Ecobank Nigeria Ltd Vs Maduforo & Ors (2021) LCN/14956 (CA)
Continued from March 2, 2022
4. The National Assembly
a) May confer upon a High Court such powers in addition to those conferred by this section as may appear to the National Assembly to be necessary or desirable for the purpose of enabling the Court more effectively to exercise the jurisdiction conferred upon it by this section; and
b) Shall make provisions
I. For the rendering of financial assistance to any indigent citizen of Nigeria where his right under this chapter has been infringed or with a view to enabling him to engage the services of a legal practitioner to prosecute his claim, and
II. For ensuring that allegations of infringement of such rights are substantial and the requirement or need for financial or legal and real.
Thus, procedure for institution of action touching and concerning fundamental rights action has been provided for expressly in the Constitution and the Fundamental Rights (Enforcement Procedure) Rules, 2009 made at Abuja on 11th day of November, 2009 by the then Chief Justice of Nigeria — Idiris Legbo Kutigi (Rtd.) of blessed memory.
The Rules contained therein are specially made for the enforcement of the rights guaranteed and enshrined in the 1999 Constitution (as amended) Chapter IV thereof. Therefore, the special status and uniqueness of the Fundamental Rights Enforcement Procedure and the importance attached to it have been eloquently stated in the case of EFCC VS. WOLF GANG REINL (2020) 5 SCM 128 at 143 F-S to 145 A-H per KEKERE-EKUN, JSC, who said: “It is also evident from Section 46(1) of the Constitution that a person seeking to enforce his fundamental rights may seek redress in any High Court. The question that arises is whether the nature of the respondent’s claim before the trial Court has in any way restricted jurisdiction to hear it to Federal High Court? It has been argued by learned counsel for the appellant that what should determine the Court’s jurisdiction is the subject matter of the alleged breach, which in his view, relates to the administration or management and control of the appellant.
With the greatest respect to learned counsel, this is an erroneous conception of the import of Section 46(1) of the Constitution. The provisions are clear and should be given their natural and ordinary meaning. At the risk of repetition, it provides that any persons who alleges that any of the provisions of Chapter IV of the Constitution has been, is being or is likely to be contravened in any state in relation to him, may apply to a High Court for redress.
A careful examination of the respondent’s claim shows clearly that he is not challenging any administration any administrative or executive act or the management and control of the appellant. He is alleging that his fundamental right to personal liberty guaranteed under Section 35(1) and (4) of the Constitution, his right to be notified in writing of any offence allegedly committed by him, guaranteed by Section 35(3) of the Constitution; his right to dignity guaranteed by Section 34(1) of the Constitution; and his right to property guaranteed by Section 43 of the Constitution.
In case of Jack v. University of Agriculture, Makurdi (2004) 1 SC (Pt.1) 100 @ 111-112, Section 46(1) of the 1999 Constitution was interpreted by this Court. Reference was made to the interpretation of Section 42(1) of the 1979 Constitution (which is in pari material with Section 46(1) of the 1999 Constitution, as amended), which was considered in Bronik Motors Ltd. V. Wema Bank Ltd. (1983) 1 SCNLR 296 and Tukur v. Government of Gongola State (1989) 9 SC 1, (1989) 4 NWLR (Pt.117) 517, to the effect that where both the State High Court and the Federal High Court exist in a state, they have concurrent jurisdiction in matters pertaining to fundamental rights. His Lordship Nwafor, JSC, continued at page 111 line 21 to page 112 line 3 as follows:
“Section 42 (1) is a special provision which deals with matter of fundamental rights. It confers jurisdiction on any High Court in State in matter of Fundamental Rights irrespective of who is affected by an action founded on such right. On the other hand, Section 230(1) (s) of the 1979 Constitution (as amended) is a general provision. The law is that where there is a special provision in a statue, a later general provision in the same statute capable of covering of the same subject matter is not to be interpreted as derogating from what has been specially provided for individually unless an intention to do so is unambiguously declared. See Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria vs. Olloh (2002) 4 LC (Part 11) 117, (2002) 9 NWLR (773) 475 at 489, (2002) 7 LCM 63. In my view, Section 42(1) is intended to give access to an aggrieved party to any High Court in a state where an alleged contravention of his fundamental rights has taken place or is to take place, it is therefore a section which should itself be regarded as special and fundamental. The Court below was in error to hold that when a suit in respect of matters of fundamental rights was brought against the Federal Government or any of its agencies, Section 230(1) (s) of the 1999 Constitution (As Amended) prevails over Section 42(1).”
This authority is a direct answer to the appellant contention that the Federal High Court has exclusive jurisdiction to entertain the suit. The Respondent contention in his supporting affidavit is that he was unlawfully detained without being informed in writing of his alleged offence and without being charged before a competent Court. It therefore cannot be correct to contend, as learned counsel for the appellant has done, that the subject matter of the originating motion was money laundry.
I am of the view and I do hold that the decision of this Court in Jack v. University of Agriculture, Markudi (supra) and authorities of Bronik Motors Limited v. Wema Bank Limited and Tukur v. Government of Gongola State (supra) represent the correct position of the law in this regard.
In a recent decision of this Court in Federal University of Technology, Minna, Niger State & Ors. v. Bukola Oluwaseun Olutayo (2017) LPELR-43827 (SC) @ 27-32- D-A, I expressed the following opinion: “It is quite evident that Section 46 Sub-section 1 of 1999 Constitution (as Amended) above refers to: “A High Court of a State without any restriction. The violation of the citizens fundamental rights is reviewed so seriously that framers of the Constitution sought to ensure that no fetters are placed in the part of the citizen seeking to enforce his right. In other words, the provision ensures that he has access to any High Court as long as it is within the state in which the alleged infraction occurred. Indeed, it would negate the principle behind the guarantee of fundamental rights if a citizen were to have any obstacles placed in the part of enforcing those rights. There is no ambiguity in the provision of the Constitution or of the Fundamental Rights (Enforcement Procedure) Rules… regarding which Court has the jurisdiction to entertain an application for the enforcement of fundamental rights. The decision of this Court in Jack v. University of Agriculture, Makurdi (2004) ALL FWLR (Part 200) 1506 @ 1518 B-D has put the matter to rest… “I adopt the view so expressed in the instant case. So long as the enforcement of the applicant fundamental rights is the main claim in the suit and not an ancillary claim, the Federal High Court and State High Court, including the High Court of the FCT, have concurrent jurisdiction to entertain it. See… Tukur v. Government of Gongola State (supra).” (Underlined mine)
See also:
ORDER II RULES 1, 2 and 3 of the Fundamental Rights Enforcement Procedure Rules 2009:
“1. Any person who alleges that any of the Fundamental Rights provided for in the Constitution or African Charter on Human and People’s Rights (Ratification and Enforcement) Act and to which he is entitled, has been, is being, or is likely to be infringed, may apply to the Court in the State where the infringement occurs or is likely to occur for redress:
Provided that where the infringement occurs in a State which has no division of the Federal High Court, the Division of the Federal High Court administratively responsible for the State shall have jurisdiction. Form No. 1 in the Appendix may be used as appropriate.
2. An application for the enforcement of the Fundamental Right may be made by any originating process accepted by the Court which shall, subject to the provision of the Rules, lie without leave of Court.
3. An application shall be supported by a Statement setting out the name and description of the applicant, the relief sought, the ground upon which the reliefs are sought, and supported by an affidavit setting out the facts upon which the application is made.” (underlined mine)
ORDER IV RULE 1 and 2 of the Fundamental Rights Enforcement Procedure Rules, 2009 also provide:
“1. The application shall be fixed for hearing within 7 days from the day the application was filed.
2. The hearing of the application may from time to time be adjourned where extremely expedient, depending on the circumstances of each case or upon such terms as the Court may deem fit to make, provided the Court shall always be guided by the urgent nature of application under these Rules.”
The Appellant had complained that it ought not to have been served vide substituted means. I am of the solemn view that by and under the Fundamental Rights Enforcement Procedure Rules 2009 Service by substituted means is permitted under Order V Rules 7 which Provides: “Where it appears to the Court, either after or without an attempt at personal service of the Court processes that for any reason personal service cannot be conveniently effected the Court may order that service be effected either-
(a) By delivery of the document to an adult person at the usual or last known place of abode or business of the party to be served; or
(b) By delivery of the document to some person being an agent of the party to be served, or to some other person, on it being proved that there is reasonable probability that the document would in the ordinary course, through that agent or the person, come to the knowledge of the party to be served; or
(c) By delivery of the document to any senior officer of any government agency that has office both in the state where the breach occurred and head office either in Federal Capital territory or elsewhere; A service on the agency through its office in any state where the breach occurred will be considered as sufficient service; or
(d) By advertisement in the Federal Government Official Gazette, or in some newspapers circulating within the jurisdiction; or
(e) By notice put up at the principal Court House of, or some other place of Public resort in the judicial division where the proceedings in respect of which the service is made is instituted, or as the usual or last known place of abode or business, of the party to be served.”
In any event, the mode of service upon the Appellant is contemplated under Section 78 of Company and Allied Matters Act. Section 78 thereof which provides that:
“A Court process shall be served on a company in the manner provided by the Rules of Court and any other document may be served on a company by leaving it at, or sending it by post to the registered office or head office of the company.”
The suit herein was competently commenced or initiated, and the Appellant was duly served all processes filed in this suit and service of same was confirmed by its Legal Practitioner at the Court below. The lower Court has the jurisdiction to have entertained the action. The Appellant bank can be served vide substituted means under the Fundamental Rights (Enforcement Procedure) Rules, 2009. Issues 1 and 2 are resolved against the Appellant.” Per IGE, JCA.
By: King Onunwor with reports from James Atsor
Atsor resides in Benue State.
Court Remands Clergyman For Defiling Minor
An Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court yesterday remanded a 55-year-old clergyman, Rufus Oyediran, in a correctional centre for allegedly defiling a minor.
Oyediran, whose address was not provided, is charged with defilement.
The Chief Magistrate, Mr Bankole Oluwasanmi, who did not take the plea of Oyediran, ordered that he should be remanded pending legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecution.
He adjourned the case until April 19 for mention.
Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Oriyomi Akinwale, told the court that the clergyman committed the offence on March 11 in Efon Alaaye, Ekiti.
Akinwale alleged that the suspect defiled a 13-year-old girl.
The prosecutor said the offence contravenes the provisions of Section 31 of Child Right Laws of Ekiti, 2012.
He urged the court to remand the suspect pending legal advice.
Police Parade Murder, Armed Robbery Suspects In Lagos
No fewer than 33 suspects were paraded at the Police Command in Lagos State yesterday, over alleged murder and kidnapping.
Other suspected crimes included robbery, unlawful possession of guns and cultism.
Its Spokesperson, Mr Adekunle Ajisebutu, while speaking on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, Mr Abiodun Alabi, said that the suspects were arrested between January 24th and March 1, 2022.
“The command, due to its proactive strategies and reinvigorated security architecture, foiled 16 armed robbery incidents.
“We arrested 62 armed robbery suspects. After diligent investigation, 50 were charged to court,” he said.
Ajisebutu said that the command’s efforts toward curbing cultism also yielded tremendous results as no fewer than 104 suspected cultists were arrested.
“Of this number, 98 suspected cultists were charged to court while others are currently under close watch.
“A total of 15 vehicles stolen at different locations in the state, mostly those removed from parks, were recovered through painstaking and coordinated investigation carried out by our crack detectives.
“Sixty murder suspects were arraigned during the period covered by this brief.
“Twelve suspects were arraigned over rape/defilement, while 27 arms, 83 ammunition and 10 other dangerous weapons were recovered,” he said.
Among the suspects paraded was a 14-year-old house help, who strangled her mistress’ six-month-old baby kept in her custody.
“The girl confessed that some cult members ordered her to kill the baby and bring her blood which she complied to.
“Another suspect is a 26-year-old woman, who stabbed her boyfriend to death over N3,000 at Ogunnaike Street, Shangisha, Lagos.
“The woman stabbed her boyfriend with a knife while fighting over the sharing of N3,000 that was given to them by a good Samaritan.
“A 38-year-old male company worker also connived with others to rob his employer.
“He connived with some armed robbers to rob IMPCO Company, Mushin.
“He was said to have tied the company security guards before carting away 693 bags of raw materials for manufacturing of plastic products.
“Another suspect, a 27-year-old leader of an armed robbery gang, broke into the residence of a victim at the Sangotedo area and dispossessed him of his gold jewelry, mobile phones and other valuable property.
“He and his gang also made away with the victim’s Lexus RX 350 SUV and a Toyota Camry Saloon car.
“He was eventually nabbed at Ikeja on February 22 while he and his accomplices were going for another robbery operation,” Ajisebutu said.
Guber Aspirant Promises To Entrench Community Policing
A gubernatorial aspirant and President, Community Reformed Youth Initiatives (CRYI), Engr Danagogo Taribo Opurum Wenike-Briggs, has promised to make community policing a reality should he emerge as the Rivers State Governor in 2023.
Wenike-Briggs said this when he spoke with newsmen at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa on arrival from Abuja, yesterday.
He noted that security will be better, if controlled at the local level than allowing it grow out of proportion.
Those at the grassroots, he said, know how best to go about security in their localities and said that getting them involved was key.
On how to go about it, he said he will use chiefs, opinion leaders, youth and women leaders of various communities to achieve community policing system
According to him, there will be no need for the establishment of a known police unit, but all arms of the community will be made to answer for any act of insecurity.
“Security is every person’s business. The best option is to ensure that everyone got involved in the business. So, everyone should get ready for security deal next year”, he said.
This he maintained, will bring about the needed development, given the fact that security was necessary for any nation or state desirous of growth.
He blamed those who allowed themselves to be used as agents of insecurity and said that they must be prepared to turn a new leaf.
“Everyone is important. Why should someone under whatever guise allow him/herself to be used to perpetrate evil”, he said.
The guber hopeful also revealed plans to get more Rivers students into the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) as a way of encouraging security improvement in the state.
It woudl be recalled that Wenike-Briggs, before now, via his NGO, CRYI, had been making moves to discourage all forms of violence among the youths in the state.
By: Akujobi Amadi
