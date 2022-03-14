2023: UN To Support Nigerian Female Aspirants

United Nations Women Representative in Nigeria, Comfort Lamptey, has said that the UN women will support Nigerian women to fully participate as voters and candidates in 2023.

Lamptey also said that the UN would continue to support Nigeria to promote and adopt all-inclusive legislations and policies, to build a nation that would leave no one behind.

A statement made available to journalists in Abuja, on Friday, said that the UN women acknowledged all elected members of the National Assembly who voted in favour of those bills related to promoting women’s rights in Nigeria, despite the final unsettling outcome.

According to the statement, UN Women remains resolute in our commitment to support Nigeria along this path. As Nigeria heads to the 2023 elections, we will support women’s leadership including that of young women aspiring for political office and promote a peaceful and enabling environment for women to fully participate as voters and candidates; and we will continue to support Nigeria to promote and adopt non-discriminatory and inclusive legislation and policies, to build a nation that truly leaves no one behind.

“It is therefore disheartening and ironic that Bills relating to the progress of women and the Nigerian nation at large were rejected on the first day of March.

“Nigeria has an obligation based on international and regional commitments to adopt legislation that will help remove barriers preventing current and future generations of women from the right to participate in public life and the enjoyment of their human rights as full citizens in a democratic state”.

She said for Nigeria to meet its deepest aspirations in the race to attain the Sustainable Development Goals targets, investment in women’s leadership was critical.

“Presently, Nigeria lags behind African countries like Tanzania, Kenya, Rwanda, Tunisia, Senegal, Uganda and Cape Verde, which have adopted constitutions and other national laws that provide for equal rights and opportunities, including the Special Seats or Proportional Representation System.

“In line with its standard-setting role as a leading democracy in Africa, it is time for Nigeria to heed the calls of half of its population and electorate, and to adopt similar measures that will ensure greater representation and participation of women in governance.

“We salute women in the National Assembly for sponsoring important bills which seek to promote more inclusive and sustainable development in Nigeria. We acknowledge the Senate in particular, for its passage of Bill 36 related to the Expansion of the Scope of Citizenship by Registration and Bill 38 related to Indigeneship rights.

“We also hail the House of Representatives for passing the Affirmative Action Bill in the appointment of Ministers and Commissioners. However, UN Women have noted with disappointment and regret that the bills failed to gather the required votes needed in both the Senate and the House of Representatives for passage and subsequent transmission to the State Assemblies.

“We salute women’s rights organizations at the grassroots, state, and national levels who continue relentlessly to advocate equal rights for women in the constitution and legislative framework in Nigeria”.