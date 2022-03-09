IWD: PLAC Urges NASS To Revisit Gender Bills

Policy and Legal Advocacy Centre (PLAC) has called on the National Assembly to re-introduce the Bill to Provide for Special Seats for Women in the National and State Houses of Assembly.

Executive Director PLAC, Clement Nwankwo, made the call in a statement as the Centre joined women in Nigeria and the rest of the world to commemorate International Women’s Day (IWD) 2022.

Nwankwo said that the reintroduction of the bill should be with a view to passing same before the end of the 9th Assembly.

According to him, this year’s IWD celebration is themed #BreakTheBias#, adding that the theme is apt considering ongoing experiences of Nigerian women with gender bias in communities, workplaces, and decision-making spaces.

He said that ‘#BreakTheBias#’ is a clarion call to governments, institutions, individuals, and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) to take pro-active measures to achieve gender parity.

“The sub-theme for this year’s celebration – “gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow” recognises and celebrates women and girls who are at the forefront of climate change adaptation and response; honours their leadership and contribution towards a sustainable future.

“PLAC joins in calling for an end to bias, prejudice and stereotypes that prevent women from achieving their potential and ascending to key decision-making structures.

“The recent decision of the National Assembly to reject the key Constitution amendment bill aimed at creating special seats for women in the National and State Houses of Assembly, re-enforces the need to continue to press on the government.

“This is for it to take significant actions towards full participation and equal leadership opportunities for women at all levels of decision making in Nigeria.’’

Nwankwo said that with continued women exclusion from these structures, a sustainable future cannot be guaranteed for Nigeria and the world indeed.

He said that it was worthy to note that Nigeria was part of 196 countries that signed the Paris Accord in 2015 to address climate change.

He added that women worldwide and especially in Nigeria, were struggling for inclusion in high level decision making and governance spaces.

“At PLAC, we believe a sustainable future requires gender balance today.

“We therefore remain committed to women inclusion and gender equality and stand firm in our commitment to advocate for policies and reforms that would break the bias against women in political leadership positions,’’he said

Nwankwo said that PLAC commended and congratulated Nigerian women who have been resilient in the struggle to break the constitutional, political, social, religious, and cultural biases against them.

He called on men, husbands, fathers, and sons to join the movement to #BreakTheBias by projecting women in their communities, workplaces, in politics, the legislature and indeed every sector.

According to him, the country desired would only be actualised when people worked together to #BreakTheBias.