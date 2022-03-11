Arts/Literary
Unravelling Police Image Conundrum
Title: Media Reports And Police Image In Re-branding Nigeria
Author: Celestine Msunwi Dickson
Publisher: Pearl Publishers, Port Harcourt
Reviewer: Boye Salau
‘Police is your friend’. This is a hackneyed cliche that usually draws beer parlour jokes among many Nigerians. The homily has also continued to elicit both argumentative and derisive commentaries among scholars. Reasons for this are not far-fetched. The catchphrase is incongruous with the image of the Nigerian police.
From the era of IGP Sunday Adewusi in the 1980s to Tafa Balogun, to the present regime of Usman Alkali Baba, the Nigerian police has created a monstrous image that runs contrary to its establishment and principles. The wild wild West saga of 1983, the DCP Iyamu episode, the Tafa Balogun infamy and the #End SARS protests that rocked the country in 2020 are some of the infamous chapters in the history of the Nigerian police. With the ongoing drug peddling trial of a super cop turned villain, Abba Kyari, the wheel has come full circle.
The Transparent International (TI), in several of its reports, often describes the Nigerian Police as one of the worst harbingers of corrupt practices in the country. This unsalutary epithet has far-reaching impact on Nigeria’s panegyric as the pride of Africa.
But how did the police that was created to check corruption and fight criminality become the harbinger of crimes? How did an important institution such as the police become the scoff of the town? Why and how did the Nigerian police become the butt of jokes and ridicule? These are some of the conundrums that the ‘Media Reports and Police Image in Re-branding Nigeria’ tries to unravel.
Written some 12 years ago by a cop in support of late Professor Dora Akunyili’s Re-branding Nigeria project, the eight-chapter book tries to rationalize the inefficiencies of the Nigerian Police as well as interrogate the role of the mass media in the police enigma.
According to the author, “The recruits are poorly trained because the training facilities are grossly inadequate for such a large number of recruits” (Page 53).
He continues his justifications on page 55 by referring to a statement credited to the former Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Coomasie that “……. anytime a citizen becomes a public figure, his first official correspondence on assuming duty is to write the Inspector General of Police to ask for an orderly and policemen to guard his house … Everybody wants to use the police as a status symbol, yet the members of the organisation remain without accommodation, adequate remuneration, tools to work with, transport to patrol, effective communication and intelligence outfit to support their operation. “
For a man with a huge stake in the Nigerian police, these justifications are not unexpected. He, however, concedes that a significant number of policemen have lost their morale compass due to corrupt practices and utter depravity of humanity.
But while the author tries to project a high moral vibe for the police, he struggles to deflate the hypocritical self-righteousness of the media which he believes holds the torch to the image of the police and the country at large. He argues with greater effort that the negative image being suffered by the police was as a result of misinformation and misrepresentation by the mass media. How true is this assertion? This is where the real challenge lies in ambush for the book.
Needless to say that the media, just like many other institutions with the seething compost of corruption and other abuses, has been variously linked with many ugly episodes that question its ideological puritanism. In spite of its ugly side, the Nigerian Press is adjudged the most vibrant in Africa in terms of informing, educating and entertaining the public. It is, therefore, subjective for Dickson to draw a conclusion as he does on page 56 and 57 that the journalism industry in Nigeria is now left in the hands of quacks who habour hatred and bitterness for the police and whose mission is to misinform, misrepresent and mislead the public.
Is the mass media also responsible for illegal check-points mounted by the policemen across the country to extort money from the public? Was the criminal complicity of DSP Iyamu in the Lawrence Anini saga in 1980s and the ongoing drug peddling trial of Abba Kyari the creation of the media? How did the media contribute to the high level corruption that brought IGP Tafa Balogun from the stardom to the grass? These are some questions that weaken the author’s justifications for police inefficiency in Nigeria.
Nonetheless, Dickson demonstrates rare courage and patriotic zeal in handling his diagnosis of what I will call Nigeria’s unenviable image. The author recognises the might of the pen and argues brilliantly that the Nigerian media holds the key to the building of a new image for the police and, ipso facto, the country. He, therefore, charges the mass media practitioners to focus more on the good sides of the Nigerian society. I agree.
While it is right to assert that the Nigerian media should begin to temper national foibles and idiosyncrasies with something more noble and patriotic, the Nigerian society, especially the police, should also live above board and should not abuse the power of the gun or see itself as an instrument of oppression, coercion, repression, intimidation and exploitation.
Meanwhile, we will be playing to the gallery if the public sees the mass media as an image laundering agent or as a mere tool in the hands of government institutions. Beside its primary assignment of informing, educating and entertaining the public, the media has the onerous responsibility of watching over the public including the police. This function, though, should be devoid of recklessness.
Again, the book would have made more interesting and concise reading if the author had focused only on the theme of the book which borders on media reports and police image, but it veers off to what I can best describe as ‘irrelevant literary expedition’.
Nevertheless, the 160-page book, in spite of its literary deficiencies, unnecessary comments and zigzagged analyses that are often associated with budding writers – the book being the author’s first literary shot, leaves the readers with the assignment of exploring and discovering some facts about the Nigerian police, the mass media and Nigeria at large. The challenges are now yours.
By: Boye Salau
Arts/Literary
Unravelling Police Image Conundrum
Title: Media Reports And Police Image In Re-branding Nigeria
Author: Celestine Msunwi Dickson
Publisher: Pearl Publishers, Port Harcourt
Reviewer: Boye Salau
‘Police is your friend’. This is a hackneyed cliche that usually draws beer parlour jokes among many Nigerians. The homily has also continued to elicit both argumentative and derisive commentaries among scholars. Reasons for this are not far-fetched. The catchphrase is incongruous with the image of the Nigerian police.
From the era of IGP Sunday Adewusi in the 1980s to Tafa Balogun, to the present regime of Usman Alkali Baba, the Nigerian police has created a monstrous image that runs contrary to its establishment and principles. The wild wild West saga of 1983, the DCP Iyamu episode, the Tafa Balogun infamy and the #End SARS protests that rocked the country in 2020 are some of the infamous chapters in the history of the Nigerian police. With the ongoing drug peddling trial of a super cop turned villain, Abba Kyari, the wheel has come full circle.
The Transparent International (TI), in several of its reports, often describes the Nigerian Police as one of the worst harbingers of corrupt practices in the country. This unsalutary epithet has far-reaching impact on Nigeria’s panegyric as the pride of Africa.
But how did the police that was created to check corruption and fight criminality become the harbinger of crimes? How did an important institution such as the police become the scoff of the town? Why and how did the Nigerian police become the butt of jokes and ridicule? These are some of the conundrums that the ‘Media Reports and Police Image in Re-branding Nigeria’ tries to unravel.
Written some 12 years ago by a cop in support of late Professor Dora Akunyili’s Re-branding Nigeria project, the eight-chapter book tries to rationalize the inefficiencies of the Nigerian Police as well as interrogate the role of the mass media in the police enigma.
According to the author, “The recruits are poorly trained because the training facilities are grossly inadequate for such a large number of recruits” (Page 53).
He continues his justifications on page 55 by referring to a statement credited to the former Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Coomasie that “……. anytime a citizen becomes a public figure, his first official correspondence on assuming duty is to write the Inspector General of Police to ask for an orderly and policemen to guard his house … Everybody wants to use the police as a status symbol, yet the members of the organisation remain without accommodation, adequate remuneration, tools to work with, transport to patrol, effective communication and intelligence outfit to support their operation. “
For a man with a huge stake in the Nigerian police, these justifications are not unexpected. He, however, concedes that a significant number of policemen have lost their morale compass due to corrupt practices and utter depravity of humanity.
But while the author tries to project a high moral vibe for the police, he struggles to deflate the hypocritical self-righteousness of the media which he believes holds the torch to the image of the police and the country at large. He argues with greater effort that the negative image being suffered by the police was as a result of misinformation and misrepresentation by the mass media. How true is this assertion? This is where the real challenge lies in ambush for the book.
Needless to say that the media, just like many other institutions with the seething compost of corruption and other abuses, has been variously linked with many ugly episodes that question its ideological puritanism. In spite of its ugly side, the Nigerian Press is adjudged the most vibrant in Africa in terms of informing, educating and entertaining the public. It is, therefore, subjective for Dickson to draw a conclusion as he does on page 56 and 57 that the journalism industry in Nigeria is now left in the hands of quacks who habour hatred and bitterness for the police and whose mission is to misinform, misrepresent and mislead the public.
Is the mass media also responsible for illegal check-points mounted by the policemen across the country to extort money from the public? Was the criminal complicity of DSP Iyamu in the Lawrence Anini saga in 1980s and the ongoing drug peddling trial of Abba Kyari the creation of the media? How did the media contribute to the high level corruption that brought IGP Tafa Balogun from the stardom to the grass? These are some questions that weaken the author’s justifications for police inefficiency in Nigeria.
Nonetheless, Dickson demonstrates rare courage and patriotic zeal in handling his diagnosis of what I will call Nigeria’s unenviable image. The author recognises the might of the pen and argues brilliantly that the Nigerian media holds the key to the building of a new image for the police and, ipso facto, the country. He, therefore, charges the mass media practitioners to focus more on the good sides of the Nigerian society. I agree.
While it is right to assert that the Nigerian media should begin to temper national foibles and idiosyncrasies with something more noble and patriotic, the Nigerian society, especially the police, should also live above board and should not abuse the power of the gun or see itself as an instrument of oppression, coercion, repression, intimidation and exploitation.
Meanwhile, we will be playing to the gallery if the public sees the mass media as an image laundering agent or as a mere tool in the hands of government institutions. Beside its primary assignment of informing, educating and entertaining the public, the media has the onerous responsibility of watching over the public including the police. This function, though, should be devoid of recklessness.
Again, the book would have made more interesting and concise reading if the author had focused only on the theme of the book which borders on media reports and police image, but it veers off to what I can best describe as ‘irrelevant literary expedition’.
Nevertheless, the 160-page book, in spite of its literary deficiencies, unnecessary comments and zigzagged analyses that are often associated with budding writers – the book being the author’s first literary shot, leaves the readers with the assignment of exploring and discovering some facts about the Nigerian police, the mass media and Nigeria at large. The challenges are now yours.
By: Boye Salau
Social/Kiddies
Parenting And Adolescent Development
Next week, the attention of the world would focus on adolescents as the world will be marking the annual International Adolesence Week. A week dedicated for young people, their health, care providers, their teachers, their parents, their advocates and their communities to come together and celebrate with the ultimate goal of working out ways to improve healthy development, health safety and wellbeing of adolescents and young people.
The week which starts from 20th to 26th March, 2022 has its theme: “Transitions” from childhood to adulthood, physically and mentally from a pre-pandemic life into a life from dependence to independence.
It is important to begin to understand how to take care of children who are transiting to adolescents. The role of parents in the transition stage is very important. The parents apart from meeting the child’s basic needs of medical care, housing, education and food must in addition meet the child’s emotional and physical needs. Also, the parents are to provide encouragement, support and access to activities that would enable the child to master key developmental tasks.
The Rivers State Government in line with the global Adolescents Health Week celebration has planned activities to
celebrate the week with young people and parents.
According to the Adolescent Desk Officer of the State Ministry of Health, Wokoma Mbreba, activities planned would include organising an Adolescent and Youth Forum as well as a Parental Conference on the 21st and 24th of March, 2022 respectively.
Parenting can be the most rewarding work of adult life. Nothing brings more joy and pride than a happy, productive and loving child. However, each age and stage of child’s development has specific goals and tasks. For infants, it is to eat sleep and explore their world while for adolescents, it is to become their own person with their own group of friends.
Subsequently, adolescents need many skills in order to successfully achieve their goal of increased independence since some adolescents do not make this transition smoothly. Their movement toward independence can cause stress and grief for parents and families.
Meanwhile, some aspects of this rough transition are normal and while stressful should not alarm parents.
Starting early is the best way for parents to prepare for their child’s adolescence. Parents can prepare themselves and their child for a smoother transition and greater success in achieving the tasks of adolescent development by providing a stable, safe and living home environment. They can also create an atmosphere of honesty, mutual trust and respect with a culture of open communication at family meal times.
Developing a relationship that encourages your child to talk to you is important. Teaching responsibility for their belongings and yours, responsibility for household chores, the importance of accepting limits and the importance of thinking before acting are also ways that parents can utilize.
Though these are complex processes which would occur gradually and start during infancy, a teenager’s adolescent years will be less stressful when parents and child have worked together on the tasks throughout the child’s earlier development.
The ability to talk openly about problems is one of the most important aspects of the parent and child relationship. Developing this relationship and open communication takes time, persistence and understanding. The relationship develops gradually by spending time with their adolescents as schedules with afterschool activities, sports and jobs become busy during adolescent years.
Family meal times, sharing stories of parent’s adolescent outings, vacations and celebrations are important opportunities for parents to spend time with their adolescents. Parent should also try to spend some individual time with each child praising positive behaviours and talking about difficult or upsetting things. This relationship creates the foundation for talking with the child when struggles and conflicts emerge during adolescence.
For this year’s celebrations people for all ages are invited to enter a Transition College contest hosted by France. This international contest less than 25 and above or any team, create a visual representation of what “Transition “ means to you. It can be in any form of drawing, photographs, words or anything that you can display virtually. There are no limits. Your creation must be in jpg format to be submitted between 7-18 March 2022. Also complete the contest form, Scan and take a photo of your form in English, email your creation and contest form to info@internationaladolescenthealthweek.org by 18 March 2022.
By: Ibinabo Ogolo
Social/Kiddies
Youth Participation In Achieving Sustainable Development Goals
The World Youth Report on “Youth and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development “ prepared by the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UN DESA) examined the mutually supportive roles of the New agenda and current youth development efforts.
The report provided an insight into the role of young people in sustainable development in the context of the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and related frameworks,in particular, the Addis Ababa Action Agenda of the Third international Conference on Financing for Development and the World Programme of Action for Youth.
The adoption of the 2030 Agenda represented the culmination of an extensive three – year process involving Member States and Civil Society, including Youth Organizations, in the development of specific goals and targets, which marked the beginning of a 15 – year journey to achieve sustainable development in 2030.
Today, according to reports,there are 1.8 billion people between the ages of 10 – 24, which made them the largest generation of youth in history. Close to 90 percent of them live in developing countries, where they make up a large proportion of the population. Their numbers are expected to grow. Between 2015 and 2030 alone, about 1.9 billion young people are projected to turn 15 years old.
Connected to each other like never before, young people want to and are already contributing to the resilience of their communities all over the world, proposing innnovative solutions, driving social progress and inspiring political change. They are also agents of change, mobilizing to advance the Sustainable Development Goals to improve the lives of people and the health of the planet.
However, recent estimate of global poverty show that 689 million people in the world live on $1.90 per day (in extreme poverty ).
According to United Nations, 59 million children in sub – Saharan Africa work instead of going to school. Recently, Nigeria was declared as the poverty capital of the world with the major reason being endemic corruption, making people live in abject poverty, polluted environments and fear of loss of life and property.
For these causes, the sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)were adopted by United Nations in September 2015 to end extreme poverty, protect the planet and guarantee the security of lines and property by 2030.
Consequently, 82% of African countries have fully accepted the SDGs while 76% of countries have launched a formal process of actualizing it. According to SDGs dashboard, Nigeria ranks 43rd in Africa and 160th in the world in implementing the SDGs.
It is a known fact that Nigeria is home to one of the largest populations of youths in the world today. The median age of Nigerians is 17.9 years. This means most of the population are physically strong and mentally alert, that is open to new ideas, methods and processes. Therefore, the Nigrian youth can play a significant role in the implementation of the global goals as well as holding their government accountable.
Roles of youths and the Sustainable Development Goals actualisation include youths recognising that part of being young involves making sense of personal experiences and asking questions about the world around them . Youth have the capcity to identify and challenge existing power structures and barriers to change and to expose contradictions and biases.
Young people also have the power to act and moblise others, that is why youth activism is on the rise all over the world bolstered by broader connectivity and access to social media.
In addition to bringing fresh perspectives, young people often have direct knowledge of and insights into issues that are not accessible to adults making youth best understand the problems they face and how to offer new ideas and alternative solutions.
Outside the international development sector, few people are aware that world leaders have come to a historic, far-reaching agreement to improve the lives of people and the planet by 2030. In this, young people can be partners in communicating this development agenda to their peers and communities at the local level as well as across countries and regions. When young people are empowered with the knowledge of their rights and equiped with leadership skills,they can drive change in their communities and countries. Youth-led organisation networks in particular, should be supported and strengthened because they contribute to the development of civic leadership skills among young people especially marginalised youth.
As torch bearers of the 2030 Agenda, young people all over the world can help achieve the SDGs by getting involved and participating in local Non – Governmental Organizations (NGOs) which is a worth while way of supporting sustainable development efforts.
Young people can get involved in local politics. The engagement of young people in local politics is crucial to raising awareness of youth-related issues and demanding change.
Youths all over the world can join Youth Peace to help promote and maintain international peace and security in communities. Youth Peace is an In- led intiative that supports young people’s participation in peace-building. It recognises that Young people play active roles as agents of positive and constructive change and helps them achieve this. It is important that our youths learn about sustainable development. because it would encourage them to conserve and enhance their resource base by gradually changing the ways in which they develop and use technologies.
By: Ibinabo Ogolo with Agency Reports
Trending
-
Oil & Energy5 days ago
FG To Ensure IOCs Don’t Abandon Environmental Damages
-
Oil & Energy5 days ago
NLNG Gets New Deputy MD, To Assume Office, April 14
-
Oil & Energy5 days ago
Rehabilitation Of Refineries’ ll Expand Crude Oil Market – NPDC
-
Oil & Energy5 days ago
Nigeria Owes 3 yrs Arrears Contribution To IOPC Funds
-
Politics4 days ago
2023: I’ll Rule For Eight Years, Says Tinubu
-
Oil & Energy5 days ago
Ukraine War May Result In 1m Bpd In Local Oil Demand Shirtage
-
Business5 days ago
IGR, Critical To Grassroots Development – Institute
-
Business5 days ago
IMF Highlights Nigeria’s Failure In Export Diversification