Governance’s About Developing People, Wike Declares
Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has re-echoed the fact that his desire in governance was about developing the people and giving them good standard of living.
Wike stated this during a courtesy visit by a delegation from the World Bank NG-CARES Programme Support Implementation Mission for the South-South States at the Government House, in Port Harcourt, last Wednesday.
Speaking through his Deputy, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo, Wike said, “This is another strategy that will help us to do more, for our people so we are committed to it and will ensure the project succeeds, we are ready to run with the vision looking at the three areas you have highlighted the downtrodden, the vulnerable, people who have suffered so much from the COVID-19 and also looking at food security and looking at enhancing our small enterprises to improve our business climate.”
The governor disclosed that at beginning of the COVID crises he made sure Rivers communities had enough food over the lockdown.
“A scheme was provided where food was delivered to all the LGAs and it involved the CDC, chairmen, religious leaders, traditional rulers, the women leaders, it was not a political thing, as it was meant for the vulnerable ones who were most impacted during the pandemic”, Wike said.
While expressing his eagerness to lift the people out of poverty and mitigate the effect of the pandemic, he also talked about food security.
“The cassava processing factory was commissioned to improve the business climate in the state and, of course, under our Ease of Doing Business Framework, and Policy we support our SMEs in other for them to maximally grow and encourage more investors to the state”, he further said.
In his response, the state Commissioner for Finance, Hon. Isaac Kamalu said the whole idea of the programme was to care for the vulnerable, orphans, and the low-income bracket of the society.
He said the programme would help enhance the capacity of our people, especially the business sector with respect to the micro and small-scale enterprises, adding that it was the World Bank’s response to the devastating effect of COVID-19.
Also speaking, the Special Protection Specialist, World Bank, NnennaOshagbemi said they were in the state for mission support for Nigeria COVID-19, Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus (NG–CARES).
She said, “It is a programme for results that we are using to support states with what they are doing to recover from the effect of COVID-19, especially as it is related to the socio-economic effect of the crisis that happened, and Rivers State is part of the states that has become eligible to be part of this programme.”
Fuel Scarcity, FG’s Tactic Towards Price Increase, HURIWA Alleges
Civil rights advocacy group, Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has said the fuel scarcity experienced in parts of the country was tactical way of making Nigerians accept an increase in fuel price.
Lambasting President Muhammadu Buhari, the group said “government is apparently satisfied with the extortion by fuel markers at filling stations, with some selling Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) for as high as N500 per litre to desperate motorists and Nigerians whose lives and businesses depend on petrol – either for their vehicles or for generating sets to power their businesses.”
HURIWA said it was unfortunate that for about two months now, the “fuel crisis caused by the criminal importation and distribution of dirty petrol has not abated despite the monopoly of the state-owned Nigerian National Petroleum Company.”
The group, in a statement by its National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, yesterday, recalled that the All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government in January, 2022, after overwhelming public outcry, said it had suspended the planned petrol subsidy removal expected to kick off by June this year.
“Just days after, adulterated petrol hit the distribution channels in the country, making petrol to consequently be in short supply. For about two months, long, snake-like queues have dotted filling stations all over the country with attendant spike in transport fares and inflation on goods and services, making life unbearably hard for Nigerians,” HURIWA said.
The group said, “It is very unfortunate that despite the months-long queues and scarcity, the same NNPC officials under whose watch the scandal happened are the same persons grandstanding and purporting to be solving the gigantic problem they created. One report said NNPC requires N201billion to clean up its mess.
“The president, who doubles as the minister of petroleum resources should have sacked all executives at NNPC by now for blatant failure. Buhari himself should shamefully resign his strategic portfolio and appoint a competent fellow. The present moribund refineries seven years into Buhari’s tenure is also shameful and the cause of the current hardship.
“It is curious that days after announcing that it had suspended the planned petrol subsidy removal, adulterated fuel hit the country and petrol scarcity followed. HURIWA strongly believe that the whole charade is a tactical way of blackmailing Nigerians to accept fuel price adjustment by government. The fuel queues have been perennial and dangerous scenarios have been seen with young boys everywhere wielding jerry cans of fuel that poses heavy risks to the lives of Nigerians.
“The corruption in the administration of fuel subsidy since Muhammadu Buhari came is one of the major reasons for the humongous amount spent as subsidy without accountability. Nigerians must take steps to compel the government to end the fuel scarcity by staging civil disobedience acts such as blocking federal and state government houses with their cars instead of waiting endlessly in filling stations for fuel. The failure of Nigerians to opt for civil disobedience and protests is the cause of the deterioration of the economic crises in Nigeria, including widening spectre of corruption by government officials.
“Nigerians must take their destinies into their hands and wrestle it from the fist of corrupt and selfish politicians. With high costs of living, ballooning poverty, unemployment of youths that has led to irregular migration, it is high time Nigerians take their fate into their hands and use legitimate and constitutional means to force the hands of government to change the negative policies inflicting pains on Nigerians.”
Dust Your Voter’s Card, Vote Out APC, Wike Urges Women
The Rivers State Chief Executive, Chief Nyesom Wike has urged Nigerian women to dust their voter’s cards and vote out the All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government in Nigeria.
Wike stated this while receiving scores of APC decampees into the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the Rumueme Civic Centre, in Port Harcourt, yesterday.
Represented by his Deputy, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo, the governor assured them that they were welcome back to their home, into the umbrella, under which they would be secured and have stomach infrastructure with a leader where everyone’s face would be shining.
Wike, who congratulated women on the International Women’s Day celebration, said “it is unfortunate that we have a government at the centre, which has refused to recognise the role of women”.
He said “the government has despised women to a point that five gender bills were wiped off, because there was no internal democracy in them, adding that these people came together because they were hungry for power, they did not come with a plan to make this nation greater.
“All the promises they made they have kept none, but with us, it is a promise made promise fulfilled. Our women should dust their voter’s cards and vote them out because they do not have any good intentions there is no internal democracy with them, ordinary congress they cannot organize, confusion everywhere, if a party cannot conduct congress, how can they lead”, the governor stressed.
Wike assured the decampees, that they would be recognised in the PDP and would be given their rightful positions to play their role, stressing that the umbrella was big enough to contain everybody.
The governor, who stressed that the development of the state under his watch was unparalleled, said all the PDP-led states were passionate about their people, and were all grassroots developers, noting that in terms of infrastructure, there were projects in all the 23 local government areas of the state.
Earlier, the State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Amb Desmond Akawor, while welcoming the decampees, said a lot of the returnees had strayed into the APC with all sorts of deceit, and the empty promises made by the APC, in 2015.
He said that having seen the development strides of Wike in the state, the returnees decided to abandon the sinking APC ship and embrace the Peoples Democratic Party.
According to the chairman, the recent move by the government in power, through the legislative arm, has relegated women into the background, noting that Nigerian women have taken a decision never to allow the APC to govern the country again.
Responding on behalf of the decampees, the immediate past APC State Treasurer, Mr. Owhor Friday, said their decision to return to the PDP, was inspired by the blazing performance of Wike in various sectors of the state, adding that they were proud to be associated with his good works for Rivers State.
