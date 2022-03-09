Issues
Why Rivers Schools Need Blended Learning Approach
Generally, Public Affairs Management is an institutional arrangement to solve societal problems and challenges. It is government’s response to social issues. In other words, public affairs management is geared towards solving issues affecting the wider spectrum of society as against smaller segments.
Thus, public policy is a set of actions government decides to take in approaching a problem that affects society or a segment of society as against an individual.
When it comes to public policy, doing the right thing is more important than doing it for the right reason, and the best way to get people to do what is right collectively is to make it the best thing for them to do.
Surprisingly, the biggest challenge in this regard is to know and accept when and how the world has changed. Indeed, the world is changing, and changing very fast.
What this means is that teachers, as a critical segment of public affairs management, must know and accept the reality that with the invasion of COVID-19 pandemic upon our land surprisingly coupled with the visible technological advancements dotting the socio-political and economic landscapes of the times and seasons, the learning approach is bound to change.
Never in history, at least from World War II, have so many countries shut down schools and educational institutions for the same reason and about the same time.
This unexpected scenario compelled educators worldwide to think of the need to rethink how this generation and, indeed, future generations can be educated. Necessity, they say, is the mother of invention. Ironically, this might just be the disruption that the education sector needed to get stakeholders to rethink how to educate and the best approach needed in learning crisis management and to better prepare the younger generation for the future.
In fact, according to World Economic Forum Report 2020, 65% of primary school children today will be working in job types that do not exist yet. In other words, with the reality on the ground, teachers in Rivers State and, indeed, in Nigeria are expected to catch up with the technological in-roads or milestone in the education sector around our clime.
Realising that schooling does not always lead to learning except pragmatic and appropriate learning approach and public policy actions are taken, the State Ministry of Education issued a policy directive to all teachers in the state to adopt the blended learning approach as the schools resume for the second term as much as necessary.
Faced with the global learning crisis in the education sector, doing nothing in the public domain allows much more to be done in the real world. Obviously, this directive is thus a policy action aimed at giving direction in solving an educational challenge confronting society.
With the over 280 public senior secondary schools in Rivers State, over 300 public junior secondary schools, and about 1,000 public primary schools, the school system require a strict compliance to global best practices in creating learning and consistent and clear demonstration of strategic leadership in public policy initiation and implementation.
This is commendable and forthright. Faced with several inequalities, the support for other alternative learning approaches remains the only pragmatic step to take to lessen the already existing inequalities to ensure learning continuity.
But the truth is the effectiveness of the learning strategies to be deployed is mainly determined by the level of preparedness of stakeholders.
Faced with this stack reality, the blended approach appears to be the available best option for system actors.
It is believed that the mixture of different teaching methods leads to better results, leading to both personalised and collaborative learning with clear goals-set for students and regular feedback obtained.
The post-COVID-19 outlook maybe bleak, especially in the midst of obvious education technology and infrastructural deficiency both at home and in the public domain, the current crisis presents an opportunity to rethink our perception on how to ensure learning.
This is the reason one sees the Ministry of Education directives to schools in Rivers State to adopt the blended approach in teaching and learning as a wise counselling.
Blended learning is a combination of face-to-face, traditional learning and online e-learning in a complimentary manner. It is the combination of offline and online learning in teaching curriculum content.
Blended learning approach which is also referred to as hybrid learning takes different forms. It could be deployed on rare occasions or adopted as a primary teaching method to deliver on curriculum content.
However, the best in blended learning is achieved only when students work in a collaborative setting; sharing information to enrich learning backed up with interactive, face to face class activities supervised or facilitated by the teacher.
Blended learning approach therefore allows learners to utilize the opportunity to learn face to face and online, using different available digital platforms.
The truth is, being able to learn independently and participate face-to-face in the class is not only empowering and enduring, but also motivating to mould a functional citizenship base prepared for the future.
It must be made clear that teachers and available educational applications, platforms, resources and there effective deployment by system actors only aimed at facilitating student learning. Thus student learning is paramount and a responsibility of the school system.
Teachers, as critical stakeholders, hold the hope of the student under them need more support. Besides, a mandatory assessment system is needed to ensure that students are actually learning and teachers are actually also performing their roles as facilitators of learning.
To ensure the continuity of learning during and post-COVID-19 pandemic, system actors must come to terms with the reality that how students live is not how students learn. There should be a marriage between how teachers teach and how students live to create learning both in the classroom or elsewhere.
Consequently, it is the process of learning not the content of learning that addresses not only the 3Rs but also the 21st century learning skills.
It should be noted that it is not about learning how to use technology or even teaching with technology, it is about adopting constructive use of available technology to create learning and how we teach. (Teaching them to explore and question themselves).
Besides, the adoption of the blended learning approach is to appropriately justify the fact that learning is majorly environmentally influenced. It is locally sourced but globally impacted. It is beginning from the known to the unknown.
Therefore, Rivers State as the Treasure Base of the Nation and the hub of Nigeria’s oil and gas economy is poised to ensure that learning and learning activities must not only be focused to gain competitive advantage, but also take the lead to appropriately create the right conditions for functional and sustainable future.
It is against this background that one sees the call for the adoption of the blended learning appropriate as timing, needful and a step in the right direction.
By: Emmanuel Kaldick-Jamabo
Dr Kaldick-Jamabo is a public affairs analyst in Port Harcourt.
Curbing Irregular Migration, Sex Slavery In Africa
Data made available by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), showed that between January and May2021, 29,000 people of sub-Saharan African origin went to Europe through the Central Mediterranean route, mainly in search of greener pastures.
Unfortunately, their fate is uncertain, as they may end up as sex slaves, victims of organ theft, among others. Most of the irregular migrants were not aware of dangers ahead.
Aside those who ‘successfully’ made it, over 761 others died in the quest to cross, about 13,000 were pushed back by the Libyan Coast Guard, while thousands of others are languishing in detention facilities.
However, the tale is not only bleak in Europe, irregular migrants within Africa also suffer similar fate of forced labour and sex slavery.
According to a 2018 report by the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), there were over 20,000 Nigerian girls working as sex slaves in Mali.
According to Frantz Celestin, chief of mission, IOM Nigeria, migration to Europe is mostly captured in the media space whereas a higher number of migrants remain within Africa.
“Most people look at the media report of migrants trying to get across to Europe, but the fact is that the vast majority of migrants who decide to move from one place of habitual residence, they decide to do so within the African continent.
“In fact, less than five per cent of those on the move go to Europe, the vast majority of them stay within the continent.
“If you look at ECOWAS citizens, more than 90 per cent of them stay within the ECOWAS space.
“Giving the number of people on the move and knowing how vulnerable people tend to be if they are migrating irregularly, the chances of them being trafficked or abused during their journey is quite high.
“So, if so many people are moving within the ECOWAS space, it is safe to conclude that a lot of them are being trafficked with the ECOWAS space,” he said.
He said that from the study which had been carried out by the IOM, Mali remained top of the list of locations for Nigerian girls trafficked within Africa.
“If we know all of these and if ECOWAS tends to reason that there might be a lot of women trafficked within its space, what do we do?
“It is to make sure we understand the pattern, look at the trends, see where they are going – and Mali has quite a number of young Nigerian women as sex workers in the Gold Mine District.
“So if I were to say, given the numbers that we have seen, Mali is the number one destination in West Africa for Nigerian women who were trafficked.
“But there are trafficking going on throughout the ECOWAS space.’’
Celestin who interacted with the media recently to advance the activities of the UN agency, pointed out that a sizeable number of the 29,000 persons who made it to Europe were Nigerians.
The IOM chief who did not give specific figures pointed out that in spite of its campaign and sensitisation across Nigeria, many still opt to move as they are driven by many factors that must be addressed.
Celestin said that “the drivers could be conflict, social-economic pressures, population pressures, it could be disasters, climate induce phenomenon and we have seen quite a number of them with the severity and frequency going up and up.
“There are a lot of push factors out there and we only see that they are increasing.
“So how do we step forward to mitigate the number of people migrating as well as the level of suffering we see in that process.?
“It is not going to stop unless the drivers are removed or mitigated, and these drivers are hardship, conflict, disasters and the fact that we have more people looking for work and a lot of people underemployed.
“So the combination of unemployment and under employment will definitely push people forward.
“You can tell them as much as you want, but if you don’t find something to keep them in place, they will migrate.
“All of the work that we do is to prevent, reduce and address the drivers of migration,” he said.
Celestin however clarified that the work of IOM was not to discourage migration, as he insists that it is necessary for migration to take place, stressing that the import was for migration to be done the right way.
It is perhaps in its bid to drive home the message of migration across Nigeria that the IOM had continually sought partnerships with the Nigerian media.
At one of such dialogue held recently in Abuja, Celestin appealed to the media, as indispensable partners to help in getting the right message of migration across Nigeria.
“IOM would like to use this dialogue to facilitate your direct involvement in the dissemination of credible information on migration in support of its efforts to ensure orderly, dignified, and safe migration.
“Maintaining good media relation is indispensable and contribute to IOM’s daily work.
“IOM will continue to work with you to shed light on the plight of the people, and the often-hidden opportunities that arise from migration.
“Governments, migrants, potential migrants, and average citizens are much more likely to hear about IOM’s work through the media than through official reports.
“The role of media in achieving IOM’s objectives is crucial. Hence, the need for information flow built on cordial relationship between media outlets and IOM Nigeria.
“IOM is committed to working with journalists who will act as conduits of the organisation’s message,” he said.
Stakeholders believe that the ultimate solution to irregular migration lies in mitigating the drivers of migration, which will in turn mitigate trafficking, sex slavery, organ theft, among others.
Celestin believes that the $150 billion trafficking industry which has been identified to have high yields and low risks to the perpetrators, can only end with concerted efforts.
With specific reference to Africa, he said: “What is required is a coordinated response by all the member states and what we would call proper guidance by ECOWAS to effectively identify these networks and disrupt their criminal activity.
“What we are going to do is to systematically create bilateral relationships with these governments.
“Last month, IOM Nigeria and IOM Niger had a 10-day conference where we were with NAPTIP and immigration officials from Nigeria and their counterpart in Niger.
“We brought them together to get these two agencies, Nigeria Immigration Service on the border part controlling who is going and then NAPTIP and their counterpart in Niger to coordinate and share information to disrupt these networks that are putting people in bondage and selling them as cattle and abusing them.
“So coordinated efforts, bilateral relationship and sharing of information are extremely important in stemming the flow of people and preventing these criminals from using people as commodity.
“No agency, no country, no one person can do it by him or herself, it requires a whole lot of society approach, a coordinated approach and putting the necessary mechanism in place to get this done.
“IOM is a solid partner; we offer our support to our member states, to the governments and support direct assistance to those who have been victimised by these criminals,” he said.
Indeed, it remains an arduous task to convince people to stay back in their home countries rather that migrate irregularly, especially when hunger, unemployment and insecurity continue unabated.
It is thus a clarion call for governments, particularly in Africa, to live up to their responsibilities, take advantage of their human and material resources and harness such for the betterment of their people.
In the words of an economist, Amarachukwu Nwosu, “Africa has more than the potential needed to be better than Europe and America. That potential should be harnessed.
By: Ifeanyi Nwoko
Nwoko writes for News Agency of Nigeria.
Dakuku Peterside’s Petty Obsession With Governor Wike
Our attention has been drawn to the latest offering by Dakuku Peterside in the public space, titled: “Wike Seizing, Dashing Off Rivers’ Property To Friends, Cronies.”
One cannot help but wonder, not for the umpteenth time, how low, petty, jaundiced and begrudgingly spiteful Mr. Peterside has sunk, in his unbridled obsession to discredit Governor Nyesom Wike.
His latest rant not only reeks of resentful bitterness and acrimonious slander, but has dangerously crossed the line of decency into primitive maliciousness, unbecoming of a man of his supposed intelligence and claimed academic status.
From puerile and unsubstantiated allegations of seizing property and dashing them to his friends and cronies, Dakuku Peterside betrays his shallow pettiness by crudely attempting a graphically salacious, yet tasteless description of a functional and operational building, located in the very heart of a throbbing capital city like Port Harcourt, in line with the urban renewal initiatives of the Governor Wike administration, which is transforming Port Harcourt in particular, into a capital city of picturesque beauty.
For the avoidance of doubt and with sincere apologies for repetition, we wish to appeal to the patience of those who may rightly recall that we have explained and cleared the air on the recovery of properties, especially in previous rejoinders to this same Dakuku.
We want to state again categorically that the Rivers State Executive Council took the decision to recover dilapidated government quarters from civil servants and illegal occupants within Old and New Government Residential Area (GRA), Port Harcourt and reallocate them to competent private individuals.
A task force was properly constituted by the Rivers State Government to carry out this mandate and the findings of the task force revealed that some of these properties were fraudulently acquired by retired civil servants through dubious processes of allocation and sale and some others also fell into utter deterioration due to the abject neglect and lack of maintenance by the occupants.
The properties were totally in uninhabitable condition and many were converted into commercial and business uses; in some cases, they were even subleted to private tenants, and some of these tenants used the premises for poultries, fish ponds, barbing saloons, and other unauthorised activities.
The Task Force also discovered that some of these properties were found to be under illegal occupants by non-civil servants, some of whom were even non-indigenes. This therefore, necessitated the recovery of these properties as part of government’s urban renewal programme.
The Task Force accorded the people the right to follow due process, even though some folks stubbornly toed the ill advised path of non-compliance, which had its well spelt out penalty. Notices were duly served in addition to series of meetings so that nobody was taken unawares.
The civil servant-occupants, who were affected by the recovery, contrary to the lies and misinformation by Dakuku Peterside, now have alternative private properties through financial support provided by the State Government. They are very comfortable in their new residences; a situation which would have been near impossible for them to accomplish at the time, on their civil service emoluments.
The recovery of these properties and their subsequent reallocation have been properly articulated as part of the first phase of the ongoing urban renewal programme of the Rivers State Government within the Old and New GRA, Port Harcourt, which is proceeding nicely with scheduled compliance.
So it completely beats the imagination to identify where Dakuku Peterside came up with the hallucination that people were ‘ejected in a ridiculous and undignified manner’ and the misleading rumour that the Governor had cornered no fewer than 400 houses for himself and his cronies and then sold-off at ridiculous market value to his friends and cronies.
Again, we have consistently declared that Dakuku Peterside does not live in his village, Opobo, the capital city Port Harcourt, or anywhere within and around the capital city territory, otherwise he would have been a little bit more circumspect and less flippant before describing Rumuepirikom, a bustling, thriving modern community, located in the very heart of the state, as a “Village.”
Governor Wike, unlike some past leaders in the State, who took Rivers wealth to build mansions in Abuja and develop other specific parts of the country, ostensibly to curry favour, is proudly and patriotically building at home, developing Rivers State and transforming the state capital into a beffiting metropolitan hub.
The urban renewal programme encompasses the entire state capital area, including Rumueprikom. By the way, if Governor Wike does not build his own house in his community, is it in a foreign land that he will go and build it?
Charity, they say, begins at home and the infrastructural legacies Governor Wike is setting down, especially the amazing, breathtaking flyovers, the state of the art unity roads and expressways and indeed the modern markets, the medical and academic establishments, amongst other excellent infrastructures both in the capital city and across the state, will remain in Rivers State and will continue to be used and utilised by Rivers people, long after his tenure would have ended.
Governor Wike has even hinted that as his administration gradually winds down, he would be spending quite a bit more time in his country home, interacting and fraternising more with his people and carrying out his usual on the spot inspections of the projects that are still ongoing in the capital territory and across the state, to ensure their completion on schedule.
This is in line with his pledge that he will not leave any uncompleted project behind for his successor.
That indeed is the hallmark of a visionary leader who is building in the present for the challenges of the future, unlike some leaders whose legacies ended in the past.
By: Paulinus Nsirim
Nsirim is the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Rivers State
