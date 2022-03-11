Social/Kiddies
Parenting And Adolescent Development
Next week, the attention of the world would focus on adolescents as the world will be marking the annual International Adolesence Week. A week dedicated for young people, their health, care providers, their teachers, their parents, their advocates and their communities to come together and celebrate with the ultimate goal of working out ways to improve healthy development, health safety and wellbeing of adolescents and young people.
The week which starts from 20th to 26th March, 2022 has its theme: “Transitions” from childhood to adulthood, physically and mentally from a pre-pandemic life into a life from dependence to independence.
It is important to begin to understand how to take care of children who are transiting to adolescents. The role of parents in the transition stage is very important. The parents apart from meeting the child’s basic needs of medical care, housing, education and food must in addition meet the child’s emotional and physical needs. Also, the parents are to provide encouragement, support and access to activities that would enable the child to master key developmental tasks.
The Rivers State Government in line with the global Adolescents Health Week celebration has planned activities to
celebrate the week with young people and parents.
According to the Adolescent Desk Officer of the State Ministry of Health, Wokoma Mbreba, activities planned would include organising an Adolescent and Youth Forum as well as a Parental Conference on the 21st and 24th of March, 2022 respectively.
Parenting can be the most rewarding work of adult life. Nothing brings more joy and pride than a happy, productive and loving child. However, each age and stage of child’s development has specific goals and tasks. For infants, it is to eat sleep and explore their world while for adolescents, it is to become their own person with their own group of friends.
Subsequently, adolescents need many skills in order to successfully achieve their goal of increased independence since some adolescents do not make this transition smoothly. Their movement toward independence can cause stress and grief for parents and families.
Meanwhile, some aspects of this rough transition are normal and while stressful should not alarm parents.
Starting early is the best way for parents to prepare for their child’s adolescence. Parents can prepare themselves and their child for a smoother transition and greater success in achieving the tasks of adolescent development by providing a stable, safe and living home environment. They can also create an atmosphere of honesty, mutual trust and respect with a culture of open communication at family meal times.
Developing a relationship that encourages your child to talk to you is important. Teaching responsibility for their belongings and yours, responsibility for household chores, the importance of accepting limits and the importance of thinking before acting are also ways that parents can utilize.
Though these are complex processes which would occur gradually and start during infancy, a teenager’s adolescent years will be less stressful when parents and child have worked together on the tasks throughout the child’s earlier development.
The ability to talk openly about problems is one of the most important aspects of the parent and child relationship. Developing this relationship and open communication takes time, persistence and understanding. The relationship develops gradually by spending time with their adolescents as schedules with afterschool activities, sports and jobs become busy during adolescent years.
Family meal times, sharing stories of parent’s adolescent outings, vacations and celebrations are important opportunities for parents to spend time with their adolescents. Parent should also try to spend some individual time with each child praising positive behaviours and talking about difficult or upsetting things. This relationship creates the foundation for talking with the child when struggles and conflicts emerge during adolescence.
For this year’s celebrations people for all ages are invited to enter a Transition College contest hosted by France. This international contest less than 25 and above or any team, create a visual representation of what “Transition “ means to you. It can be in any form of drawing, photographs, words or anything that you can display virtually. There are no limits. Your creation must be in jpg format to be submitted between 7-18 March 2022. Also complete the contest form, Scan and take a photo of your form in English, email your creation and contest form to info@internationaladolescenthealthweek.org by 18 March 2022.
By: Ibinabo Ogolo
Social/Kiddies
Parenting And Adolescent Development
Next week, the attention of the world would focus on adolescents as the world will be marking the annual International Adolesence Week. A week dedicated for young people, their health, care providers, their teachers, their parents, their advocates and their communities to come together and celebrate with the ultimate goal of working out ways to improve healthy development, health safety and wellbeing of adolescents and young people.
The week which starts from 20th to 26th March, 2022 has its theme: “Transitions” from childhood to adulthood, physically and mentally from a pre-pandemic life into a life from dependence to independence.
It is important to begin to understand how to take care of children who are transiting to adolescents. The role of parents in the transition stage is very important. The parents apart from meeting the child’s basic needs of medical care, housing, education and food must in addition meet the child’s emotional and physical needs. Also, the parents are to provide encouragement, support and access to activities that would enable the child to master key developmental tasks.
The Rivers State Government in line with the global Adolescents Health Week celebration has planned activities to
celebrate the week with young people and parents.
According to the Adolescent Desk Officer of the State Ministry of Health, Wokoma Mbreba, activities planned would include organising an Adolescent and Youth Forum as well as a Parental Conference on the 21st and 24th of March, 2022 respectively.
Parenting can be the most rewarding work of adult life. Nothing brings more joy and pride than a happy, productive and loving child. However, each age and stage of child’s development has specific goals and tasks. For infants, it is to eat sleep and explore their world while for adolescents, it is to become their own person with their own group of friends.
Subsequently, adolescents need many skills in order to successfully achieve their goal of increased independence since some adolescents do not make this transition smoothly. Their movement toward independence can cause stress and grief for parents and families.
Meanwhile, some aspects of this rough transition are normal and while stressful should not alarm parents.
Starting early is the best way for parents to prepare for their child’s adolescence. Parents can prepare themselves and their child for a smoother transition and greater success in achieving the tasks of adolescent development by providing a stable, safe and living home environment. They can also create an atmosphere of honesty, mutual trust and respect with a culture of open communication at family meal times.
Developing a relationship that encourages your child to talk to you is important. Teaching responsibility for their belongings and yours, responsibility for household chores, the importance of accepting limits and the importance of thinking before acting are also ways that parents can utilize.
Though these are complex processes which would occur gradually and start during infancy, a teenager’s adolescent years will be less stressful when parents and child have worked together on the tasks throughout the child’s earlier development.
The ability to talk openly about problems is one of the most important aspects of the parent and child relationship. Developing this relationship and open communication takes time, persistence and understanding. The relationship develops gradually by spending time with their adolescents as schedules with afterschool activities, sports and jobs become busy during adolescent years.
Family meal times, sharing stories of parent’s adolescent outings, vacations and celebrations are important opportunities for parents to spend time with their adolescents. Parent should also try to spend some individual time with each child praising positive behaviours and talking about difficult or upsetting things. This relationship creates the foundation for talking with the child when struggles and conflicts emerge during adolescence.
For this year’s celebrations people for all ages are invited to enter a Transition College contest hosted by France. This international contest less than 25 and above or any team, create a visual representation of what “Transition “ means to you. It can be in any form of drawing, photographs, words or anything that you can display virtually. There are no limits. Your creation must be in jpg format to be submitted between 7-18 March 2022. Also complete the contest form, Scan and take a photo of your form in English, email your creation and contest form to info@internationaladolescenthealthweek.org by 18 March 2022.
By: Ibinabo Ogolo
Social/Kiddies
Youth Participation In Achieving Sustainable Development Goals
The World Youth Report on “Youth and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development “ prepared by the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UN DESA) examined the mutually supportive roles of the New agenda and current youth development efforts.
The report provided an insight into the role of young people in sustainable development in the context of the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and related frameworks,in particular, the Addis Ababa Action Agenda of the Third international Conference on Financing for Development and the World Programme of Action for Youth.
The adoption of the 2030 Agenda represented the culmination of an extensive three – year process involving Member States and Civil Society, including Youth Organizations, in the development of specific goals and targets, which marked the beginning of a 15 – year journey to achieve sustainable development in 2030.
Today, according to reports,there are 1.8 billion people between the ages of 10 – 24, which made them the largest generation of youth in history. Close to 90 percent of them live in developing countries, where they make up a large proportion of the population. Their numbers are expected to grow. Between 2015 and 2030 alone, about 1.9 billion young people are projected to turn 15 years old.
Connected to each other like never before, young people want to and are already contributing to the resilience of their communities all over the world, proposing innnovative solutions, driving social progress and inspiring political change. They are also agents of change, mobilizing to advance the Sustainable Development Goals to improve the lives of people and the health of the planet.
However, recent estimate of global poverty show that 689 million people in the world live on $1.90 per day (in extreme poverty ).
According to United Nations, 59 million children in sub – Saharan Africa work instead of going to school. Recently, Nigeria was declared as the poverty capital of the world with the major reason being endemic corruption, making people live in abject poverty, polluted environments and fear of loss of life and property.
For these causes, the sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)were adopted by United Nations in September 2015 to end extreme poverty, protect the planet and guarantee the security of lines and property by 2030.
Consequently, 82% of African countries have fully accepted the SDGs while 76% of countries have launched a formal process of actualizing it. According to SDGs dashboard, Nigeria ranks 43rd in Africa and 160th in the world in implementing the SDGs.
It is a known fact that Nigeria is home to one of the largest populations of youths in the world today. The median age of Nigerians is 17.9 years. This means most of the population are physically strong and mentally alert, that is open to new ideas, methods and processes. Therefore, the Nigrian youth can play a significant role in the implementation of the global goals as well as holding their government accountable.
Roles of youths and the Sustainable Development Goals actualisation include youths recognising that part of being young involves making sense of personal experiences and asking questions about the world around them . Youth have the capcity to identify and challenge existing power structures and barriers to change and to expose contradictions and biases.
Young people also have the power to act and moblise others, that is why youth activism is on the rise all over the world bolstered by broader connectivity and access to social media.
In addition to bringing fresh perspectives, young people often have direct knowledge of and insights into issues that are not accessible to adults making youth best understand the problems they face and how to offer new ideas and alternative solutions.
Outside the international development sector, few people are aware that world leaders have come to a historic, far-reaching agreement to improve the lives of people and the planet by 2030. In this, young people can be partners in communicating this development agenda to their peers and communities at the local level as well as across countries and regions. When young people are empowered with the knowledge of their rights and equiped with leadership skills,they can drive change in their communities and countries. Youth-led organisation networks in particular, should be supported and strengthened because they contribute to the development of civic leadership skills among young people especially marginalised youth.
As torch bearers of the 2030 Agenda, young people all over the world can help achieve the SDGs by getting involved and participating in local Non – Governmental Organizations (NGOs) which is a worth while way of supporting sustainable development efforts.
Young people can get involved in local politics. The engagement of young people in local politics is crucial to raising awareness of youth-related issues and demanding change.
Youths all over the world can join Youth Peace to help promote and maintain international peace and security in communities. Youth Peace is an In- led intiative that supports young people’s participation in peace-building. It recognises that Young people play active roles as agents of positive and constructive change and helps them achieve this. It is important that our youths learn about sustainable development. because it would encourage them to conserve and enhance their resource base by gradually changing the ways in which they develop and use technologies.
By: Ibinabo Ogolo with Agency Reports
Social/Kiddies
‘We Use Dance To Inspire Youths Positively’
Dance is a series of steps and movements of the body that match the speed and rhythm of a piece of music. Earliest findings have attributed the origins of ancient dances in old India or Egypt .However, Radcliffe-Brown in 1994 defined dance as a cultural practice and social ritual with a means of aesthetic pleasure which is good for establishing ties and specific structure in community.
According to Deanna Frazie,’’Life is a dance, you learn as you go. Sometimes you lead and sometimes you follow”. Top ten types of dance include Ballet,Tap Tap, Jazz, Modern, Lyrical, Hip Hop,Contemporary, Highland Dancing and Traditional Dance.
Over the years, youths have been inspired through dancing. This had led to local youths using dancing to inspire other youngsters. For instance, youths were inspired by the “King of Pop” Michael Jackson, artistic work as he stood out the most with his unique and interesting style. This inspired these young people to take a journey into dancing and travelling through communities in America using dance and creative arts in order to inspire and uplift the lives of cast down youths.
Here in Rivers State, Nigeria, a Rivers based dance group, Grace Factors which is into dancing also, but with a different mission of inspiring children, teenagers and youths and also evangelizing for the Kingdom of God.
Grace Factors,which started in March,2021 was formed from a non denominational fellowship-”The Inspired” -a christian fellowship.
The group is composed of seven members,six males and one female aged between 15 and 26 years. Speaking in an interview with The Tide, leader of the group, Mr Geoffrey Emmanuel, a private School Teacher said that the group was formed owing to the situation many youths have found themselves . Many of them are depressed because of the situation of things in the country.
”Last year, after a youth programme with the theme,”Ablaze” by a church in Port Harcourt, five of us came together to form Grace Factors. We dance at events.We are working hard on our dance and hope to start our own live programmes. We would also do video recording to inspire the young people through our dance ; he said . He further stated that they would communicate to the youths the emotionas from the dance which would change their attitudes towards being good citizens.
Another member of the group, Mr Promise Orolisen, a student of the department of Physics, Rivers State University, and a member of Christ Embassy Church joined the group after the youth programme last year.
According to him,” I got to know about the “inspiredprogramme through publicity and I attended and was blessed. At the end of the show, I met the leader of the group who Harcourt studying Physics/Electronics Technology was encouraged by the leader of the group to join them through his expressions at the programme.
According to Frank,” I love dancing. Dancing makes me feel inspired to feel among and be happy. It makes me forget worries. Dancing with the group does not affect my studies in any way because we do rehearsals during weekends. Saturday by 12 noon and Sunday by 3.00pm.
The only female in the group,Miss Esther Bobmanuel,a student of Rivers State University studying Business Education said,she joined the group because her uncle,who was the host of the youth programme “inspired” at the Baptist Church encouraged her to join the group.
She further stated that,dancing was her hobby.” I love dancing and this is an avenue to express my dancing skills to inspire and encourage other youths. I feel happy and fulfilled that I am actually doing what I want to do apart from academics. It is not affecting my academics. My parents know that I come for practise and they allow me to come . I’m sure our group with actualise the dream of wining souls for Christ . For good rhythm, we pick songs from Nigerian and foreign artistes and create our dance steps”, she added.
All over the world, dancing has been recognised as having the potentials of initiating positive changes, especially in the lives of youths.
Dancing is life itself says Havelock Ellis.
However, according to research findings, introducing dancing early in life to young people is very important. This could start by playing music to your baby during pregnancy. This act can help stimulate the baby’s brain and can start as early as five months before birth. Users have been reported feeling increased movement or “dancing” from their belly. Research also proves that babies are actually born with the act to move their bodies in response to music . Because of this, creating musical situations and encouraging then to dance is a wonderful way to help children and young people develop their personality and foster social interaction.
Dancing is very good for children and young people . The movement involved is a powerful brain development tool. Dancing has been proven to stimulate the vestibular receptors in the brain,which are nerve endings located in the inner ear. Almost any movement can stimulate the brain through these receptors and active vestibular systems helps set the foundation for all learning. Also, dancing at an early age helps children develop spatial awareness and learn more about their body’s movement abilities. This in addition would improve their hearts, lungs and bones and also increase their strength, stamina and flexibility.
The physical movements of dance have been shown to reduce levels of stress, anxiety and depression. This helps to elevate dopamine and endorphins, two neurotransmitters responsible for feelings of pleasure and happiness.
By: Ibinabo Ogolo
Trending
-
Oil & Energy5 days ago
FG To Ensure IOCs Don’t Abandon Environmental Damages
-
Oil & Energy5 days ago
Rehabilitation Of Refineries’ ll Expand Crude Oil Market – NPDC
-
Oil & Energy5 days ago
NLNG Gets New Deputy MD, To Assume Office, April 14
-
Politics4 days ago
2023: I’ll Rule For Eight Years, Says Tinubu
-
Oil & Energy5 days ago
Nigeria Owes 3 yrs Arrears Contribution To IOPC Funds
-
Oil & Energy5 days ago
Ukraine War May Result In 1m Bpd In Local Oil Demand Shirtage
-
Business5 days ago
IGR, Critical To Grassroots Development – Institute
-
Business5 days ago
IMF Highlights Nigeria’s Failure In Export Diversification