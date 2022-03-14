Ekweremandu Declares To Run For Governor

The Senator Representing Rivers East Senatorial Destrict at the National assembly, Senator George Thompson Sekibo, has said that shooting down the amendment of the Electoral Act, last Tuesday, by the Senate was to strengthen the electoral process and ensure good governance.

Sekibo who stated this when the State Executive members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, (NUJ ), Rivers State Council, led by the chairman, Stanley Job Stanley, paid a courtesy visit in Port Harcourt, said good governance must be achieved through electoral processes.

The lawmaker noted that if the nation must have good governance, elections must be transparent, credible, and fair .

According to him, “in order to get these four cardinal points, those who have interest in elective positions in the Executive Council should resign their executive positions before contesting elective positions”.

He explained that as lawmakers, their work was to adjust the law until it conforms with the international best practice.

Sekibo who is also the leader of the Rivers State National Assembly members and chairman of the South-South Caucus said as lawmaker representing the Rivers East Senatorial Destrict, he would continue to give his constitutecy good representation by joining other members in making laws that would favour his Senatorial District and the country at large.

He further explained that as lawmakers, they were not positioned to award contracts but to lobby for projects for their Senatorial District.

He commended Rivers State NUJ executive members for the visit and praised the performance of the leadership in ensuring that journalists in the state work in line with the ethics of the profession.

He assured the union of a harmonious relationship for the good of society.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Rivers State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Stanley Job Stanley had commended Senator Sekibo for making his Senatorial District and Rivers State proud at the National Assembly.

Job praised the lawmaker for his outstanding performance at the Upper Chamber and urged him to continue his good works for the people of the state.

The NUJ Chairman thanked the lawmaker for the various donations he had made to the union and urged him to continue to support the union to achieve its objectives.

“We want our existing relationship to continue. NUJ is ready to work with you and other lawmakers to make Rivers State great”, he said.

By: Ike Wigodo