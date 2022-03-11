OPM Set To Sponsor 50 Students On Scholarship In Cyprus

Buoyed by the compelling need to give the less privileged in the society, especially young people a sense of belonging and a brighter future, the Omega Power Ministries (OPM) has set machinery in motion to sponsor another set of 50 students on scholarship in universities in Cyprus.

The 50 lucky beneficiaries were selected at random, and are currently undertaking documentations, preparatory for the trip.

Among them are two former security guards of Chicken Republic, an eatery in Aba, Abia State, who were recently relieved of their duties for dancing on duty. Another lad, one Caleb, who highlighted the plight of the duo on social media, is also selected to accompany the Cyprus-bound young men and women on the trip to study Computer Science.

The General Overseer of OPM, Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, who gave this indication in an interview with newsmen in Port Harcourt, said the 50 selected students would be heading to Cyprus to study courses of their choice in various universities in the country.

He hinted that the church was targeting to sponsor 500 students on foreign scholarship this year, contending that the church spends millions of naira annually on such ventures.

According to him, over 2,000 students have so far benefitted from OPM’s foreign scholarship programmes and are either currently studying or working in several countries of the world.

Chinyere further disclosed that his recent trip abroad to enroll 15 other beneficiaries was successful, as a German company volunteered to partner with the church on its free school programme in Nigeria, and added that all the beneficiaries of the church’s foreign scholarship he visited during the trip in Dubai, Turkey and other countries were doing fine with their studies.

Commenting on the former security guards of Chicken Republic, who are billed to travel to Cyprus on scholarship, the General Overseer said he decided to include them in the programme because, going by their ages, they were too young to work as security guards instead of rather furthering their education.

He said it was not as if he was supporting workers who dance on duty instead of taking their jobs seriously but that the victims actually needed to go to school to improve themselves educationally.

It would be recalled that the duo, Mathew Precious Kelechi is 18 years old while his colleague, Johnson Ifeanyichukwu is 19 years old.

In an interview with The Tide, they thanked Apostle Chinyere for the gesture, and promised not to disappoint him.

The General Overseer urged the people of the world, particularly in the larger society to imbibe the spirit of always sharing little kindness.

The Tide gathered that Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, on Monday at his residence in Port Harcourt presented a cheque of N1 million to a young man, Charles Samuel for winning a monthly competition organised for those residing with the General Overseer.

Also, parents of beneficiaries of OPM scholarship in Turkey, among other members of the church, last Friday thronged the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa to welcome the General Overseer back home after spending three weeks abroad. They sang and danced while awaiting the arrival of the man of God.

By: Donatus Ebi