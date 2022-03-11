Parenting And Adolescent Development 

Dance is a series of steps and movements of the body that match the speed and rhythm of a piece of music. Earliest findings have attributed the origins of ancient dances in old India or Egypt .However, Radcliffe-Brown in 1994 defined dance as a cultural practice and social ritual with a means of aesthetic pleasure which is good for establishing ties and specific structure in community.

According to Deanna Frazie,’’Life is a dance, you learn as you go. Sometimes you lead and sometimes you follow”. Top ten types of dance include Ballet,Tap Tap, Jazz, Modern, Lyrical, Hip Hop,Contemporary, Highland Dancing and Traditional Dance.

Over the years, youths have been inspired through dancing. This had led to local youths using dancing to inspire other youngsters. For instance, youths were inspired by the “King of Pop” Michael Jackson, artistic work as he stood out the most with his unique and interesting style. This inspired these young people to take a journey into dancing and travelling through communities in America using dance and creative arts in order to inspire and uplift the lives of cast down youths.

Here in Rivers State, Nigeria, a Rivers based dance group, Grace Factors which is into dancing also, but with a different mission of inspiring children, teenagers and youths and also evangelizing for the Kingdom of God.

Grace Factors,which started in March,2021 was formed from a non denominational fellowship-”The Inspired” -a christian fellowship.

The group is composed of seven members,six males and one female aged between 15 and 26 years. Speaking in an interview with The Tide, leader of the group, Mr Geoffrey Emmanuel, a private School Teacher said that the group was formed owing to the situation many youths have found themselves . Many of them are depressed because of the situation of things in the country.

”Last year, after a youth programme with the theme,”Ablaze” by a church in Port Harcourt, five of us came together to form Grace Factors. We dance at events.We are working hard on our dance and hope to start our own live programmes. We would also do video recording to inspire the young people through our dance ; he said . He further stated that they would communicate to the youths the emotionas from the dance which would change their attitudes towards being good citizens.

Another member of the group, Mr Promise Orolisen, a student of the department of Physics, Rivers State University, and a member of Christ Embassy Church joined the group after the youth programme last year.

According to him,” I got to know about the “inspiredprogramme through publicity and I attended and was blessed. At the end of the show, I met the leader of the group who Harcourt studying Physics/Electronics Technology was encouraged by the leader of the group to join them through his expressions at the programme.

According to Frank,” I love dancing. Dancing makes me feel inspired to feel among and be happy. It makes me forget worries. Dancing with the group does not affect my studies in any way because we do rehearsals during weekends. Saturday by 12 noon and Sunday by 3.00pm.

The only female in the group,Miss Esther Bobmanuel,a student of Rivers State University studying Business Education said,she joined the group because her uncle,who was the host of the youth programme “inspired” at the Baptist Church encouraged her to join the group.

She further stated that,dancing was her hobby.” I love dancing and this is an avenue to express my dancing skills to inspire and encourage other youths. I feel happy and fulfilled that I am actually doing what I want to do apart from academics. It is not affecting my academics. My parents know that I come for practise and they allow me to come . I’m sure our group with actualise the dream of wining souls for Christ . For good rhythm, we pick songs from Nigerian and foreign artistes and create our dance steps”, she added.

All over the world, dancing has been recognised as having the potentials of initiating positive changes, especially in the lives of youths.

Dancing is life itself says Havelock Ellis.

However, according to research findings, introducing dancing early in life to young people is very important. This could start by playing music to your baby during pregnancy. This act can help stimulate the baby’s brain and can start as early as five months before birth. Users have been reported feeling increased movement or “dancing” from their belly. Research also proves that babies are actually born with the act to move their bodies in response to music . Because of this, creating musical situations and encouraging then to dance is a wonderful way to help children and young people develop their personality and foster social interaction.

Dancing is very good for children and young people . The movement involved is a powerful brain development tool. Dancing has been proven to stimulate the vestibular receptors in the brain,which are nerve endings located in the inner ear. Almost any movement can stimulate the brain through these receptors and active vestibular systems helps set the foundation for all learning. Also, dancing at an early age helps children develop spatial awareness and learn more about their body’s movement abilities. This in addition would improve their hearts, lungs and bones and also increase their strength, stamina and flexibility.

The physical movements of dance have been shown to reduce levels of stress, anxiety and depression. This helps to elevate dopamine and endorphins, two neurotransmitters responsible for feelings of pleasure and happiness.

By: Ibinabo Ogolo