Wike Synanymous With Projects – Ikpeazu

Abia State Govenor, Okezie Ikeazu has expressed deep satisfaction over the development strides of Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, particularly in his urban renewal policy.

Inaugurating the newly constructed Orogbum Cresenct Road in GRA, Phase two in Port Harcourt CityLGA on Monday, the Abia State Governor described Governor Wike as synanymous with projects, having committed the resources of Rivers State towards the execution of quality projects in the state, a feat he noted has set the Rivers State Governor as a model of good governance in Nigeria.

He said Governor Wike’s track record has set the pace for a new era of where the quest for political offices by policians should be based and this is essentially on track record of work and fulfilled promises rather than rhetorics.

He urged Governor Wike not to be deterred by his critics but to continue to do more for Rivers people as his style of governance is what is needed in Nigeria now.

Addressing the people , Governor Wike said his administration has fulfilled all the promises he made to the people and pointed out that only the PDP can salvage Nigeria from bad governance.

Governor Wike flayed the ruling APC for failing Nigerians and said the party was formed to hijack power, but lacks the competence to administer good governance as shown in its inapability to conduct its national convention. He called on Nigerians to vote out the APC in the next general elections.

Meanwhile, Governor Wike on Friday restated the commitment of his administration toward the war against illegal oil refining in the state.

Speaking during the commissioning and official hand over of 14 ballistic gun boats donated by the Rivers State Government to security agencies in the state at NNS Pathfinder, Naval Base, Rumuolumeni in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area on Friday, Governor Wike said the the connivance of security personnel in providing cover for those involved in the illicit act has stifled the efforts of the Rivers State Government in curbing the menace of illegal oil refining.

He said the efforts of the Rivers State Government have paid off positively in the oil and gas industry and urged the NNPC not to relegate Rivers State in discharging its corporate social responsibilities.

He charged the security agencies to judiciously used the gun boat to tackle the menace of illegal refining and sea piracy in the state.

Meanwhile, Governor Wike also at the weekend commissioned the newly constructed Eastern By Pass Road in Port Harcourt. Speaking at the event he said the construction of roads in Port Harcourt and its environs has enhanced the ease of doing business in the state.

By: Beemene Tanee