl children, but have been weaker in promoting women’s economic empowerment through employment or sustainable livelihoods.
“Unfortunately, in most communities, resources are limited to support economic strengthening and livelihood interventions for indigent Persons Living with HIV, particularly women, whose main role is still to be a wife, mother, and homemaker while the man is the main decision-maker and income-earner.
“We understand that the vital link between gender, social equity and climate change, and recognize that without gender equality today, a sustainable future, an equal future, remains out of reach.
“The 2022 IWD celebration provides the National Agency for the Control of AIDS another opportunity to reposition for change and to build on the previous achievements, with focus on awareness creation on the impact of HIV on indigent persons living with HIV particularly women and girls, while calling for greater gender equality and equity. It also provides the Agency an avenue to further intensify efforts to end the AIDS epidemic by 2030.”
The statement quoted the Director-General of NACA, Gambo Aliyu, as saying, “Women must be empowered to transform their perceived weaknesses to opportunities if we must break the cycle of poverty, diseases and particularly reduce the HIV burden in Nigeria as much has been done to reduce mother-to-child transmission of HIV, but much more needs to be done to reduce the gender inequality and violence that women and girls at risk of HIV often face.
By: Sogbeba Dokubo
