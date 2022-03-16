God Has Anointed Wike To Solve Nigeria’s Problems -Nwanosike

The Chairman of Ikwerre Local Government Council of Rivers State, Engr Samuel Nwanosike, has declared that God has anointed the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike to be the person to solve the problems ofNigeria.

The Ikwerre Council Chairman made the declaration on Monday during the commissioning of Community Secondary School, Omuanwa, which was reconstructed by the administration of Governor Wike, by Nigeria’s former Minister of Information and Culture, Prof. Jerry Gana.

According to him, “Your Excellency, what else are we saying? You have built everything we want as a people. We are the ones owing you, that is why we have come out here in our numbers to say thank you for being our leader. Thank you for being our father and to tell you that from tomorrow or next tomorrow the world will know that God has anointed you to solve the problems in Nigeria.

“It is God’s plan. It’s God. Let any man try to stop you, they will see God in action”.

While berating those who do not know what governance is but always want to rush to media houses to assert that Gov Wike is only building bridges and roads in Obio/Akpor and Port Harcourt Local Government Areas, Dr Nwanosike took a swipe at the Nigeria’s Minister of Transportation, Rt Hon Chibuike Amaechi, for abandoning Omuanwa Secondary School, which was under his custody when he was Governor of the State.

“And we want the world to hear that it is not true that Nyesom Wike does not understand what they call infrastructural development, for people who do not understand what governance is are all over the radio houses and television stations saying that infrastructural development to Ezenwo Nyesom Wike is only building twelve bridges in one year or building roads in Obio/Akpor and Port Harcourt.

“But today, on live television, the entire world is seeing that you have come here today to a community under the leadership of former Governor of Rivers State, Omuanwa Community and Ubima Community are under one throne. Rotimi Amaechi is from this community. He abandoned us. He abandoned Omuanwa school. He abandoned Ubima school.

“You built all our schools. You have built Ubima school. You built Ubima school to world best standard. You have built Omuanwa school as a world best standard”, he stated.

The chairman of Ikwerre LGA also used the opportunity to thank Wike for also constructing the internal roads of Omagwa, Aluu, Isiokpo and Omerelu.