Sports
Qatar 2022 Final Battle:NFF Awards Daar Communications Ticketing Rights
The Nigeria Football Federation yesterday publicly presented Daar Communications PLC (owners of Africa Independent Television and Raypower Radio) as the exclusive ticket rights holder for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 playoff battle between Nigeria and Ghana in Abuja on Tuesday, 29th March 2022.
At a press conference inside the NFF Secretariat in the Federal Capital, NFF General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi, said the Daar Communications bade for the right as part of its corporate social responsibility, and the NFF had accepted based on the Federation’s trust and confidence in the broadcast company.
“Since inception of its operations, Daar Communications has consistently shown remarkable love and support for the growth and development of Nigeria football. The ticketing rights awarded to Daar Communications PLC today is a reflection of our confidence in the organisation to raise the profile of the game and fill the stadium to the capacity approved by FIFA with passionate fans who will cheer the Super Eagles to victory and on to Qatar 2022.”
Responding, the Group Managing Director of Daar Communications, Mr Tony Anegbe Akiotu, said the Super Eagles need all the support they can get for this big match. This move is part of our own efforts to re-ignite the passion of Nigerians in the national team and Nigeria football generally.
Sports
Jekiri Basketball Challenge Holds In PH
The maiden edition of the Tonye Jekiri Basketball Challenge commenced on Wednesday, at the Rivers Hooper Basketball Court, in Port Harcourt.
The tournament tagged, “Time to Give Back” will see eight teams participating in the event and they will receive free branded and reservable basketball jerseys.
Speaking with sports journalists shortly after the opening game, coach of Soso Bob-Manuel Foundation, (SBMF), Noble Wechie said that, the tournament will help to encourage the young players.
He revealed that each time he heard of competition of that nature he used to be excited because he has personal interest in the development of the game at the grassroots level.
According to him, the tournament has the potentials to rapidly develop the game in the state, saying that it can also help the younger ones to reach their peak faster.
He commended the sponsor of the competition, Tonye Jekiri for remembering where he started the game.
“ It is a welcome development and I pray that it would not end here rather it will continue” Bobmanuel said.
By: Kiadum Edookor
Sports
NPFL Players Fault Eguavoen’s Team List Against Ghana
After being overlooked by Super Eagles head coach Austin Eguavoen for Nigeria’s World Cup play-off clash against Ghana, some players in the Nigeria Professional Football League have lamented being left out of the squad for the crucial qualifiers, The Tidesports source reports.
Eguavoen last Friday released the Eagles’ 32-man provisional squad to face Ghana for the World Cup play-off games later this month, with no single player from the Nigerian league listed.
It is not the first time the local league players have voiced their frustrations at being excluded from the national team. Erstwhile coach of the team, Gernot Rohr, did not hide his preference for overseas-based stars in over five years in charge of the side, but with the appointment of Eguavoen on interim basis in December, the NPFL stars were hoping for a change of fortunes.
However, the players were left disappointed once more after the list for the clash against the Black Stars was released and none of the home-based players were included.
“It is a very big issue because it is obvious that they do not regard the NPFL players. I see no reason why players from the league cannot be invited, even if it is just three,” MFM goalkeeper, Jerry Isaac, told The Tidesports.
“Let’s check other countries national teams, they usually have at least two or three home-based players, but the reverse is the case here. It is so unfair how they treat us and it bothers me because the message they are sending to us is that the league is just empowerment to help alleviate poverty.
“But the bad part is that they deceive us by coming to watch matches and yet they can not find any good player. We know we have good players that can make the team and that’s why we do not really get encouraged.”
Plateau United captain, Golbe Elisha, ruled the death of former Eagles coach, Stephen Keshi, saying he gave the local lads the chance to express themselves on the global scene.
“Since the death of Keshi, who was the last coach that gave the opportunity to NPFL players and the players represented us well; we have not had other coaches looking our way.
“The likes of Sunday Mba and others did well but now we do not get the opportunity because they seem to focus more on the players based abroad. That is not the best option because we have good players in the league.
“Even the goalkeeping department that we are having issues with, we have good ones in the league that can help solve the crisis. As a captain, I feel really bad and this does not speak well of our league.”
Akwa United’s Seth Mayi added, “Playing for the national team is something every player wants, but it is unfortunate that we do not really get the chance. I know we have very good players that can blend into the national team but we have not been invited and most of us feel bad about it.”
Another player from MFM Adebayo Alimi blamed the league’s standard on the players’ snub.
“I believe the snubbing of local-based players is based on the league, the coach watched some matches and he can’t say he has not seen a few players from the league who are good enough. I believe if given a chance we’ll give the foreign players a good fight for shirts.”
Sports
Akwa United To Appoint Dogo As New Manager
Following the exit of former boss, Kennedy Boboye, Akwa United are reportedly close to appointing Kabiru Dogo as their manager.
The Promise Keepers are yet to appoint a permanent manager since Boboye’s exit following a dismal start to their title defence.
Ali Jolomi was appointed as an interim coach and he has done a decent job leading the team to four wins in six outings.
However, the Promise Keepers are now keen to appoint a permanent successor to Boboye and Dogo has been touted as the first choice.
Tidesports source suggested that Akwa United’s management has contacted the former Sunshine Stars Coach and will open talks with his representatives in the coming days.
Dogo is currently managing Wikki Tourists, but he is open to the challenge and would be ready for the adventure.
