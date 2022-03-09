Asaba 2022 Sports Festival: Sponsors Key In As LOC Unveils Mascot, April

some key corporate organisations have indicated an interest in being part of Asaba 2022 National Sports Festival, the Local Organising Committee (LOC) has said.

The Mascot and Logo for the sports festival will be unveiled on April 7 in Asaba.

LOC Chairman, Chief Patrick Ukah, who is also the Secretary to the State Government, (SSG), stated after their meeting that Delta State would host the 21st National Sports Festival with enduring memories as the best ever since its inception.

This year’s edition will be the first time perennial champions, Delta State, is hosting the Games, and Governor Ifeanyi Okowa says his administration will do everything possible to give Nigerian youths the best ever games from November 3 to 15, particularly, in the area of facilities.

Tidesports source reports that the LOC began the construction of a new Indoor Sports Hall, two weeks ago, by pulling down the Shooting Range and Gymnasium inside the Stephen Keshi Stadium.

Ukah stated that the decision to unveil the sports festival’s mascot and logo on April 7 is to give the marketing committee time to assemble credible sponsors for the Games.

He assured that the best facilities would be assembled for the events, as well as proper accommodation for both athletes and officials within the spectrum as provided by the governing principle, the Main Organising Committee (MOC), which particularly spelt out a maximum 30kilometer radius.

Ukah, a former Commissioner for Information, noted that Delta State, like a major sporting state, is committed to hosting the best ever sports festival, knowing fully well that the hosting of the event has a way of enhancing many economic activities, which in turn assist the people.

On his part, the Co-Chairman of the LOC and Chairman of Delta State Sports Commission, Chief Tonobok Okowa, stated that he was satisfied with the level of work already done at the site of the new Indoor Sports Hall, which is being put in place to host 19 indoor games except boxing.

The State Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu, who is also a member of the LOC, stated that Asaba 2022 would be a reference point for Nigerian athletes and officials long after the Games.