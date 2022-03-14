Politics
Wike Synanymous With Projects – Ikpeazu
Abia State Govenor, Okezie Ikeazu has expressed deep satisfaction over the development strides of Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, particularly in his urban renewal policy.
Inaugurating the newly constructed Orogbum Cresenct Road in GRA, Phase two in Port Harcourt CityLGA on Monday, the Abia State Governor described Governor Wike as synanymous with projects, having committed the resources of Rivers State towards the execution of quality projects in the state, a feat he noted has set the Rivers State Governor as a model of good governance in Nigeria.
He said Governor Wike’s track record has set the pace for a new era of where the quest for political offices by policians should be based and this is essentially on track record of work and fulfilled promises rather than rhetorics.
He urged Governor Wike not to be deterred by his critics but to continue to do more for Rivers people as his style of governance is what is needed in Nigeria now.
Addressing the people , Governor Wike said his administration has fulfilled all the promises he made to the people and pointed out that only the PDP can salvage Nigeria from bad governance.
Governor Wike flayed the ruling APC for failing Nigerians and said the party was formed to hijack power, but lacks the competence to administer good governance as shown in its inapability to conduct its national convention. He called on Nigerians to vote out the APC in the next general elections.
Meanwhile, Governor Wike on Friday restated the commitment of his administration toward the war against illegal oil refining in the state.
Speaking during the commissioning and official hand over of 14 ballistic gun boats donated by the Rivers State Government to security agencies in the state at NNS Pathfinder, Naval Base, Rumuolumeni in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area on Friday, Governor Wike said the the connivance of security personnel in providing cover for those involved in the illicit act has stifled the efforts of the Rivers State Government in curbing the menace of illegal oil refining.
He said the efforts of the Rivers State Government have paid off positively in the oil and gas industry and urged the NNPC not to relegate Rivers State in discharging its corporate social responsibilities.
He charged the security agencies to judiciously used the gun boat to tackle the menace of illegal refining and sea piracy in the state.
Meanwhile, Governor Wike also at the weekend commissioned the newly constructed Eastern By Pass Road in Port Harcourt. Speaking at the event he said the construction of roads in Port Harcourt and its environs has enhanced the ease of doing business in the state.
By: Beemene Tanee
Why Buhari’s Bill Was Shot Down – Sekibo
The Senator Representing Rivers East Senatorial Destrict at the National assembly, Senator George Thompson Sekibo, has said that shooting down the amendment of the Electoral Act, last Tuesday, by the Senate was to strengthen the electoral process and ensure good governance.
Sekibo who stated this when the State Executive members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, (NUJ ), Rivers State Council, led by the chairman, Stanley Job Stanley, paid a courtesy visit in Port Harcourt, said good governance must be achieved through electoral processes.
The lawmaker noted that if the nation must have good governance, elections must be transparent, credible, and fair .
According to him, “in order to get these four cardinal points, those who have interest in elective positions in the Executive Council should resign their executive positions before contesting elective positions”.
He explained that as lawmakers, their work was to adjust the law until it conforms with the international best practice.
Sekibo who is also the leader of the Rivers State National Assembly members and chairman of the South-South Caucus said as lawmaker representing the Rivers East Senatorial Destrict, he would continue to give his constitutecy good representation by joining other members in making laws that would favour his Senatorial District and the country at large.
He further explained that as lawmakers, they were not positioned to award contracts but to lobby for projects for their Senatorial District.
He commended Rivers State NUJ executive members for the visit and praised the performance of the leadership in ensuring that journalists in the state work in line with the ethics of the profession.
He assured the union of a harmonious relationship for the good of society.
Earlier, the Chairman of the Rivers State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Stanley Job Stanley had commended Senator Sekibo for making his Senatorial District and Rivers State proud at the National Assembly.
Job praised the lawmaker for his outstanding performance at the Upper Chamber and urged him to continue his good works for the people of the state.
The NUJ Chairman thanked the lawmaker for the various donations he had made to the union and urged him to continue to support the union to achieve its objectives.
“We want our existing relationship to continue. NUJ is ready to work with you and other lawmakers to make Rivers State great”, he said.
By: Ike Wigodo
HURIWA Blasts APC Over Leadership Crisis
The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has taken a swipe at President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) over the current leadership crisis plaguing the party.
In a statement issued by its National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko, HURIWA criticised the party for appointing a governor as the chairman of its Caretaker/Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee in defiance of the constitution.
The statement read: “How on earth will a governor who is elected for four years on the full-time job for a specific state government and governance territory be clothed with the extrajudicial executive office of the national chairman of a national political party for years and the Independent National Electoral Commission looks on as if the commission is not to be concerned about the ethical and constitutional wellbeing of political parties given all the constitutional guidelines made on how parties should be administered transparently?
“How on earth are President Muhammadu Buhari and governors behaving like headmasters of their political party as against their oaths of office which obliges them to be loyal to the constitution and be 100 percent dedicated to the mandates that the voters and those who never voted delegated and clothed them with as the legitimate permission to exercise their authorities as governors or President and not to mix these up with party administration?
“The persistent crises rocking the APC and the blatant violation of guidelines governing the affairs of political parties by the APC is condemnable. The party should learn from best practices in the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom.
“These abuses if not rectified within seven working days will be challenged in court by HURIWA so we get the court to make pronouncements on how political party administration should be for the sake of national security and national health.”
Ekweremandu Declares To Run For Governor
Former Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, has declared to vie for governorship position in Enugu State in 2023.
He made the declaration at a press conference in Enugu, tagged “Media Consultation,” on Friday.
Ekweremadu is nearing the end of his fifth term in the Senate where he has been representing Enugu West since 2003.
He stated that his aspiration was to be the governor of the whole Enugu State and not just a zonal governor.
Ekweremadu said that he was not a believer of zoning arrangement, adding that he would introduce an all-inclusive governance that would benefit, not only a zone, but every part of the state.
Enugu State is divided into three senatorial zones which are Enugu North, Enugu East, and Enugu West.
However, there is an unwritten political arrangement in the state which the political stakeholders have used over the years to determine the zone that produces a governor.
The current governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, comes from Enugu North and it is believed that it is the turn of the Enugu East to produce the next governor.
Meanwhile, Ekweremadu has dismissed the zoning arrangement while maintaining that he would not have been in the Senate for five terms if such an arrangement was in practice.
He said, “If anybody said there was an agreement on zoning, let that person say it. I was never a product of zoning. If there had been zoning, I’d not have been in the Senate for five times.”
Ekweremadu said if elected, he would set up an independent security outfit that would complement the existing security structures in place to effectively tackle challenges in the state.
He also set a six-month target to solve the perennial water scarcity in the state, especially in Enugu metropolis.
