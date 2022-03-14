We Can’t Support NIMASA, NSDP With Ships – NISA

The leadership of Nigeria Indigenous Shipowners Association (NISA) says the body is not supporting the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and National Seafarers Development Programme (NSDP) with ships due to huge debts incurred by the body.

Disclosing this to newsmen recently in a recent interview, a ship owner, Prince Ayorinde Adedoyin, said many indigenous ship owners are out of business due to debts and many of their ships are lying idle.

Adedoyin, who is the Chairman, Peace Gate Group, said considering the few vessels operating, giving shop to NSDP is practically a waste of time.

He urged the government to be more concerned about getting work for indigenous ship owners, majority of who, he said, are in debt.

“How many ships are still there working? The majority of the vessels are there in Marina (Lagos waters); the ships don’t have work. You can only train people when you are working and the vessels are sailing .

“Considering how many vessels have work to do and the number of people you want to train, then it is practically like a waste of time. I think the Government should be more concerned about getting work for the vessels because the majority of these people are in debt

“We bring in vessels based on contract and the contract is terminated without cause and the government is there looking.

“Who is deceiving who? Am I going to train people in my dreams? When I have vessels that are not working and I still have to maintain it, keep running the engine and keep the staff on board.

“A lot of Nigerian ship owners have run into debts and I mean big ones. So I really don’t understand how you can support me. I am sorry; you cannot give what you don’t have”, he said.