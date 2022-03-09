Group Wants Wenike-Briggs For Brick House

A non-Governmental Organisation under the aegis of Mass Mobilisation for True Democracy (MMTD) has called on the National President of Community Reformed Youths Initiatives (CRYI), Engr Danagogo Taribo Wenike-Briggs to consider occupying the highest political seat of the state, come 2023.

The founder and President of the group, Comrade Eferebo Daniel Briggs, made the call when he led the group on a courtesy visit to Wenike-Briggs at his office in Port Harcourt recently.

Briggs said that their choice of the CRYI boss for the number one political office of the state was borne out of their general findings and profiling that placed him top among others.

” We endorsed the gubernatorial ambition of the National President of CRY Initiative, in the 2023 general elections, because of his philanthropic and God-fearing nature”, he said.

To support the popular view of the people on the issue of riverine governorship candidate, he pointed out that the Kalabari axis should carry the day.

He also pointed out that Wenike-Briggs, has through the CRYI platform, reoriented many young people on why they must not be willing tools in the hands of greedy politicians who only use and dump them after the elections.

“His group has been working judiciously to select the best candidate for the job. Though, we have many candidates from the riverine and other parts of the state, we must choose a good God-fearing candidate to pilot the affairs of the state with fear and integrity for the state”, he said.

Another reason he advanced for the visit was to officially endorse their host for the Brick House race for next year and to assure him of their support, before, during and after the elections.

“ We are here to endorse DCN. Danagogo Wenike-Briggs and work closely with him. We have our presence cut across the 23 LGAs of Rivers State and five other states of the federation in order to ensure this aim is achieved. We are calling on all Rivers indigenes and non-indigenes to join us in making it come true for the benefit of the state”, he said.

He also appealed with all eligible voters to hurry and get the voter’s card and added that the 2023 general elections needed tenacity and audacity to make it work.

Describing Wenike-Briggs as the man with the magic fingers to fix the state, he called on all to queue behind him, if they want a consolidation of with Governor Nysom Wike is doing in the state.

Meanwhile, Wenike-Briggs who thanked the group for the honour done him, promised not to let them should their appeal for him to rule the state scales through.

By: King Onunwor