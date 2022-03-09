Coins and their bet value in Slots Wagering Explained

As online slots like Dazzle Me Megaways gained popularity worldwide, slot developers had to work fast and accommodate every customer, be it someone in the UK or Sweden. All of a sudden people from the outlying countries wanted to play the famous games in their own currency. Some developers created country-specific versions of their games which complied with the local currency.

But other developers (namely NetEnt) came up with a different way to make their games compatible with the worldwide market. They introduced game coins and bet levels into their slots, which are still being used today. In this article, we explain how coins and bet level/value system works in slots wagering.

Fixed paylines

To begin with, we should make it clear that slots that use game coins and bet levels also have fixed paylines. This means that the amount of active paylines in the game is set to maximum and doesn’t change according to the size of your bet. That is a nice touch from game developers, which enables a maximised chance of winning big throughout all possible paylines. Could be worse!\

Game coins

The player has an option to adjust the value of their game coins. These values typically go by 0.01, 0.02, 0.05, 0.10 and 0.20. Higher values are available across the different slots.

The game coins parameter indicates the value of the coin that you bet on all active paylines.

Bet level

This is the 2nd parameter that impacts the size of your bet and goes hand in hand with game coins. It essentially does the same function that the game coin does – it adjusts the overall value of your bet. Bet level works as a multiplier for your game coins and typically goes by the levels 1 to 10. Level 1 multiplies your game coins by x10, while level 2 will multiply them by x20, and so on.

Relying on what we know so far, we could use the following examples to explain how this system works:

Bet level – 1, coin value – 0.01 = 0.10 bet size.

Bet level – 2, coin value – 0.01 = 0.20 bet size.

Bet level – 3, coin value – 0.02 = 0.60 bet size.

Bet level – 4, coin value – 0.10 = 4.00 bet size.

Bet level – 9, coin value – 0.20 = 18.00 bet size.

Some slots use bet levels 1 to 5 instead of 1 to 10. The difference here is that if the game has 5 bet levels, a single level will multiply the game coins by x20. So bet level 1 = game coin x20, level 2 = game coin x 40, and so on.

What are the pros of game coin and bet level system?

Coin value and bet level do not impact the RTP, RNG or Volatility of the slot, it serves solely as an adjuster of your bet. Slots that use game coins are universal across all currencies. We could sum up this system in a few points: