Immigration Denies Arrest Of 200 Chinese In Suleja
The Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) has denied media reports alleging that it arrested over 200 Chinese in a facility somewhere in Suleja, Niger State.
A statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of the Service, AC Amos Okpu, on Friday, said the attention of the Comptroller General.of Immigration (CGI), IsahJere, has been drawn to the reports.
”The Service would have ordinarily ignored such bogus report but for the need to set the record straight and avoid the spread of such unfounded report that may mislead unsuspecting members of the public.
“Suffice it be stated that our operatives were at that facility for routine company inspection exercise on the 10th of March 2022 to check the immigration status of the foreign employees in the company.
“During the exercise, our operatives noticed some inconsistencies in the travel documents of 12 of them.
“They are currently offering some clarifications to us with respect to their immigration status in the country and investigation is still ongoing.
“The acting Comptroller General therefore, wishes to use this opportunity to state categorically that the Service did not arrest 200 Chinese in any facility in Suleja, Niger State, as claimed in some media reports earlier in the day”, the statement said.
The Acting Comptroller, the statement continued, “affirms the Service’s renewed commitment to improved company inspection activities and effective migration management efforts in line with best practice.
“He called on the highly esteemed members of the Press to always feel free to seek out our perspectives on any issues before publishing”.
By: Nkpemenyie Mcdominic, Lagos
NNPC Records N123.64bn Deficit In Nine Months
The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has revealed that the combined deficit of the headquarters of the Company and its three refineries under its management from January to September 2021 is N123.64billion.
Figures contained in the latest monthly oil and gas report, published in September 2021, indicated that while the cumulative deficits of the three refineries during the period was N46.52billion, the cooperate headquarters of the oil firm posted a deficit of N77.12billion.
It, however, stated that the budgeted deficits for the corporate headquarters and the refineries during the period under review were N151.12billion and N49.8billion respectively.
The three refineries identified in the report are the Kaduna Refining and Petrochemical Company, Port Harcourt Refining Company, and Warri Refining and Petrochemical Company.
The NNPC stated that the deficit posted by its corporate headquarters in September 2021 alone was N5.956billion, down from the N10.226billion recorded in August same year.
It showed that while the corporate headquarters made a revenue of N11.101billion in September, its expenses were valued at N17.057billion.
Meanwhile, all three refineries made revenue of N207million in September 2021, while they incurred a cumulative expense of N6.059billion in the same month.
Recall that Nigeria’s refineries have been dormant for several years. The Federal Government in 2021 approved funds for the rehabilitation of the facilities and promised to get the PHRC running before the end of the current administration.
The September 2021 report released by the NNPC came as motorists still struggled to get Premium Motor Spirit, popularly called petrol, in parts of Abuja and neighbouringNasarawa and Niger states on Friday.
FG Blames Waning Investment, Insecurity For Declining Crude
The Federal Government has said absence of long-term investment in the oil and gas sector and insecurity should be blamed for Nigeria’s current low crude oil production.
A statement by the Senior Adviser, Media and Communications, Horatius Egua, quoted the Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, as having made the comment while speaking at a ministerial plenary, at the ongoing Ceraweek, in Houston, Texas.
Specifically, Sylva stated that this development was responsible for the inability of Nigeria to meet the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) quota in recent times.
Although Nigeria’s OPEC production quota is pegged at 1.8 million bpd, in the last few years, the country has struggled between 1.3 and 1.4 million bpd.
Sylva insisted that the speed with which International Oil Companies (IOCs) and other investors were withdrawing investments in hydrocarbon exploitation had further contributed significantly to Nigeria’s underperformance.
“The rate at which investments was taken away was too fast. Lack of investment in the oil and gas sector contributed to Nigeria’s inability to meet OPEC quota. We are not able to get the needed investments to develop the sector and that affected us,” he stated.
He also cited security challenges as another major factor that contributed to the lack of significant growth of the sector in the country and added that the drive towards renewable energy by climate enthusiasts had discouraged funding for the sector.
Sylva, however, called for a change of attitude, stressing that in decades to come hydrocarbon will continue to play a central role in meeting the energy needs of the world.
The Minister said although Nigeria was in full support of the energy transition, the country and the African continent should be allowed to develop at its own pace to be able to meet the energy needs of the over 600 million people who have no access to any form of power in Africa.
“There are about 600 million people in Africa without access to power and of that number the majority live in Nigeria. And of the over 900 million people without access to power in the world, the majority live in Africa.
“So how do we provide access to power for these people if you say we should not produce gas? We believe that gas is the way to go.
“We believe that gas is the way forward and the one access to power. For the energy transition programme to be taken seriously we need to have an inclusive energy transition programme,” he argued.
According to him, while Africa believes in the energy transition, it has its peculiar problems.
“We are saying that our energy transition should be focused on gas to bridge the energy gap. This is what we have been saying. We need a just and equitable energy transition programme,” Sylva further stated.
According to him, Nigeria was also not in any way against the energy transition programme, but urged promoters of renewable energy as the only path to energy transition to give the poorer countries of the world the opportunity to achieve energy sufficiency before doing away with fossil fuel.
“As Africans we are saying that we must be allowed to transit through gas. We cannot achieve one energy base load through renewable alone. The rest of the world must listen to us. We are happy that our point of view is being taken,” he stressed.
IPMAN Blames Aggrieved Members For Nigeria’s Petrol Woes
The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) says some aggrieved members frustrated foreign investors from establishing refineries in the country.
IPMAN President, Chinedu Okoronkwo, who spoke on the backdrop of the fuel scarcity in Nigeria and increase the price of aviation fuel and diesel, said the crises could have been prevented if the country had working refineries.
He said some investors from Italy had perfected plans to invest $3bn in setting up two refineries in Bayelsa and Kogi states but were frustrated out of the country.
Okoronkwo, who said this recently in The Arise TV Interview monitored by our correspondent, urged the government to provide some interventions to solve the aviation fuel and diesel crises.
Air fares have skyrocketed in the country in recent days as the price of aviation fuel rises steadily and now sells for about N600/litre.
On why it was difficult for IPMAN to work with the government in resolving moribund local refineries and stop oil importation, Okoronkwo said, “When I came on board, that was one of the major issues we had wanted to tackle.
“In any house where you have crisis, that house does not grow. Those (members) who lost started throwing tantrums, doing a lot of things to disturb that process.
“We would have had about two refineries now: one at Itome in Kogi and another one in Bayelsa. A group came from Italy with about $3bn. We took them to the Villa, DSS and they did their documentation. Those groups who felt they were not happy with what was going on started harassing those white investors and they left. The lands and everything are still there”, he said.
The IPMAN boss, however, advised against selling Nigerian refineries “as scraps,” noting that they should be fixed “before talking about selling them.”
He continued that “We have divisions of labour. If this product (petrol) is available, the marketers will work for 24 hours or even 48 hours. I can’t talk for the government. But right now, they have assured us of availability and we must go to bank with their words.
“The dollar is the determinant of these products. I think that is the area government can look at and see how refineries can take off, looking at the chain of bringing in the products. By the time these local refineries are up and running, some of these problems will not be there.
“For now, everything comes from abroad even the aviation fuel. The government can do some intervention so that this crisis (of high cost of diesel and aviation fuel) will not escalate. Russian war is another factor. Intervention will go a long way.
“The government did it with the aviation issue when Abba Kyari was alive. He called the marketers and singled those who are into aviation fuel and NGO (diesel) and the government did some interventions.”
