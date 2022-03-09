Rivers
Group Wants Wenike-Briggs For Brick House
A non-Governmental Organisation under the aegis of Mass Mobilisation for True Democracy (MMTD) has called on the National President of Community Reformed Youths Initiatives (CRYI), Engr Danagogo Taribo Wenike-Briggs to consider occupying the highest political seat of the state, come 2023.
The founder and President of the group, Comrade Eferebo Daniel Briggs, made the call when he led the group on a courtesy visit to Wenike-Briggs at his office in Port Harcourt recently.
Briggs said that their choice of the CRYI boss for the number one political office of the state was borne out of their general findings and profiling that placed him top among others.
” We endorsed the gubernatorial ambition of the National President of CRY Initiative, in the 2023 general elections, because of his philanthropic and God-fearing nature”, he said.
To support the popular view of the people on the issue of riverine governorship candidate, he pointed out that the Kalabari axis should carry the day.
He also pointed out that Wenike-Briggs, has through the CRYI platform, reoriented many young people on why they must not be willing tools in the hands of greedy politicians who only use and dump them after the elections.
“His group has been working judiciously to select the best candidate for the job. Though, we have many candidates from the riverine and other parts of the state, we must choose a good God-fearing candidate to pilot the affairs of the state with fear and integrity for the state”, he said.
Another reason he advanced for the visit was to officially endorse their host for the Brick House race for next year and to assure him of their support, before, during and after the elections.
“ We are here to endorse DCN. Danagogo Wenike-Briggs and work closely with him. We have our presence cut across the 23 LGAs of Rivers State and five other states of the federation in order to ensure this aim is achieved. We are calling on all Rivers indigenes and non-indigenes to join us in making it come true for the benefit of the state”, he said.
He also appealed with all eligible voters to hurry and get the voter’s card and added that the 2023 general elections needed tenacity and audacity to make it work.
Describing Wenike-Briggs as the man with the magic fingers to fix the state, he called on all to queue behind him, if they want a consolidation of with Governor Nysom Wike is doing in the state.
Meanwhile, Wenike-Briggs who thanked the group for the honour done him, promised not to let them should their appeal for him to rule the state scales through.
By: King Onunwor
Rivers
IWD: ‘Women Don’t Need Legislation To Increase Participation In Governance’
Lawyer and Rivers State Commissioner for Social Welfare and Rehabilitation, Mrs Inime Chinwenwo-Aguma, has said that women do not need legislation to gain increased participation in governance as agitation for gender equality in all spheres of life rages in Nigeria.
Aguma advocated the position, yesterday in Port Harcourt while addressing how stereotypes induce gender inequality against women in Nigeria during a gathering convened by TotalEnergies Nigeria to enlighten women in her onshore, offshore host communities and make them thrive as the world marked 2022 International Women’s Day.
The commissioner, one-time president of the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), told the gathering, “In terms of inclusivity in governance, we (women) don’t need legislation to increase our participation. What we need is affirmative action.
“Today in Rivers State, every local government has about four to five female councillors. They have vice chairmen as women. That is affirmative action. We didn’t need to go to House of Assembly to get that done.
“If every state does that, we will have more women participating in governance, more women taking decisions that concern our lives. So, we should keep pushing; keep trying in establishing gender equality in every aspect of our lives; from workplace to the family, to the church.”
TotalEnergies’ Deputy Managing Director, JV Asset, Mr Guillaume Dulout said at the NNPC/TEPNG UN International Women’s Day, that the occasion affords the French oil giant the opportunity to “to pause and reflect on ways to celebrate women and make them thrive.”
Dulout, represented by the Manager, Stakeholders, Engagements, Strategy and Management, Henry Ehuike, stated, “The theme of this year’s (IWD) celebration, ‘Break the Bias’ is apt as we strive to ensure recognition of the rights of women. We must identify the biases; be they cultural, gender technology, etc. and take decisive actions to confront them frontally.
“TotalEnergies is fostering a workplace that is an equal-gender environment and continues to promote the visibility of women. In that light, some of our colleagues from TotalEnergies Women’s Initiative for Communication and Exchange (TWICE) are participating in today’s activities in solidarity with you.
“As a responsible operator which believes in the United Nations’ Affirmative Action andSustainable Development Goal 5 (Gender Equality), we are promoting women in technology by challenging more women to explore ICT possibilities in our skills acquisition training programme.
“I have directed reduction in spaces for women seeking to acquire skills in fashion and designs, catering and hair dressing and an increase in the number seeking skills in ICT, to demonstrate our commitment to support women from our host communities to break the technology bias.”
Rivers
Support Women To Fulfill Their Destinies, Banigo Urges
Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo has called on the male folk to support their women to fulfill their God-given destinies in all spheres of life.
Banigo made this call in a goodwill message in Government House, Port Harcourt, last Monday, to commemorate the 2022 International Women’s Day celebration.
According to Banigo, the State Chief Executive, Chief Nyesom Wike has continued to give women in the state the required support they need to succeed in all spheres of human endeavours, adding that the governor has always believed that women were qualified and can put in their best to contribute towards the development of the communities,the state and the nation.
She said Wike chose a female as his deputy for two tenures; he had appointed two female chief judges in the state back-to-back, and appointed a female President of the Customary Court of Appeal.
Banigo added that the governor has supported all the vice chairmen of the 23 local government areas of the state to be women, and appointed several women as cabinet commissioners, permanent secretaries, and Heads of Departments, Parastatals and Agencies.
The deputy governor, who expressed gratitude to Wike for speaking against the gender inequality posture of the APC-led Federal Government, said it was unfortunate that five gender bills that would have given women better political opportunities were scuttled by the APC-controlled National Assembly.
The International Women’s Day is celebrated on March 8 each year to applaud the socio-economic, political, and cultural feats of women.
The theme for this year’s celebration is: “Gender Equality Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow.”
Banigo called on all people of goodwill to collectively break the bias and speak up against gender abuse, discrimination and stereotyping to encourage women to attain the fulfilment of their destinies.
