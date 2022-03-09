Defection: Court Sacks Ebonyi Gov, Dep …PDP Submits Nominees For Umahi/Igwe Replacement

A Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the Ebonyi State Governor, Engr Dave Umahi and his Deputy, Eric Igwe, to vacate their seats as the sitting governor and deputy, respectively, on grounds that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won the election on March 9, 2019, and not its candidate.

Having defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC), Umahi and his deputy cannot transfer the mandate of the PDP to the APC, the court said.

Citing Section 221 of the Constitution, Justice Inyang Ekwo ordered the PDP to immediately send names of replacements to INEC so that fresh elections can be conducted.

Ekwo also ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to cease from recognising Umahi and Igwe as the governor and deputy governor of Ebonyi State.

Delivering judgement in the case, the presiding judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo ordered the governor and his deputy to vacate office, adding that their defection was illegal, null and unconstitutional.

He ordered INEC to receive names of candidates from the PDP to replace Umahi and Igwe.

The governor and his deputy defected from the PDP on whose platform they were elected into office in the 2015 and 2019 general election to the APC.

Determined to reclaim its mandate, the PDP sued the Umahi, Igwe, the APC and INEC.

The court noted that the crux of the matter was the defection of the 3rd and 4th from the PDP to the APC, adding that the averments of the 3rd and 4th Defendants did not address the issue of defection rightly and frontally but rather resorted to general denial to affidavit evidence.

Ekwo said the depositions of the 3rd and 4th Defendants in their counter affidavit were “evasive and insufficient” to competently challenge the Plaintiff’s originating process.

It was the opinion of the court that the “Immunity Clause” in Section 308 of the Constitution is not absolute.

The court ruled that “Section 308 is a veritable constitutional shield” and not for political reasons.

Inyang said Umahi and Igwe did not controvert the deposition that total votes scored in an election belong to a political party.

He stated that evidence abound that the 2nd defendant (APC) contested the Ebonyi State Governorship election held on March 9, 2019, with its own candidates.

“It can be noted that the Constitution does not deal with the issue of defection lightly,” the court stated.

“The 3rd and 4th Defendants cannot transfer the votes and victory of the Plaintiff on March 9, 2019, to the APC. Office of the Governor and Deputy Governor of Ebonyi State belongs to the PDP.

“The option for Umahi and Igwe is to vacate office and wait for next election to contest election under the platform of its new party,” the court declared.

The court said the act of the APC, Umahi and his deputy was aimed at dismantling the 1999 Constitution.

Consequently, the court declared that under the democratic system operated in Nigeria, the plaintiff won the majority of votes during the election and was entitled to enjoy same till end of tenure of office for which the election was conducted.

However, the embattled Ebonyi State Governor, Engr Dave Umahi has reacted to reports of his sack by a Federal High Court in Abuja over his defection to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Speaking to journalists in Abakaliki, Umahi said that the judgement would not stand, and that his followers would not obey it.

He described the ruling as “jungle justice that was purchased.”

The governor insisted that such ruling was not a good development for the Judiciary.

The PDP had in an originating summons marked FHC/ABJ/CS/920/2021, approached the court to declare that by defecting from the party on which they were elected as governor and deputy governor of Ebonyi State to the APC, they had resigned or are deemed to have resigned from office.

Ekwo, in a judgement, yesterday, held that the total number of 393,042 votes Umahi secured at the March 9, 2019 Ebonyi State governorship election belonged to the PDP, hence could not be legally transferred to the APC.

Meanwhile, the PDP has nominated Hon. Iduma Igariwey as possible replacement for the sacked governor of Ebonyi State.

The PDP National Chairman, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, who disclosed this at a world press conference, yesterday, in Abuja, hailed the judgement, saying “the Judiciary is indeed the backbone of this democracy.”

Ayu, who appreciated the Judiciary for what he described as a “landmark judgement”, said the verdict would bring order in the political space and check the issue of political rascality and stolen mandates.

He said, “We also want to single out Justice Inyang Ekwo for special recognition, particularly for being courageous and forthright in going for the substance of the law rather than the technicalities.

“And in line with the court order, PDP is immediately submitting to INEC the names of our candidates for governor and deputy governor of Ebonyi State, respectively.

“We are also calling on INEC to immediately issue the Certificates of Return to the PDP nominees as a replacement for Messrs Umahi and Igwe, pursuant to the Order of the Honourable Court.”

Responding to questions, Ayu said the party nominated Hon Iduma Enwo Igariwey as a replacement for Governor David Umahi, and Fred Udeogu as deputy governor.

Ayu also called on the Chief Judge of Ebonyi State to immediately swear them in as soon as INEC issues the requisites Certificates of Return.

The chairman of the opposition party also called on INEC to immediately withdraw the Certificates of Return from the 17 lawmakers and commence the process of conducting bye-elections to replace them.