Agriculture
FG Equips S/South Women Farmers With Climate Change Adaptation
Female farmers selected from the South-South Zone of Nigeria have been trained on climate change adaptation and mitigation strategies by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.
Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Mohammad Abubakar, revealed this while speaking at the maiden training workshop in Benin City.
He stated that Nigeria’s agriculture is vulnerable and susceptible to the impacts of climate change, hence the need to build resilience to treat effects of climate in agricultural production.
Abubakar said the workshop, with the theme, “Gender Mainstreaming into Climate Change Mitigation and Adaptation Strategies for Women Farmers”, is apt and timely following the recent United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) that was held in Glasgow, United Kingdom.
The minister, who was represented by the Edo State Director of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Wellington Omoragbon, said the State was chosen as one among the pioneer states to kick-start the series of workshops because it is situated within the rainforest agroecological zones facing ecological challenges due to the impact of climate change.
“Indeed, it is rain-fed dependent. Any change in the weather pattern, in terms of the amount, intensity, duration, affects farmers’ decisions in terms of the crops and inputs as well as other cultural operations in the value chain,” Abubakar said.
He continued that despite having a larger percentage of women in agricultural production, they are still faced with challenges, “especially climate change, access to information and technologies.
“National Gender Policy in Agriculture was approved in 2019 with the thrust hinged on gender equity and equality for optimum productivity in the agricultural sector.
“This, ultimately, would ensure commitment to gender mainstreaming at all levels of the agricultural sector, which is seen as a tool for achieving gender-based reforms and increasing productivity by men and women along all the value chains in the sector,” he said.
Agriculture
Ginger Farmers Seek Equal Opportunities For Stakeholders
Acting President of the National Ginger Association of Nigeria (NGAN), Mikah Adamu, has called on the Federal Government to create a level-playing ground for stakeholders, through the apex body, to showcase the Central Bank of Nigeria, Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (CBN/ABP) in this year’s wet season.
Adamu stated recently in Asaba, while inaugurating the executive members of the South-South Zone of the association comprising Delta, Edo, Akwa Ibom, Cross Rivers and Bayelsa State chapters.
He said this was important because ginger is the third commodity that brings revenue to the country beside oil revenue, though the product is not where it ought to be yet.
Noting that the value chain of the product include ginger processors, ginger marketers amd exporters, The Acting President urged the newly elected South-South Executive to ensure more farmers are registered to help boost the nation’s GDP.
He appealed to the government to assist through the provision of farm inputs and machines that would enable the production of both quality and quantity ginger for export in order to meet the international standards of most agricultural products.
In a goodwill message delivered through the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture, the Delta State Commissioner of the Ministry lauded the Association.
He said the State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, is farmer-friendly and would support them, saying that “ginger is a money-spinning product”.
“The Government is glad to know that the efforts of the State Chapter of the Association has yielded to cultivating hectares of ginger farms”.
Agriculture
Nigeria Lose Out On Tomato Exportation
Despite being rated one of the leading producers of tomato in Africa, Nigeria is currently missing out among tomato exporting nations.
The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Mohammad Abubakar, who disclosed this at the launch of HortiNigeria Project in Abuja recently, attributed the development to challenges of low yield resulting from poor seed type used by Nigerian farmers.
According to the Minister, Nigeria’s various ecologies, soil and climatic conditions are suitable for production of horticulture.
“The Nigerian climate confers an immense competitive advantage and potential to have a leading role in tomato production and trade,” Abubakar said.
He explained that the HortiNigeria initiative presents an opportunity to promote activities of the horticultural sub-sector, saying that the government is looking forward to catalysing increased productivity in the sector.
Abubakar said the project is expected to facilitate business to business linkage and partnership, as it seeks to empower over 60,000 smallholder farmers across the country.
The project awarded to International Fertiliser Development Centre (IFDC) and its consortium partners, East-West Seed Knowledge Transfer (EWS-KT), Wageningen University and Research (WUR), and KIT Royal Tropical Institute, is implemented in Kano, Kaduna, Ogun and Oyo States, focusing on tomato, okra, onion, and pepper value chains.
In his remarks, Dutch Ambassador to Nigeria, Harry van Dijk, said the horticulture sector in Nigeria offers many opportunities as local market demand for vegetables largely exceeds local production, with an estimated supply gap of 13 million metric tons.
He noted that the project will contribute to a more sustainable and inclusive horticulture system in Nigeria.
