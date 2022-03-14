Sports
Diri Pays Bayelsa Queens Surprise Visit, Orders Relocation
Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri, has made a surprise visit to the camp of the state-owned female football team, Bayelsa Queens, to motivate the players.
The governor, not impressed with the state of facilities, directed the immediate relocation of the players from the camp to a more suitable place pending the provision of a permanent camp.
Diri said the state government would take steps to provide a befitting permanent site for both Bayelsa United and Bayelsa Queens.
Tidesports source reports that the governor also directed that necessary steps be taken to ensure the immediate release of a bus for the female team.
He stated that government would continue to support the teams to enable them to succeed and charge them to aim for the top prize in the competitions they were participating in.
Diri, however, called on the private sector to invest in football as it is done in other climes, saying such support would go a long way in improving the fortunes of the sport in the country.
The Chairman of Bayelsa Queens, Robin Apreala, thanked the governor for his support to the team, saying the team had one of the best welfare packages in the country.
Sports
Maltina Games: 200 Schools Struggle To Secure Final Ticket
Over 200 public and private secondary schools in Lagos State are currently battling to qualify for national finals in this year’s edition of the Maltina School Games.
The secondary school sporting event, which started on March 9, at Yaba College of Technology, ended at the weekend.
Speaking, Portfolio Manager, Non-Alcoholic drinks, NB Plc, Omotunde Adenusi, said only school teams that come tops at the state finals will take part in the national finals billed for Abuja. She said the need to prepare young talents since inception was necessary to impact, groom and prepare them for the global stage.
While the young sports champions contend for prizes comprising medals, cash prizes, laptops and educational tablets, Adenusi said this year’s overall winner will not only be celebrated as a record-breaking athlete of the year but will also represent Nigeria at the World School Games held in China in November this year.
She said the participating young athletes in the games have a chance to shine at a variety of track and field events and games sessions such as 100m, 200m, 400m, 4x100m and 800m races, long jump, high jump and javelin, chess and scrabble.
According to her, the state finals will be held not only in Lagos but also in Akwa Ibom, Kaduna, Jos and Kano states.
She said the Maltina School Games is an annual sports festival sponsored and hosted by Maltina in partnership with the Nigeria School Sport Federation.
“Since the inception of these Games in 2019, we have been awed by the number of grassroots sports talents we have been able to impact, groom and prepare for the global stage. At this year’s edition again, we plan to make national stars out of local talented athletes by providing a platform for them to hone and showcase their abilities. This year’s edition is themed “Building Champions, Sharing Happiness” and is aimed at identifying and nurturing local sports talents to represent Nigeria on the world stage,” she added.
Sports
NRA Won’t Spare Erring Referees – President
The Nigerian Referees Association (NRA), has revealed that referees found wanting in acts that bring the game to disrepute will be sanctioned.
President of the NRA, Otunba Tade Azeez said that irrespective of the position of the association regarding harassment and assault on officiating crew, attempt to bring the game to disrepute by officiating crew will be met with adequate sanctions.
He asked the referees to strongly uphold fair and firm officiating which has been the watchword of the association while on duty.
The Deputy National Training Officer of the NRA, Dr Aminu Shantali of the Sokoto State Council, will have to take charge of the officiating crew in Ilorin, where Kwara United host Heartland FC of Owerri led by FIFA referee, Naru Abubakar of Bauchi. He has another FIFA assistant referee from Oyo State Council, Abdulmajeed Usman and Akilu Usman are involved.
Former Benue State Council chairman and retired FIFA referee, Robert Aundugh will also be on duty at Ijebu Ode where Sunshine FC of Akure will host Dakkada FC of Uyo as FIFA referee, Abubakar Abdulahi of Katsina, his counterpart from Katsina Council, Isah Usman including Umar Majindadi of Gombe are the Assistant Referees.
The big clash in Aba, Enyimba vs Plateau Utd has a referee with the desired capacity to give the teams good officiating; Jelili Ogunmuyima at the centre. A CAF AFCON material, Samuel Pwadutakam and Ondo’s Ogunjumelo Adeyinka are on the lines. FCT Council Secretary and school principal, Gambo Adamu is the Assessor.
Sports
Don’t Blame Finidi George On Our Poor Performance – Noble
Enyimba’s Goalkeeper, John Noble has defended Finidi George following the recent criticism from the media.
Finidi has been under intensive pressure following their inconsistent form in the Nigeria Professional Football League this season.
The Aba Elephants started the campaign on a good note, but deep in form saw them slipped further down the table.
They have lost seven matches out of 18 matches, one defeat short of the 8 they suffered last season.
The eigh time Champions are also struggling to put chances away, while leaking goals at the other end of the pitch.
“It has been a tough season for us,” Noble told the club’s media.
“I know I’ve been here for over two seasons now. Last season wasn’t this way.
“But then, I think the only thing we should do is for us, the players, to commit ourselves more, to put in our best because the coach (Finidi George) has been trying his possible best. And he can’t come to field to play with us. He can’t come to the field to play. He’s only giving us instructions, and we should be able to adhere to the instructions and keep working hard, and playing according to the pattern he wants us to play.
“I strongly believe that we’ll get out of this very soon because this is Enyimba. And this is a club that is always known for big games, and also known in the continent. So, we can’t give it up now. This is just the first round of the NPFL, and there’s every hope that the second round will be a different story”.
