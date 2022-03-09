Ict/Telecom
Association Calls For Sensitisation On 5G Deployment
National President, Association of Telephone, Mr Sina Bilesanmi, Cable TV and Internet Subscribers of Nigeria (ATCIS) called on the government and the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC) to sensitise subscribers on the 5G spectrum.
Bilesanmi said before the deployment of the spectrum, the public should be educated of its safety, usage and affordability.
“We are the leading mass advocacy body that promotes subscribers membership across the 36 states within the six geo-political zones in the country.
“We have written several letters to the Ministry of Telecommunications and Digital Economy and NCC to educate the subscribers and stakeholders on the 5G initiative.
“They should step down on the deployment of 5G and inform the public on the safety and precautions of the technology.
The Tide’s sourcereports that the 5G technology is meant to deliver a higher data speed, ultra-low latency with more reliability massive network capacity.
The source also reports that at the just concluded AfricanNEXT 2022, Head of the Fixed Network Coverage Services, Babagana Digima, said the 5G technology would be faster and handle more connected devices than the existing 4GLTE network, including smart TV and radio.
The president, however, welcomed the new innovation and proactiveness in the digital world.
“5G initiative is not bad at all, I believe the positive impact on subscribers will be more than the negative hence the need for sensitisation for the public, as many people are scared of the 5G already,” he said.
Ict/Telecom
NIPOST Set To Launch Digitised Microfinance Banking
The Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) has concluded plans to launch a microfinance bank that would enable 52 million unbanked Nigerians to conduct financial transactions through its various outlets in all of the nation’s 774 local councils.
This proposed launch will be coming on the hills of its recent launching of e-debit card, which can be used both offline and online.
Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Pantami, who disclosed this recently at a public function in Abuja, stated that the Federal Government is transforming the organisation to play a critical role in the Fourth Industrial Revolution.
While noting that it was impossible for any economy to be transformed without digitisation, the Minister said a digitised economy will improve ease of doing business, improve transparency and fight corruption.
“We are in the process of digital transformation. What we are doing today is to ensure that NIPOST is digitalised so that it will deliver on its mandate”, he said.
For the NIPOST’s debit card, he said that the agency was not agitating for the replacement of other debit cards, but rather an alternative banking platform.
According to him, it will be complimentary and provide other alternatives, particularly to those living in unobserved and underserved environments.
“NIPOST exists in so many places where other banks will not exist in Nigeria, because the service is in every local government.
“We want to leverage that, and ensure that with the use of NIGCOMSAT to provide Internet connectivity all over the country in places where there is no ATM machines and banks.
“It would be an alternative for underserved communities”, he said.
Accordingly, he revealed that it offers several economic advantage due to its simplicity in financial transactions for citizens, adding that it will enable them spend more at the comfort of their homes.
“Financial transactions have been increasing globally, and these transactions leverage digital technologies”, he said.
Earlier, The Post Master General of the Federation, Dr. Ismail Adebayo Adewusi, said the event marks another milestone in NIPOST’s efforts to reposition itself in line with the current digital transformation initiatives of the Federal Government.
Ict/Telecom
Digital Farming: FG To Provide Job For 4 Million Farmers
The Federal Government says arrangements have reached advanced stage to provide job opportunities for about five million farmers in Nigeria.
Director-General/CEO of National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Kashifu Inuwa, disclosed this recently at the closing ceremony of a five-day digital farming training for students of Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta.
Inuwa, who spoke virtually at the training held in Abeokuta, expressed the commitment of the Federal Government to develop the agricultural sector with digital technologies that would increase productivity, improve food security and encourage youths to venture into agriculture.
The NITDA boss, who was represented by the Director of Information Technology Infrastructure Solution of NITDA, Dr. Usman Gambo, explained that the agency, through digital farming, plans mass agricultural programme with 20,000 to 100,000 of new farmland in each state across the country.
He stated that the development is part of the Federal Government’s commitment to creating jobs for Nigerians and developing the nation’s economy.
”What we have done in NITDA is to change the narrative by coming up with initiatives that try to integrate digital technologies and innovations gradually into agriculture through the National Adopted Village for Smart Agriculture (NAVSA)”, he said.
He also revealed that other digital agricultural initiatives will support the digitization of the agricultural sector to address the obvious challenges, exploit the opportunities and accelerate economic growth.
According to him, this is in line with the Nigeria Economic Sustainability Plan (NESP) and the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS) of the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy (MFoCDE).
