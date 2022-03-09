online games
Coins and their bet value in Slots Wagering Explained
As online slots like Dazzle Me Megaways gained popularity worldwide, slot developers had to work fast and accommodate every customer, be it someone in the UK or Sweden. All of a sudden people from the outlying countries wanted to play the famous games in their own currency. Some developers created country-specific versions of their games which complied with the local currency.
But other developers (namely NetEnt) came up with a different way to make their games compatible with the worldwide market. They introduced game coins and bet levels into their slots, which are still being used today. In this article, we explain how coins and bet level/value system works in slots wagering.
Fixed paylines
To begin with, we should make it clear that slots that use game coins and bet levels also have fixed paylines. This means that the amount of active paylines in the game is set to maximum and doesn’t change according to the size of your bet. That is a nice touch from game developers, which enables a maximised chance of winning big throughout all possible paylines. Could be worse!\
Game coins
The player has an option to adjust the value of their game coins. These values typically go by 0.01, 0.02, 0.05, 0.10 and 0.20. Higher values are available across the different slots.
The game coins parameter indicates the value of the coin that you bet on all active paylines.
Bet level
This is the 2nd parameter that impacts the size of your bet and goes hand in hand with game coins. It essentially does the same function that the game coin does – it adjusts the overall value of your bet. Bet level works as a multiplier for your game coins and typically goes by the levels 1 to 10. Level 1 multiplies your game coins by x10, while level 2 will multiply them by x20, and so on.
Relying on what we know so far, we could use the following examples to explain how this system works:
- Bet level – 1, coin value – 0.01 = 0.10 bet size.
- Bet level – 2, coin value – 0.01 = 0.20 bet size.
- Bet level – 3, coin value – 0.02 = 0.60 bet size.
- Bet level – 4, coin value – 0.10 = 4.00 bet size.
- Bet level – 9, coin value – 0.20 = 18.00 bet size.
Some slots use bet levels 1 to 5 instead of 1 to 10. The difference here is that if the game has 5 bet levels, a single level will multiply the game coins by x20. So bet level 1 = game coin x20, level 2 = game coin x 40, and so on.
What are the pros of game coin and bet level system?
Coin value and bet level do not impact the RTP, RNG or Volatility of the slot, it serves solely as an adjuster of your bet. Slots that use game coins are universal across all currencies. We could sum up this system in a few points:
- Easy to understand what you’re betting, no matter what your currency is.
- Always play with the maximum number of paylines.
- More control over your bet.
Cartoon Based Video Slots Games
There are many slot themes from casino free spins no deposit games to choose from but perhaps the slots with the most eye catching slot themes are cartoon based video slots.
Cartoon Slot Theme
Cartoons are a great basis for a slot theme, they feature recognisable characters that are easily identifiable to players. Cartoons can be popular with both children and adults, they have a cross generation appeal that not many things do. Using a cartoon slot theme can sometimes be tricky for developers as they need to make sure that it is accurate to the show whilst making sure that the slot does not appeal to children in any way. Luckily, most of the cartoons that slot developers use as a theme are shows which children would not be as familiar with. A successful cartoon slot will provide players with the right amount of nostalgia and humour whilst still being loyal to the property which it is based on.
Best Cartoon Based Video Slots
Animation is one of the oldest forms of visual storytelling, cartoons have been a part of everyone’s childhood for many generations now. The following are some of the most popular cartoon based video slots.
- The Flintstones was developed by Playtech and it is based on the classic cartoon series of the same name. Players can journey back to the stone age with this release, featuring all the main characters from the show including Fred, Wilma and Barney. What’s exciting about this slot is that there are over 1,000 different ways to win!
- Betty Boop is a slot that was developed by Bally Technologies, based on the classic cartoon from way back in the 1930’s! Although not necessarily an adult cartoon, this slot theme definitely appeals more to older players who would remember the original show. There is still a lot that younger generations will love about this slot however, there is a wonderful design which is intentionally evocative of older cartoons and a fun free spins bonus!
Film and TV Slot Differences
Although cartoon slot themes may seem similar to film and television slot themes, there are actually a few subtle differences between them that help to make them distinctive.
- Cartoon slots are usually based on older or adult cartoons while there are a wide range of film and television shows which are used for slot themes. The reason why cartoon slot themes have to be picked more carefully is because slot developers don’t want their game to appeal to kids, so they have to use properties which younger people will be unfamiliar with.
- Film and TV slots are a lot more topical. As a byproduct of not appealing to children, cartoon slot themes are based on older properties. Film and TV slot themes are way more topical by comparison, with many using the most recent blockbusters and hit series as a theme in order to appeal to players.
Final Thoughts
Cartoon based video slots are incredibly appealing slot games which appeal to players because of their nostalgia, developers have to be careful with these sorts of slots though because they may accidentally appeal to children.
Online Slots Tips to Victory
Slots are part of the entertainment industry, and these games offer a unique form of immersive entertainment. They are not the most relaxing of leisure activities though, especially if the stakes are high. However, slot gaming offers tension and drama and highs and lows. Some slot players get addicted to these games with free spins, but it is not the act of gambling itself that is the cause of addiction, individuals instead get addicted to the adrenalin rush these games create.
Whether you’re an adrenaline junkie or you just enjoy the occasional slot gaming session, winning or at the very least, breaking even, is always a welcome bonus. The big question on the minds of most slot players is whether they can do anything to increase their chances of winning?
Slots: The Basics
Slot games are not skill-based and whether you win or lose, it is all down to luck. This is because slots rely on randomness to create slot spin results. Each slot game contains a computer microchip that is known as an RNG. This stands for Random Number Generator, and it is this tiny device that holds the fate of every punter’s spins.
The numbers constantly being generated by the RNG are translated into slot spin results. So, players need spins with numbers that relate to bonuses or top paying symbols, if they are to start winning. However, what this clearly illustrates is that the result of an online slot spin is out of the control of the individual and all down to good or bad luck.
RTP: The Basics
Another cog in the online slot gaming mechanism is the RTP score or Return to Player percentage as it is also known by. Players have more control over this because they can pick and choose the games they want to play. The RTP percentage score of a game refers to the amount of a player’s wagering that is likely to be returned to them by certain slot games, over time.
The more of a player’s wagering that is returned to them the better, this means that they only lose a tiny percentage of what they originally put into the slot game. This means that high RTP-rated games are players’ friends. Therefore, the best tip is to stick to high RTP games and if they have a low volatility rating as well, then even better.
Slots have a built-in house edge which is used as a way of generating profits so that casino scan stay in business and make profits. High RTP and low volatility rated games, lessen the house edge.
Bankroll Management
If you are lucky enough to win, then it is best to make a cash withdrawal as soon as possible. It is tempting to use a cash surplus to try new games or spin with bigger stakes, but this can lead to losing everything and more. Banking regularly means that you can use what you won to play another day, without having to tap into savings or money that was never intended for gambling purposes. Choosing your slot games wisely and making withdrawals a habit, can lead to breaking even, or for some, making a small profit from slot gaming.
