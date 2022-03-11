Rivers
PH Airport Set To Construct Mega Shopping Mall
The Regional Manager, South-South/South-East Airports, Mr. Felix Abinbumi, has said that the Port Harcourt International Airport is planning to start the construction of a mega shopping mall at the airport.
Mr. Abinbumi who disclosed this recently explained that this would generate huge revenue and be the first of its kind in the country as the management of the airport is making swift plans towards it.
He spoke of how operations at the domestic terminal has been steady but taking alot of passengers is a problem as a result of limited number of operating aircrafts arriving at a time.
In his words: “Domestic operations have been encouraging and tremendous. We are expecting same at the international terminal very soon.”
He revealed that location for the mall will not be a problem since there is a large empty expanse of land within the airport vicinity.
Abinbumi complained of the continuous encroachment on the land by people around the area consequently several letters have been written to the headquarters and dialogue is ongoing.
He added that operations moved slowly during the Covid-19 in 2020 and it remained a great challenge for the rest of the year but in 2021, activities took a turn for the better when the restrictions of movement was lifted.
The airport Manager equally mentioned that the airport is safe as there is a joint patrol team comprising of security personnels that help keep nuisance away from it’s vicinity.
Furthermore, he stated that the CCTV cameras in the airport is reviewed regularly by the Aviation Security (AVSEC) and due punishment is meted out on any culprit after withdrawing their On Duty Cards(ODC).
By: Precious Boms
Rivers
LG Boss Sues For Peace
The Chairman of Bonny Local Government Area of Rivers State, Hon. Anengi Barasua, has sued for peace in the area, stating that harmonious living environment promotes rapid deveploment.
She said Bonny has become a tourist centre and safe haven for business, consequently, peace should be given a chance.
Barasua said this, shortly after the commissioning of Bonny Consulate built by Nigeria Liquidfied Natural Gas (NLNG) in conjunction with Julius Berger, a project initiated by the Amanyanabo of Bonny Kingdom, King Edward Asimini Dappa Pepple.
According to her, the building will promote and preserve the culture of Bonny people.
“This high class edifice will promote culture and tourism, it will further make Bonny a centre of attraction, where people will like to visit at all times.
It is a good development initiated by our king, King Edward Asimini William.
I thank NLNG and Julius Berger for living up to expectations in their community help services,” Barasua said.
The LG boss used the opportunity to thank the governor of the state, Chief Nyesom Wike for giving women opportunity to serve in political offices.
“I want to say that the Governor stands for gender equality, a reason for which some women have been given the opportunity to become Chairmen or Vice Chairmen of LGAs.
“I want to say that Rivers women are proud of him and will continue to support him to the end.
“Over 22 vice chairmen in Rivers State, women councillors, commissioners and other female appointees is a clear indication that he believes in gender equality,” she stated.
By: Tonye Orabere
Rivers
Guber Hopeful Plans Digitalisation Of State Media Houses
Governorship hopeful and the National President, Community Reformed Youths Initiatives(CRYI), Engr Danagogo Taribo Wenike- Briggs, has said that digitalisation of all the state- owned media houses will top his 10-point agenda, if he clinches the office of the State Governor by next year.
Wenike-Briggs said this in an interview with newsmen in Port Harcourt yesterday.
He pointed out that full digitalisation of the state owned media houses will be useful in that, the whole world is now drifting towards digital economy and practice.
According to him, the state was already prepared for the business given the level of man power in the outfits.
He said that upon actualisation of the vision, that there may be no need of seeking Cable New work News (CNN), operators for special interviews and programmes by the state government.
The astute business tycoon maintained that the state-owned media houses have all The Necessary provisions to operate a full scale digital broadcasting.
I think it is about time we go digital in the area of news reporting and writing. We must join the rest of the world and benefit from the system “, he said.
He recalled that part of the decline of interest in print media practice was the semi-digital system in that sector.
The governorship hopeful was of the view that, if the print media , especially the state-owned goes digital, there will be a hot chase towards that area.
The CRYI boss, who revealed how he personally took profile of all the state- owned media houses, said that most of them are of a world class standard, apart from few areas that may be upgraded.
“I think the present government under Governor Nyesom Wike is doing well. That is why he needs a ‘digital man’ to succeed him. We must digitalise the state ,“ he said.
Earlier, he has called of Media practitioners in the state to ensure that they indulge in regular training and retraining for themselves in order to enable them compete with their equals around the globe.
By: King Onunwor
