Politics
IWD: PLAC Urges NASS To Revisit Gender Bills
Policy and Legal Advocacy Centre (PLAC) has called on the National Assembly to re-introduce the Bill to Provide for Special Seats for Women in the National and State Houses of Assembly.
Executive Director PLAC, Clement Nwankwo, made the call in a statement as the Centre joined women in Nigeria and the rest of the world to commemorate International Women’s Day (IWD) 2022.
Nwankwo said that the reintroduction of the bill should be with a view to passing same before the end of the 9th Assembly.
According to him, this year’s IWD celebration is themed #BreakTheBias#, adding that the theme is apt considering ongoing experiences of Nigerian women with gender bias in communities, workplaces, and decision-making spaces.
He said that ‘#BreakTheBias#’ is a clarion call to governments, institutions, individuals, and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) to take pro-active measures to achieve gender parity.
“The sub-theme for this year’s celebration – “gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow” recognises and celebrates women and girls who are at the forefront of climate change adaptation and response; honours their leadership and contribution towards a sustainable future.
“PLAC joins in calling for an end to bias, prejudice and stereotypes that prevent women from achieving their potential and ascending to key decision-making structures.
“The recent decision of the National Assembly to reject the key Constitution amendment bill aimed at creating special seats for women in the National and State Houses of Assembly, re-enforces the need to continue to press on the government.
“This is for it to take significant actions towards full participation and equal leadership opportunities for women at all levels of decision making in Nigeria.’’
Nwankwo said that with continued women exclusion from these structures, a sustainable future cannot be guaranteed for Nigeria and the world indeed.
He said that it was worthy to note that Nigeria was part of 196 countries that signed the Paris Accord in 2015 to address climate change.
He added that women worldwide and especially in Nigeria, were struggling for inclusion in high level decision making and governance spaces.
“At PLAC, we believe a sustainable future requires gender balance today.
“We therefore remain committed to women inclusion and gender equality and stand firm in our commitment to advocate for policies and reforms that would break the bias against women in political leadership positions,’’he said
Nwankwo said that PLAC commended and congratulated Nigerian women who have been resilient in the struggle to break the constitutional, political, social, religious, and cultural biases against them.
He called on men, husbands, fathers, and sons to join the movement to #BreakTheBias by projecting women in their communities, workplaces, in politics, the legislature and indeed every sector.
According to him, the country desired would only be actualised when people worked together to #BreakTheBias.
Politics
Anyim Decries Rejection Of Gender-Related Bills
Former Senate President, Pius Anyim, has expressed dissatisfaction over the rejection of the women/gender-related bills at the constitution amendments hearings of the National Assembly. In a statement, the former Senate President stated that the demands by Nigeria women were in order and should be respected if the country would make formidable progress in nation-building.His words, “Without inclusiveness, we will not make the desired progress in our efforts at nation building.”
On matters that are critical to the peace, development and harmony of the country, including giving women a sense of worth, belongings and confidence and inclusiveness, we must look beyond processes and procedures and take actions and decisions that will engender stability and progress in the society.”With an estimated population of over 104million, 49.32percent of the population 2021 estimate, Nigeria women have only 29 out of the 469 members of the Nigerian National Assembly.”
This is grossly inadequate to represent the views and put the voices of women on the table when dealing with national issues, especially as they affect women and children.”
The matter of gender balance and women inclusiveness in governance is one area we must resolve by deliberate actions and policies.”I understand that the normal legislative processes were duly followed and the outcome was that the bills did not receive the required number of votes for their passage. It is very unfortunate that those bills were rejected.”
I stand strongly with women on their demand for a more equitable and fair representation in government at all levels.”For development and stability, the National Assembly as a matter of urgent national importance, needs to revisit the rejected women/gender related bills to give our women the confidence and sense of belonging they require to continue to serve our country and humanity’, he said.
Politics
Carrying Guns In N’Delta, Highest Form Of Stupidity-Cleric
Pastor David Ibiyeomie of the Salvation Ministries, Port Harcourt, says carrying guns by youths in Niger Delta is the highest form of stupidity.
Ibiyeomie, in a sermon, said the people in Niger Delta could have the contract they wanted if they would have faith in God.
“That contract, you can have it, step up and move and say I want the Oil well, are you aware that one of the biggest oil companies in Nigeria is folding up to leave Niger Delta?
“I won’t call the name of the Oil company, they want to leave Niger Delta as a whole, the biggest oil industry, so who will they give the well to?
“Uncircumcised people can’t take the well. Listen, it is not carrying guns, it is carrying God. Take a step of faith. They may not like it, but I will keep saying it, carrying gun in Niger Delta is the highest form of stupidity, because since they have been carrying guns, they have not given them one oil well,” he said.
Ibiyeomie added that with all the militancy, not one oil well had been given to Niger Delta people, lamenting that they are now kidnapping themselves, as they are tired.
“With all the militancy, not one oil well has been given to Niger Delta people, rather they are tired, they are now kidnapping themselves. Have they kidnapped anybody in Abuja? No! It’s the same Ijaw people, yet you’re killing yourselves. So, stop the gun, believe the prophecy of the men of God,” Ibiyeomie said in a transcript by Church Gist.
He added that “Everything God has said in the Bible, you have to take a step of faith. The thing you’re afraid of is waiting for you to take a step of faith, you think it’s too big to be the President of Nigeria? Take a step of faith, the people who are going there, they don’t have two heads.”
Politics
Ortom To Run For Senate 1n 2023
After months of speculations, Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has finally told his people that he will run for the Senate in the 2023 general elections.
Ortom, who made this known during a town hall meeting on Sunday at his Nzorov Constituency of the state, said he arrived at the decision following a series of consultations with his kinsmen who pleaded with him to consider running for the Senate at the end of his tenure as governor.
Since the return of democracy in the country, a number of governors had contested for the Senate, after the expiration of their tenures as governors. This has made many political watchers tag the upper legislature as a retirement house for Nigerian governors.
Making his intention known on Sunday, Ortom added that he chose the town hall meeting which had prominent traditional, religious, political and youth leaders in attendance, to seek their blessings and endorsement of his ambition to contest for the Benue North-West senatorial seat which is currently occupied by Senator Emmanuel Orker Jev.
While addressing the gathering, Ortom informed his kinsmen that he had finally been convinced that God was in support of his ambition.
While responding on behalf of other traditional rulers, the district head of Nzorov, Chief Gwatse Akaahena, endorsed Ortom and affirmed their support for the governor to go ahead and run for the Senate.
Trending
-
Oil & Energy3 days ago
FG To Ensure IOCs Don’t Abandon Environmental Damages
-
Politics3 days ago
2023: I’ll Rule For Eight Years, Says Tinubu
-
Oil & Energy3 days ago
NLNG Gets New Deputy MD, To Assume Office, April 14
-
Oil & Energy3 days ago
Nigeria Owes 3 yrs Arrears Contribution To IOPC Funds
-
Oil & Energy3 days ago
Rehabilitation Of Refineries’ ll Expand Crude Oil Market – NPDC
-
Oil & Energy3 days ago
Ukraine War May Result In 1m Bpd In Local Oil Demand Shirtage
-
Business3 days ago
IMF Highlights Nigeria’s Failure In Export Diversification
-
Business3 days ago
IGR, Critical To Grassroots Development – Institute